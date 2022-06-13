‘Vinland: Saga’ Coming to Netflix in Select Regions in July 2022

Wit Studio’s anime adaptation of Makoto Yukimura’s epic Viking-inspired manga Vinland Saga is coming to Netflix in select regions in July 2022. One of the most in-demand series from Netflix subscribers, the story is inspired by the tales of the great Viking sagas, which is sure to entertain and interest more than just your average anime viewer.

Vinland Saga is a Japanese historical-drama anime series based on the manga Vinrando Saga by author Makoto Yukimura. The manga serialization began in April 2005 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine, and soon moved to Monthly Afternoon. 26 volumes of the manga have been published so far. The anime adaptation has been a long time coming and was considered one of the best anime titles of 2019.

The story of Vinland Saga takes place at the height of the Vikings power in Europe, chronicling the rise of King Cnut the Great’s ascendency to the English throne, and his North Sea Empire. Meanwhile, young Thorfinn, an Icelandic explorer, serves under a group of mercenaries that are responsible for the murder of his father, for the sole purpose of enacting his revenge against them. But Thorfinn’s true dream is to sail across the sea and find the paradise of Vinland.

When is Vinland Saga season 1 coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed on the Netflix app that the first season of Vinland Saga will arrive on Thursday, July 7th, 2022.

You can set a reminder to watch the anime by finding the series on the coming soon tab of your Netflix app.

Which regions will be streaming Vinland Saga on Netflix?

Sadly, the release of Vinland Saga is only limited to select regions outside of the US.

Outside of the US, the only regions we can confirm to be receiving Vinland Saga season 1 are Australia and Canada.

Netflix Japan is the only country to have Vinland Saga already in its library as episodes of the series were released weekly on the platform.

Will the second season of Vinland Saga come to Netflix

Subscribers could be waiting a disappointingly long time for a second season of Vinland Saga on Netflix. Here’s why.

At the time of writing only one season of Vinland Saga has been released. However, the second season will premiere in Japan on TOKYO MX and BS11 in January 2023. If the second season aims for a further 24 episodes, then at a minimum it’ll take until June 2023 for the season to air in its entirety.

The time between the first season of Vinland Saga ending and coming to Netflix is approximately 31 months (December 2019 to July 2022). If the second season takes an equally long length of time to arrive on Netflix then subscribers could be waiting until January 2026.

But please take into consideration that any talk of a second season coming to Netflix is merely speculation at this time.

Are you excited for the release of Vinland Saga on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!