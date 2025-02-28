Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Come to Netflix? Where To Stream It Elsewhere

Yellowstone has quickly become one of the biggest shows in the world right now, even leading Netflix’s Bela Bajaria to name it the one show she wishes was a Netflix Original. Most Netflix subscribers have access to most of the show but are missing season 5. Sadly, there are no known plans for when that’ll come to Netflix.

In case you missed it, Yellowstone has been slowly rolling out onto Netflix around the globe for the past year or so. It began with select regions in early 2024 before further drops in late 2024 and early 2025. The rollout included nearly all countries except the United States, where the series remains exclusively streaming on Peacock for the show’s lifetime and then some. As of the time of writing, most regions of Netflix are streaming seasons 1 through 4, with a few exceptions that only have seasons 1 through 3.

Yellowstone has made a big impression on the Netflix Top 10s worldwide, with the first season in the weekly Top 10s in 55 countries.

As you may know, Yellowstone has already aired its fifth season. The series, which consists of 14 episodes, was released in two halves: the first airing in late 2022 and into 2023, and the second batch just recently wrapped up, releasing between November and December 2024.

Sadly, we don’t have any official word as to whether and when this season will be coming to Netflix. However, given what we’ve seen thus far, it looks like new seasons are being held for an exclusive period before being licensed out to the likes of Netflix. That means you’ll need to seek out an alternative place to watch season 5 (more on that in a second).

Given that some international territories had to wait a year for season 4 to drop, we suspect that may be the same for season 5. That means we might see season 5 sometime in 2026, but that’s not confirmed. We understand that if nothing changes, Netflix holds the streaming rights to the show until at least July 2027.

We also have some good news for Yellowstone fans who only have Netflix, though. As we first reported, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the prequel series 1883. That limited series is coming to Netflix in most territories (the exact number TBD) in mid-March 2025. We don’t know if other series in the Yellowstone universe, like 1923 (soon entering its second season) or even the upcoming spin-off series 6666, 1944, or The Madison, will follow suit, although we wouldn’t bet against it.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Until Netflix Grabs The Rights

For those outside the United States, there are two options for watching season 5 and maybe six (if/when it ever releases with big changes inbound), depending on where you live.

For most, the only place you can watch it is on Paramount+. All five seasons are currently streaming in full, and that’ll be the first location to get season 6 if and when it comes. For other regions, the show streams on SkyShowtime in full. This applies to most areas across Europe.

Are you hoping Netflix picks up the fifth season of Yellowstone? Let us know in the comments.