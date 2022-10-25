‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix Globally in 2023

The first season of Vinland Saga only just arrived on Netflix in July 2022, but fans will be delighted to learn that the highly anticipated second season will be coming to Netflix weekly, starting in early 2023.

Vinland Saga is a Japanese historical-drama anime series based on the manga Vinrando Saga by author Makoto Yukimura. The manga serialization began in April 2005 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine and soon moved to Monthly Afternoon.

WIT Studio was responsible for the animation of season 1, but the second season will see the anime transition over to Studio MAPPA, the same animators behind incredible anime such as Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

The story of Vinland Saga takes place at the height of the Vikings power in Europe, chronicling the rise of King Cnut the Great’s ascendency to the English throne, and his North Sea Empire. Meanwhile, young Thorfinn, an Icelandic explorer, serves under a group of mercenaries that are responsible for the murder of his father, for the sole purpose of enacting his revenge against them. But Thorfinn’s true dream is to sail across the sea and find the paradise of Vinland.

When is Vinland Saga season 2 coming to Netflix?

We previously believed that fans could have been waiting for up to three years before seeing the second of Vinland Saga on Netflix. We couldn’t be happier to be wrong.

On the anime’s official website, updates revealed and confirmed that Vinland Saga season 2 will stream on Netflix worldwide, except for China.

It has also been confirmed that the series will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll worldwide, except for Asia. This means Netflix and Crunchyroll will share streaming rights in the US.

Vinland Saga season 2 begins broadcasting in Japan on January 9th, 2023. However, at this time it is unclear when episodes of Vinland Saga will arrive on Netflix, as the streaming service has never simulcast anime outside of Asia. Previously, all of the weekly anime shows Netflix has licensed had seen a short delay stretching from several days to a few weeks.

This also means that Crunchyroll has a chance to receive episodes before Netflix thanks to simulcasting. However, we’re currently waiting for Netflix to announce the exact date Vinland Saga season 2 arrives.

What about the English Dub?

According to the wiki, Netflix has the streaming rights for VSI’s English dub of the anime. This suggests that if VSI is to provide an English Dub soon after the release of the Japanese broadcast, then we may see the English dub arrive later in the year.

However, for now, we await official confirmation from Netflix and Studio Mappa.

Would you like to see the second season of Vinland Saga on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!