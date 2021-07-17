When will ‘Workin’ Moms’ Season 6 be on Netflix?

Workin’ Moms is an underrated comedy currently streaming on Netflix in most regions of the world. Season 5 has just touched down on Netflix in the majority of regions so if you’re looking for when season 6 of Workin’ Moms is coming, we’ve got good news and some possible bad news.

Netflix first got the series midway through its run on CBCD in Canada. They received the first three seasons back in February 2019 and have received regular dosings of the series ever since. The most recent, which was hamstrung by filming production delays, touched down on Netflix in June 2021.

The basic premise of the show is that we follow Catherine Reitman (who also created the series) through the relatable pains of having to raise a child in the modern world while holding down a stressful job.

Netflix carries the show around the world as a Netflix Original but it’s worth mentioning that it technically is just a Netflix exclusive. Beyond releasing the show exclusively outside of Canada, their involvement in the show is limited (although you could argue that they’re indirectly funding the project).

Season 5, according to Nielsen has pulled in over 418 million viewing minutes. Workin’ Moms has spent 24 days in the US top 10s. In addition, the show performs well in Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, and Austria.

Where is season 6 of Workin’ Moms in production?

Production officially began on season 6 on July 12th, 2021.

SEASON 6! SEASON 6! SEASON 6! #WorkinMoms Season 6 officially starts production today! pic.twitter.com/6ut78Ij4dl — Workin' Moms (@WorkinMoms) July 12, 2021

Filming on season 6 is expected to continue through to September 23rd, 2021 according to our sources.

When will Season 6 of Workin’ Moms be on Netflix?

In the United States, you typically have to wait between 1-2 months after the finale airs. For the most recent season, it was around two months whereas for season 4 it was only a single month. We suspect the same format for season 6.

In which case, assuming the show sticks to an early 2022 release schedule, we should see season 6 of Workin’ Moms on Netflix US by summer 2022. We’ll keep this post updated as and when we learn of updates to the release schedule.

As for other Netflix Original territories such as the United Kingdom and Australia, you too should see season 6 added next summer.

Canada, which has the show branded as a CBC title, doesn’t get new episodes quickly. Season 5 has yet be added although is expected to arrive in late 2021 or early 2022 to help promote the new season. Likewise, season 6 won’t likely be available until the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Are you looking forward to season 6 of Workin’ Moms hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.