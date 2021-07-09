Welcome to your full comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in July 2021 for those in the United States which is jam-packed with new Netflix Original and licensed movies and TV shows. Here’s everything currently set to hit Netflix throughout July.

Don’t forget this is by no means the full list. We’ll have lots more get announced throughout the month.

Now let’s dive into what’s new on Netflix for July 2021.

Full List of What’s Currently Coming to Netflix in July 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Note: Over 60 titles eventually landed on Netflix for July 1st, 2021.

Air Force One (1997) – Harrison Ford action thriller set on the President’s plane.

– Harrison Ford action thriller set on the President’s plane. Audible (2021) N – Documentary short on a football player who is Deaf while coping with family and relationship issues all while gearing up for his Homecoming game.

Austin Powers Trilogy – Mike Meyers stars as multiple roles. Coming to Netflix are: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Austin Powers in Goldmember

– Mike Meyers stars as multiple roles. Coming to Netflix are: Boogie Nights (1997) – Mark Wahlberg stars in this movie set in the porn industry.

– Mark Wahlberg stars in this movie set in the porn industry. Born to Play (2020) – Sports documentary following the Boston Renegades football team.

– Sports documentary following the Boston Renegades football team. Charlie’s Angels (2000) – Action movie.

– Action movie. Congo (1995) – A team retraces the tracks of an expedition in the African Congo which ended in disaster. Headlined by Ozark’s Laura Linney.

– A team retraces the tracks of an expedition in the African Congo which ended in disaster. Headlined by Ozark’s Laura Linney. Dennis the Menace (1993) – Nick Castle directs this kids movie from the early 90s.

– Nick Castle directs this kids movie from the early 90s. Dreamy Eyes (2019) – Vietnamese romance about a young man who is in love with his girlfriend from his childhood.

– Vietnamese romance about a young man who is in love with his girlfriend from his childhood. Dynasty Warriors (2021) N – Live-action CG heavy fantasy based on the popular IP following a battle for supremacy.

– Live-action CG heavy fantasy based on the popular IP following a battle for supremacy. Generation 56k (Season 1) N – Italian rom-com series.

– Italian rom-com series. Hampstead (2017) – IFC Films – Joel Hopkins directs this feel-good rom-com about an American widow finding unexpected love with a man fighting developers planning to tear down his home.

Hunter X Hunter (Season 6) – Anime series which has been relisted to arrive on August 1st.

– Anime series which has been relisted to arrive on August 1st. Kung Fu Panda (2008) – Jack Black voices the titular character in this Dreamworks animation movie.

– Jack Black voices the titular character in this Dreamworks animation movie. Kung Fu Panda (2011) – Netflix is also getting the sequel to Kung Fu Panda!

– Netflix is also getting the sequel to Kung Fu Panda! Life As We Know It (2010) – Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel become parents in this romcom.

– Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel become parents in this romcom. Love Actually (2003) – Ensemble Chrismas (yes we know it’s July) rom-com starring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman and Bill Nighy.

– Ensemble Chrismas (yes we know it’s July) rom-com starring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman and Bill Nighy. Mary Magdalene (2018) – Rewinds the clock back to the 12 disciples spreading the word of Jesus but only one woman truly understood the message. Stars Rooney Mara.

– Rewinds the clock back to the 12 disciples spreading the word of Jesus but only one woman truly understood the message. Stars Rooney Mara. Masameer County (Season 1) – Arabian animated series.

– Arabian animated series. Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) – Three-time Oscar-winning movie about a woman who becomes one of Japan’s most celebrated geishas.

– Three-time Oscar-winning movie about a woman who becomes one of Japan’s most celebrated geishas. Midnight Run (1988) – Robert De Niro stars in this action-comedy from the late 80s.

– Robert De Niro stars in this action-comedy from the late 80s. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) N – A new modern anime adaptation of the renowned Mobile Suit Gundam franchise.

Mortal Kombat (1995) – The first major adaptation of the video game fighting franchise.

– The first major adaptation of the video game fighting franchise. Mother’s Day (2016) – Ensemble romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Sudekis.

– Ensemble romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Sudekis. No Strings Attached (2011) – Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher star in this rom-com.

– Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher star in this rom-com. Not Another Teen Movie (2001) – Chris Evans headlines this parody movie of the rom-com genre.

Ophelia (2018) – IFC Films – Daisy Ridley appears in this modern re-imaging of Hamlet.

– IFC Films – Daisy Ridley appears in this modern re-imaging of Hamlet. Quarantine Tales (Season 1) – Indonesian collection of short films where five directors tell their life stories during the pandemic.

– Indonesian collection of short films where five directors tell their life stories during the pandemic. Rainbow Rangers (Season 1) – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Sailor Moon Crystal (2014-) – Multiple seasons of the anime series about Usagi who is chosen to be the guardian of justice.

– Multiple seasons of the anime series about Usagi who is chosen to be the guardian of justice. She’s Out of My League (2010) – T.J. Miller and Jay Baruchel feature in this comedy movie about an average joe meeting the perfect woman.

– T.J. Miller and Jay Baruchel feature in this comedy movie about an average joe meeting the perfect woman. Spanglish (2004) – Adam Sandler movie directed by James L. Brooks.

Star Trek (2009) – The first of the modern reboot movies of the classic sci-fi franchise.

– The first of the modern reboot movies of the classic sci-fi franchise. Stuart Little (1999) – The first of the Stuart Little live-action movies featuring the voice of Michael J. Fox.

– The first of the Stuart Little live-action movies featuring the voice of Michael J. Fox. Supermarket Sweep (Season 1) – Expected to be the ABC reality reboot of Supermarket Sweep hosted by Leslie Jones.

Sword of Trust (2019) – IFC Films – Marc Maron headlines this comedy about four people setting off to collect their inheritance but gets gifted a sword that is potentially proof of the South winning the Civil War.

– IFC Films – Marc Maron headlines this comedy about four people setting off to collect their inheritance but gets gifted a sword that is potentially proof of the South winning the Civil War. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) – Sports comedy starring Will Ferrell.

– Sports comedy starring Will Ferrell. Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) – James Cameron returned to direct this highly praised sequel.

The Best of Enemies (2019) – STXFilms – Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell feature in this biopic on the civil rights activist Ann Atwater facing off against a Ku Klux Klan member.

– STXFilms – Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell feature in this biopic on the civil rights activist Ann Atwater facing off against a Ku Klux Klan member. The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1) – Australian fantasy series aimed at younger audiences about a teenage girl who discovers she has magical powers.

– Australian fantasy series aimed at younger audiences about a teenage girl who discovers she has magical powers. The Karate Kid Trilogy – All three of the Cobra Kai prequels hit Netflix including: The Karate Kid The Karate Kid II The Karate Kid III

– All three of the Cobra Kai prequels hit Netflix including: The Strangers (2008) – Horror mystery thriller from director Bryan Bertino.

– Horror mystery thriller from director Bryan Bertino. Underworld (2003) – The first movie in the Underworld franchise.

– The first movie in the Underworld franchise. Underworld: Awakening (2012) – Sony Pictures – Kate Beckinsale headlines this fantasy horror within the Underworld franchise.

– Sony Pictures – Kate Beckinsale headlines this fantasy horror within the Underworld franchise. Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) – The second movie in the Underworld franchise with a special appearance from Bill Nighy.

– The second movie in the Underworld franchise with a special appearance from Bill Nighy. What Dreams May Come (1998) – Robin Williams fantasy drama about a man who dies and enters heaven.

– Robin Williams fantasy drama about a man who dies and enters heaven. Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998) – Halle Berry stars in this biopic of three women who each claim to be the widow of Frankie Lymon.

– Halle Berry stars in this biopic of three women who each claim to be the widow of Frankie Lymon. Young Royals (Season 1) N – A young prince arrives at a boarding school.

– A young prince arrives at a boarding school. Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) – Sci-fi fantasy about two brothers who enter an intergalactic adventure from director Jon Favreau.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Big Timber (Season 1) N – Canadian reality series following a logger and his crew battling against the elements in their tough job.

Fear Street: 1994 (2021) N – Part 1 of the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix throughout July 2021.

– Part 1 of the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix throughout July 2021. Haseen Dillruba (2021) N – Hindi romantic thriller.

– Hindi romantic thriller. Holiday on Mars / In vacanza su Marte (2020) – Neri Parenti directs this poorly rated Italian comedy.

– Neri Parenti directs this poorly rated Italian comedy. Mortel (Season 2) N – The second season of the French horror-fantasy series with Obe returning in a brand new form for season 2.

– The second season of the French horror-fantasy series with Obe returning in a brand new form for season 2. RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story (2020) – Nollywood remake about a mastermind attempting to pull of heists.

– Nollywood remake about a mastermind attempting to pull of heists. Snowpiercer (2013) – The Bong Jon Ho adaptation of the book which stars Chris Evan. Recently adapted into a TBS series.

– The Bong Jon Ho adaptation of the book which stars Chris Evan. Recently adapted into a TBS series. The 8th Night (2021) N – Korean horror movie about a retired exorcist having to get back in the game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17) – Another season of the hospital drama from ABC from the super-producer, Shonda Rhimes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

We the People (Season 1) N – Kenya Barris and the Obamas production company team up for this musical short series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 5th

You Are My Spring (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – K-drama series about a hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with traumatic childhoods becoming entangled in a murder mystery.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 6th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) N – Sketch comedy series gets another batch of madness.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 7th

Brick Mansions (2014) – Paul Walker stars in this crime thriller about an undercover cop navigating a dangerous neighborhood.

– Paul Walker stars in this crime thriller about an undercover cop navigating a dangerous neighborhood. Cat People (Season 1) N – Launching alongside Dogs second season is a brand new docuseries about our feline friends.

– Launching alongside Dogs second season is a brand new docuseries about our feline friends. Dogs (Season 2) N – More tales (or tails) from around the world about mans best friend.

– More tales (or tails) from around the world about mans best friend. Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N – Russian action-adventure movie directed by Oleg Trofim.

– Russian action-adventure movie directed by Oleg Trofim. The Mire (Season 2) N – Polish crime series returns for a new case set this time in 1997.

– Polish crime series returns for a new case set this time in 1997. The War Next-door (Season 1) N – Mexican comedy series.

This Little Love of Mine (2021) – Feel-good romance movie directed by Christine Luby. About a business lawyer returning home to a small island to convince her longtime friend to join the company her father created.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime (Limited Series) N – True crime docuseries.

– True crime docuseries. Home Again (2017) – Reese Witherspoon and Michael Sheen co-star in this rom-com.

– Reese Witherspoon and Michael Sheen co-star in this rom-com. Midnight Sun (2018) – Romance movie about a 17-year-old girl suffering from a condition that prevents her from being out in the sun. Stars Bella Thorne.

– Romance movie about a 17-year-old girl suffering from a condition that prevents her from being out in the sun. Stars Bella Thorne. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N – CG horror series based on the popular Capcom video game series that will star Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield and set between RE4 & RE5.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Atypical (Season 4) N – The final season of the comedy coming-of-age series created by Robia Rashid.

Biohackers (Season 2) N – The German thriller series returns for a second heart-pounding season.

– The German thriller series returns for a second heart-pounding season. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N – The second of the R.L. Stine trilogy to come to Netflix throughout July.

– The second of the R.L. Stine trilogy to come to Netflix throughout July. Finding Hubby (2020) – Nigerian rom-com.

– Nigerian rom-com. How I Became a Superhero (2020) N – French sci-fi thriller set in Paris 2020 where superheroes are assimilated within society but want to be famous at all costs.

– French sci-fi thriller set in Paris 2020 where superheroes are assimilated within society but want to be famous at all costs. How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into how some of the most notorious dictators came to be.

– Docuseries looking into how some of the most notorious dictators came to be. Last Summer / Summer ’69 (2021) N – Turkish romance about a 16-year-old boy seeking the affection of his childhood crush.

– Turkish romance about a 16-year-old boy seeking the affection of his childhood crush. Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach (2021) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N – Spanish period drama set in 18th-Century Madrid.

– Spanish period drama set in 18th-Century Madrid. The Water Man (2021) N – Drama about a boy desperate to save his ailing mother, he runs away from home on a quest to find a mythical figure rumored to have the power to cheat death.

Virgin River (Season 3) N – Feel-good American drama series about a nurse moving out to the country to get away from her past life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 10th

American Ultra (2015) – Action-comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Day of Destiny – Teen family movie about two teen brothers trying to fix their families woes by traveling back in time.

– Teen family movie about two teen brothers trying to fix their families woes by traveling back in time. Ridley Jones (Season 1) N – One of the first projects from Chris Nee for Netflix – follows a young adventurer in a Museum that comes to life – the first full episode is available now on YouTube.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N – Italian horror movie.

– Italian horror movie. Chhota Bheem (Season 4) – Animated Indian series.

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) N – Action thriller about three generations of women fighting to take revenge on those who took everything from them.

– Action thriller about three generations of women fighting to take revenge on those who took everything from them. Heist (Season 1) N – Documentary series looking into real life heists committed by relatively ordinary people.

– Documentary series looking into real life heists committed by relatively ordinary people. My Unorthodox Life (Season 1) N – Reality TV series following Julia Haart, CEO of Elite World Group.

– Reality TV series following Julia Haart, CEO of Elite World Group. Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) N – Documentary looking into the disappearance of the Mexican journalist.

– Documentary looking into the disappearance of the Mexican journalist. The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) N – French family comedy about a couple in Quebec dealing with raising a family in the modern-day.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th

A Perfect Fit (2021) N – Indonesian romantic comedy.

– Indonesian romantic comedy. BEASTARS (Season 2) N – The often bizarre anime series featuring humanoid animals returns for a second outing.

– The often bizarre anime series featuring humanoid animals returns for a second outing. Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin (1983) – Ranchy comedy directed by Tommy Chong.

– Ranchy comedy directed by Tommy Chong. Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo (2021) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Her Private Life (Season 1) – K-drama series about an art curator who is seeing her life unravel.

– K-drama series about an art curator who is seeing her life unravel. My Amanda (2021) N – Filipino romantic movie.

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N – Indian American teenager Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home.

– Indian American teenager Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home. The Unknown Saint (2019) – Arabic language comedy-drama about a thief returning to where he buried his loot.

– Arabic language comedy-drama about a thief returning to where he buried his loot. This Changes Everything (2018) – Documentary taking a look at the gender disparity in Hollywood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th

2 Weeks in Lagos (2019) – Nigerian romance soap.

– Nigerian romance soap. Deep (2021) N – Sci-fi thriller about four med school students recruited into an experiment that goes awry.

– Sci-fi thriller about four med school students recruited into an experiment that goes awry. Explained (Season 3 – New episodes weekly) N – More documentaries from Vox explaining the simplest of concepts to the most complex.

– More documentaries from Vox explaining the simplest of concepts to the most complex. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N – The final entry in the Fear Street trilogy from R.L. Stine.

– The final entry in the Fear Street trilogy from R.L. Stine. Johnny Test (Season 1) N – The newly rebooted WildBrain animated series.

Naomi Osaka (Limited Series) N – Limited docuseries on the young ladies tennis champion.

– Limited docuseries on the young ladies tennis champion. The Beguiled (2017) – Period drama starring Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. Set during the civil war, we’ll follow a group of girls at a Souther girl’s boarding school.

– Period drama starring Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. Set during the civil war, we’ll follow a group of girls at a Souther girl’s boarding school. The Book of Henry (2017) – Crime thriller about a young mother of two being implored by his genius son that there may be trouble next door. Stars Naomi Watts.

The Twilight Saga Movies Twilight (2008) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)



What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) N – Indonesian comedy.

Cosmic Sin (2021) – Bruce Willis sci-fi movie which by all accounts, is pretty shit.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 20th

Milkwater (2020) – LGBTQ drama starring Molly Bernard and Michael Judson Berry.

– LGBTQ drama starring Molly Bernard and Michael Judson Berry. Okupas (Season 1) – Argentinian miniseries about four young men with different backgrounds coming together in the same house.

– Argentinian miniseries about four young men with different backgrounds coming together in the same house. Touch Your Heart (Season 1) – K-drama series about an actress agreeing to a new role.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

Chernobyl 1986 (2021) N – Russian drama following firefighter Alexey who joins the fight to save Chernobyl.

– Russian drama following firefighter Alexey who joins the fight to save Chernobyl. One on One with Kirk Cameron (Season 1) – Talkshow hosted by actor Kirk Cameron.

– Talkshow hosted by actor Kirk Cameron. Sanitation Day (2020) – A mystery thriller from Nigeria about two cops looking into a new murder.

– A mystery thriller from Nigeria about two cops looking into a new murder. Sexy Beasts (Season 1) N – Dating show with a strange and weird fetish twist.

– Dating show with a strange and weird fetish twist. The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) N – Documentary looking behind the scenes of some of your favorite movies.

– Documentary looking behind the scenes of some of your favorite movies. Too Hot to Handle – Brazil (Season 1) N – Brazillian spinoff of the Too Hot to Handle reality series.

– Brazillian spinoff of the Too Hot to Handle reality series. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N – The big movie finale of the Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia franchise on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 22nd

9 to 5: The Story of a Movement (2020) – PBS documentary examining the role of the 9 to 5 movie released in 1980.

– PBS documentary examining the role of the 9 to 5 movie released in 1980. Cousins (2021) – ARRAY movies (the distribution company founded by Ava DuVernay) presents their new New Zealand-produced movie about three cousins separated over time.

– ARRAY movies (the distribution company founded by Ava DuVernay) presents their new New Zealand-produced movie about three cousins separated over time. Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) N – Anime feature film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 23rd

A Second Chance: Rivals! (2019) N – An Australian feature film about a competitive gymnastic showdown.

– An Australian feature film about a competitive gymnastic showdown. Bankrolled (2021) N – Mexican comedy about two millennials getting high and creating a new social justice app.

– Mexican comedy about two millennials getting high and creating a new social justice app. Blood Red Sky (2021) N – Horror ensues after a sick passenger on a flight becomes something else entirely.

– Horror ensues after a sick passenger on a flight becomes something else entirely. Feels Like Ishq (Season 1) N – Anthology teen comedy series.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) N – The first 5 episodes of the Kevin Smith produced animation revival of the He-Man universe.

– The first 5 episodes of the Kevin Smith produced animation revival of the He-Man universe. Sky Rojo (Season 2) N – The second half of Alex Pina (Money Heist) produced series about three sex workers on the run.

– The second half of Alex Pina (Money Heist) produced series about three sex workers on the run. The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021) N – Romance movie from the United Kingdom about a journalist determined to solve a mystery of a forbidden love affair.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 24th

Charmed (Season 3) – The CW’s reboot of the fantasy series.

– The CW’s reboot of the fantasy series. Django Unchained (2012) – The Quentin Tarantino Western epic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 26th

The Walking Dead (Season 10) – AMC’s zombie series finally gets its latest season added to Netflix.

Wynonna Earp (Season 4) – The final season of Syfy’s adaptation of the comic book.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 27th

All American (Season 3) – The CW’s football drama series.

– The CW’s football drama series. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 3) N – German comedy series where Lenny’s health takes a turn for the worse.

– German comedy series where Lenny’s health takes a turn for the worse. Mighty Express (Season 4) N – Kids series from the creator of PAW Patrol.

– Kids series from the creator of PAW Patrol. The Operative – Unclear what version.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 28th

Bartkowiak (2021) N – Polish crime film about a disgraced MMA fighter takes over their family nightclub.

– Polish crime film about a disgraced MMA fighter takes over their family nightclub. Fantastic Fungi (2019) – Narrated by Brie Larson, this documentary looks into the marvel of the world of fungi.

Love is Blind (What does love look like now?) (2021) N -A reunion episode that will see the return of many of the people featured in season 1 of Love is Blind to see where they are now.

-A reunion episode that will see the return of many of the people featured in season 1 of Love is Blind to see where they are now. The Flash (Season 7) – The latest season of the DC superhero series.

– The latest season of the DC superhero series. The Snitch Cartel: Origins (2021) N – a Colombian crime movie based on a book and follows two brothers who are vying to become the rulers of the Colombian drug trade.

– a Colombian crime movie based on a book and follows two brothers who are vying to become the rulers of the Colombian drug trade. Tattoo Redo (Season 1) N – Reality series following people who very much regret their tattoos.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 29th

Resort to Love (2021) N – Romantic comedy that’s being produced by Alicia Keys and starts Christina Milian, Sinqua Walls and Jay Pharoah.

– Romantic comedy that’s being produced by Alicia Keys and starts Christina Milian, Sinqua Walls and Jay Pharoah. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (Chapter 1) N – Polygon Pictures final entry in the Transformers War for Cybertron trilogy on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 30th

Centaurworld (Season 1) N – Kids series set in a vibrant world where a warhorse lives out his second life.

– Kids series set in a vibrant world where a warhorse lives out his second life. Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star (Season 3) N – The British competition series that sets out to find makeup stars continues.

– The British competition series that sets out to find makeup stars continues. Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (2021) N – BBC co-production docuseries about the automotive visionary.

– BBC co-production docuseries about the automotive visionary. Outer Banks (Season 2) N – The coming-of-age drama finally returns for a second season!

The Last Mercenary (2021) N – French action-comedy starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 31st

The Vault (2021) – SVOD debut of the Freddie Highmore action heist thriller.

