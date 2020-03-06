A crisis nears as The Flash sprints into his sixth season on The CW. Season 6 will be The Flash’s biggest season yet as a Crisis on Infinite Earths cross-over takes over. More importantly, when will The Flash season 6 be on Netflix? Let’s find out.

After fighting numerous villains from his rogue’s gallery such as Reverse-Flash, Gorilla Grodd, Captain Cold, Thinker, Zoom and Savitar, nothing can prepare team Flash for the impending Crisis on Infinite Earths.

When will The Flash season 6 be on Netflix US?

Netflix US gets the majority of The CW shows around 8 days after the series and up until March 2020, we didn’t know when the finale airdate.

Currently, season 6 of The Flash is set to finish on The CW on May 19th, 2020. Given this, Netflix will most likely see season 6 arrive on Netflix on May 27th, 2020.

What to expect from The Flash season 6

Bloodwork aka, Ramsey Rosso will be making his debut as this season’s villain. Rosso will be introduced as an old acquaintance of Caitlin Snow and will join Team Flash.

Rosso is an oncologist in The Flash, and it’s highly likely that he will get hold of Barry’s blood (Barry’s body heals at a superhuman rate), and will look to use it as a way to cure cancer. His experiments on metahuman blood are what will lead him to develop his own powers.

Bloodwork has the power to control blood. Through his powers, he can take control of your bloodstream, shape blood and even burn it. While the control of blood is Bloodwork’s strength it is also his greatest weakness. If angry enough, Bloodwork can transform into a ginormous blood-like creature.

Is The Flash going to leave Netflix?

With the announcement of HBO Max and the fact DC Comics has its own streaming service DC Universe, fans of The Flash have been questioning the future of the series on Netflix.

Fans fear not, The Flash isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The series is part of a legacy contract with The CW, the contract stipulates that Netflix receives the latest seasons of The Flash after airing on The CW.

Once The Flash airs its final ever season (still no confirmation when that will be as it’s been renewed for season 7) Netflix will continue to stream the series for a further five years before it leaves.

This means The Flash is guaranteed to stay on Netflix until at least 2025.

What about other regions?

Some regions receive episodes weekly, the following regions receive episodes weekly;

Canada

Belgium

Czech Republic

Greece

Israel

Netherlands

Romania

Slovakia

In the United Kingdom, The Flash is exclusive to Sky, so to catch up on the latest episodes and previous seasons you will need a subscription to Sky TV and use the Sky Go app. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Now TV which carries Sky content.

More regions stream seasons of The Flash but are a season behind:

Argentina

Brazil

Hong Kong

Mexico

South Korea

Sweden

France

Hungary

Japan

Poland

Russia

Singapore

Switzerland

Thailand

Lithuania

The majority of regions listed above get new seasons in October.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Flash season 6 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.