Workin Moms is now on Netflix with four seasons if you’re outside of Canada but if you’re wondering whether the series will be returning for season 5, at the moment, its future is up in the air. Here’s what we know about the fifth season and when it could release on Netflix.

The incredible comedy series has made waves thanks in part to its residence on Netflix as an Original outside of Canada. It follows a new mom who is thrown into the deep end of parenting while trying to maintain her previous life.

It’s important to note (this will be important in a second) that while the show is distributed exclusively by Netflix outside of Canada, the show is paid for by CBC.

If you’re in Canada and looking for season 4, it will be available eventually (likely in 2021) but in the meantime, you can catch up with season 4 on CBC Gem.

Has Workin’ Moms been renewed for season 5?

As of April 2020, the series has already been officially renewed for a fifth season. The news came on April 13th, a month before its season 4 debut on Netflix.

Up until recently, Netflix had been playing catchup with it getting new seasons out of sync with its Canadian premiere on CBC. Now, however, we’re fully caught up with season 5 arriving on Netflix a month after the finale aired on CBC in Canada.

How has the series performed on Netflix? Quite well. The series has managed to get into the top 10 spots in the United States (peaking at number 4), the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Australia, and France. You can find out what’s popular on Netflix using our what’s popular section.

The series has also been an awards magnet too. Just recently, it was honored in the 2020 Gracie Awards.

When will season 5 of Workin Moms be on Netflix?

With the announcement that season 5 of Workin Moms is announced, let’s now take a look as to when it could hit Netflix.

The series up until now has been on a relatively strict annual release schedule with a month’s difference here and there.

Assuming it’s able to start production during COVID-19 then we could possibly be expecting to see the show return in Canada in mid-2021.

After fully airing (unless Netflix can get a deal whereby it streams it weekly) it will then arrive on Netflix in mid-to-late 2021. Of course, that’s just speculation for the moment until we hear more on production and a firm release timetable.

Are you looking forward to more Workin’ Moms on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.