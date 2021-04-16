When will ‘The Flash’ Season 7 be on Netflix?

As with many shows from The CW, The Flash season 7 was delayed for the first time from its regular October slot and instead is now released new episodes from March 2021. How much will this affect the Netflix release schedule for The Flash season 7? Here’s what we know.

After surviving the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Barry Allen (AKA The Flash) must contend with the villainous Mirror Master, and the speedster Godspeed.

When is The Flash season 7coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the impact the COVID-19 Pandemic has had on the industry, a dizzying number of productions were shut down in 2020. In particular The Flash, and multiple other series from The CW, never even had the chance to air the final episodes of their respective seasons.

As a result, the majority of The CW’s 2020/21 slate was delayed and The Flash eventually began airing new episodes from March 2nd, 2021.

This means that Netflix, which has gotten the latest seasons added each May, would now be much later than normal.

Although we don’t know exactly how many episodes will be in The Flash season 7, if we make a rough estimate, we’re expecting a delay of around 5-6 months to the Netflix release schedule.

In which case, we’re predicting that Netflix in the US won’t get season 7 until at least October 2021 but could extend to December 2021 (which is in line with how The CW shows used to hit Netflix).

What to expect from The Flash season seven?

The Flash will be facing off against a major comic-book supervillain and fellow speedster, Godspeed.

The press release for The Flash season 7 gave us insight on what to expect from the upcoming season.

After a thrilling cliffhanger which saw the new Mirror Master victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris. With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes Caitlin Snow, Cisco Ramon, Ralph Dibny and Nash Wells, as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West, meta-attorney Cecile Horton, tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P Runk, Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team, and his marriage, apart.

Barry Allen has fought against multiple speedsters as The Flash, but Godspeed may be his most dangerous enemy yet.

Will The Flash leave Netflix in 2021?

Thanks to Netflix’s legacy contract with The CW, The Flash isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Netflix will receive every season of The Flash, and once it’s over the series will remain on Netflix for a further five years.

So even if season 7was to be the final season of The Flash, Netflix would still be streaming the series until the end of 2026.

Which regions will be streaming The Flash season 7?

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you won’t have access to The Flash on Netflix. The series has always only been available on Sky TV. To stream The Flash in the UK you will need a Now TV subscription or be a customer of Sky TV.

Some regions receive episodes weekly, the following regions receive episodes weekly;

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

Greece

Israel

Netherlands

Romania

Slovakia

Further regions stream seasons of The Flash but are typically a season behind:

Argentina

Brazil

France

Hong Kong

Hungary

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Poland

Russia

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Are you excited to watch The Flash on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!