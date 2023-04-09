The Pope’s Exorcist is hitting theaters worldwide and, down the road, will hit Netflix. For those in the United States, you will likely receive the new movie via the Sony Picture first window output deal later this year. Here’s what you need to know.

The new horror thriller, headlined by Russell Crowe, is directed by Julius Avery (Overlord, Son of a Gun, and Jerrycan) and is based on the real-life files of Father Gabriele Amorth, who investigated a young boy’s terrifying possession.

Alongside Crowe in the movie stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero. The movie has received mixed reviews thus far with Moviehole comparing it to a mix between The Da Vinci Code and The Exorcist, citing Crowe’s performance as the main reason to give the movie a spin.

The Pope’s Exorcist hits theaters in the United States on April 14th, 2023, with most international regions showing it a week earlier from April 7th.

When will The Pope’s Exorcist be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s start with the United States, where we know for a fact that the movie will drop on the service and likely by the end of 2023.

Thus far, we’ve seen movies drop from Sony onto Netflix US anywhere between 120-225 days following its exclusive theatrical window.

Assuming the same happens here again, The Pope’s Exorcist, at the earliest, will hit Netflix US on August 12th, 2023. If the worst comes to pass, the movie won’t hit until September 2023.

Once arriving on Netflix, The Pope’s Exorcist will stream for 18 months.

Will international regions of Netflix stream The Pope’s Exorcist?

Sony movies arrive on Netflix all around the world but most do not have the same Pay-1 window

Netflix India consistently receives new Sony movies 120 days after release, meaning you will see the movie added around the same time as the US in June 2023

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies around two years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa. This means a 2025/2026 release is most likely.

