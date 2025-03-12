Netflix News Black Mirror

“You’re Not Ready”: Black Mirror Teases Imminent Season 7 Announcement With Hidden Message

Season 7 looks like it's just around the corner...

Black Mirror’s highly anticipated seventh season is just around the corner, according to new assets rolling out, a hidden message on the show’s page, and some new recently announced events that’ll showcase season 7. Here’s what we know. 

As a quick reminder, Black Mirror is returning in April, as revealed by Cristin Milioti in a recent interview on the red carpet for the SAG Awards. The actress will reprise her role in the series’ first-ever sequel, a follow-up to USS Callister. She said the return to the world was “wild,” adding, “We were such a tight cast, so it was really lovely to be reunited and lovely to be back with Charlie [Brooker] and Toby [Haynes].” 

In the past week, the Black Mirror page on Netflix itself has been getting various updates, including some new pictures (see above), and in the past 24 hours, it was updated with some binary code: 

“01011001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01110010 01100101 00100000 01001110 01101111 01110100 00100000 01010010 01100101 01100001 01100100 01111001”

That translates to You’re Not Ready suggesting a big announcement is just around the corner. 

‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Eyeing April 2025 Netflix Release: Everything We Know So Far

Black Mirror is currently set to be showcased at two events in the coming weeks:

As we’ve already covered, Black Mirror is set to participate in this year’s SERIES MANIA event in France. Set to take place on March 26th, Charlie Brooker (Creator, Executive Producer) and Jessica Rhoades (Executive Producer) will be participating in the program’s Masterclasses section. According to SERIES MANIA, “they will unveil their collaboration and offer you an exclusive preview of the series’ seventh season before its release on Netflix.”

Secondly, if you’re in London on April 9th, you can attend a two-hour preview at the prestigious BFI Southbank. It includes a sneak peek at season 7 and a Q&A with Brooker and Rhoades. The preview will take place at 8:30 PM GMT, which has hosted numerous previews for the show in prior years.  The event description reads, “The award-winning and critically acclaimed Black Mirror returns this year for its seventh season. It has remained the most influential anthology on television as it continues to reflect the technological zeitgeist back at us with brutal brilliance. In this upcoming season, there is an incredible extended cast; join us as we prepare to plug ourselves back into the techno-paranoia-infused world of Black Mirror.”

Black Mirror Promo Picture

Picture: SERIES MANIA

Hopefully, we’ll have something more on Black Mirror in season 7 in the coming days (perhaps even tomorrow!). We’ll keep you posted, but until then, have a read of our complete season 7 Black Mirror breakdown, which covers all eighty cast members, episode titles, and much more!  

Are you excited for season 7 of Black Mirror? Let us know in the comments.

