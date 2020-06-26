How to Watch ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Crossover Event on Netflix

The majority of Arrowverse’s huge crossover event can be watched on Netflix but with major caveats depending on where you live and if you want to watch the Batwoman episode too. Here’s how you can watch Crisis on Infinite Earths DC crossover event on Netflix.

Before we get into the viewing guide, let’s quickly recap what the Crisis on Infinite Earth is all about and then take a look as to how you can watch them and perhaps most importantly, watch them in order.

What is Crisis on Infinite Earths?

Crisis on Infinite Earths is the crossover event between every DC superhero series on The CW.

The event saw the teaming up of heroes from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman. This is the first time Black Lightning has interacted with characters from the other CW series, and the crossover will also see the return of some incredibly iconic figures from DC’s on-screen past.

The crossover story has been adapted from the comic book storyline of the same name that shook the foundations of the DC comics in the mid-1980s.

Its resulting story changed the landscape of its fictional universe and has been felt for decades afterward. Without going into too much spoiler territory, the resulting storyline saw the deaths of some of DC’s most iconic superheroes.

The effect the comics had on its own universe will have a similar result for the television series. Since the conclusion of the crossover, the Arrowverse as we know has been changed forever.

What order of episodes do I need to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths in?

As a crossover event, it’s not as simple as watching all five parts on one series, instead, the crossover has been split across five separate shows:

Crossover Episode Series Season Episode 0 Black Lightning 3 9 1 Supergirl 5 9 2 Batwoman 1 9 3 The Flash 6 9 4 Arrow 8 8 5 Legends of Tomorrow 5 0

The Black Lightning episode is listed as 0 in our chart above as it really serves as insight and set up for Black Lightning’s introduction as opposed to an actual event in the story.

As of June 2020, you’re now able to watch through every episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths with one notable exception with that being Batwoman.

We’re referring to Batwoman which is the first DC show from The CW not to head to Netflix as part of The CW’s output deal in the United States. Instead, the series is exclusively available on HBO Max which you’ll need for your Crisis binge.

Netflix gets new seasons from The CW’s DC lineup around a week after their season finales air. That means up until June 2020, watching the crossover event has been particularly cumbersome on Netflix.

Here’s how each of the latest DC shows have released on Netflix in 2020:

Series Season Netflix Release Date Supergirl 5 May 25th Batwoman 1 N/A The Flash 6 May 20th Black Lightning 3 March 17th Arrow 8 February 5th Legends of Tomorrow 5 June 10th

How to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths outside the United States

If you’re outside the US, you may have one or two of the DC shows from The CW but probably not all of them. Unfortunately, your best bet will be to use a service such as JustWatch to browse where you can catch each of the shows.

It’s a cumbersome affair but well worth it particularly if you’re a fan of cross-over events such as these.

Will you be looking forward to watching Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!