Black Mirror Season 7: Netflix Release Date, Episode Titles, Cast & Everything We Know

Black Mirror is returning to its roots for its seventh season, which is now confirmed to land on our screens on April 10th, 2025. For the first time, the show is also getting not one but two sequel episodes, including one for USS Callister and the other for Bandersnatch. Below, we’ve compiled everything we know about the new season, including the full cast (over 90 names), episode titles, directors, and more.

As we wrote in our season 6 guide, getting Black Mirror back on Netflix wasn’t easy. The show is still not owned by Netflix, and the duo behind it are no longer with the company that owns the rights. Nevertheless, on June 15th, 2023, Black Mirror returned for five episodes, including Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, Joan is Awful, Loch Henry, and Demon 79.

Read on for our extensive preview of season 7!

When will Black Mirror Season 7 be released on Netflix?

On March 13th, Netflix confirmed that Black Mirror Season 7 would return to our screens on April 10th, 2025, along with the first-look trailer.

The show will premiere slightly earlier, with two premieres scheduled in the run-up to release, with Charlie Brooker and Jessica Rhoades attending both premieres:

On March 26th, the duo will present at SERIES MANIA in Paris.

On April 9th, the duo will be at the prestigious BFI Southbank with an episode premiere and Q&A session.

Who will star in Black Mirror Season 7?

As part of its Geeked Week 2024 celebrations, Netflix officially confirmed the headline cast of new and returning cast, revealing the names of 17 big and up-and-coming names. Here’s that cast teaser:

Who was part of that initial wave of cast members? Let’s run through them below:

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

(Jackpot) Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

(Criminal Record) Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

(Deadpool and Wolverine) Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

(Firebrand) Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

(The Holdovers) Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

(Blade Runner 2099) Rashida Jones (Sunny)

(Sunny) Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

(Bridesmaids) Issa Rae (Barbie)

(Barbie) Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

(Black-ish) Harriet Walter (Succession)

(Succession) Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Verity

(Blue Jean) as Verity Siena Kelly (Adult Material, Temple) as Maria

(Adult Material, Temple) as Maria Nicholas Cirillo (Poker Face)

McEwen and Kelly play old schoolmates in the episode expected to be titled Ring of Truth. They didn’t like each other in the past and are now working for the same company. One is becoming increasingly beloved in the new workplace called Savorita (an international snack company), and the other is seemingly going mad because of that, or so it seems.

Returning for USS Callister Sequel

Most of the cast from USS Callister will be back for the sequel, but there are two notable exceptions. Michaela Coel is the biggest headscratcher, although Jesse Plemons is not returning, which makes a little more sense. Brooker spoke about Plemons in an interview, saying, “his character is dead.”

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

(Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore) Billy Magnussen (Road House)

(Road House) Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

(Horrible Histories) Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

(The Penguin) Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

(Citadel) Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Returning for Bandersnatch Follow-Up

As unveiled in the trailer, we know some returning faces from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch are returning. They include:

Michele Austin (Hard Truths)

(Hard Truths) Ben Bailey Smith (Andor)

(Andor) Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing)

(People Just Do Nothing) Josh Finan (Say Nothing)

(Say Nothing) James Nelson-Joyce (A Thousand Blows)

(A Thousand Blows) Will Poulter (We’re the Millers, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)

(We’re the Millers, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) Jay Simpson (Pride & Prejudice, The Holiday)

(Pride & Prejudice, The Holiday) Michael Workéyè (This Is Going to Hurt)

Other Cast Members for Black Mirror Season 7

What’s on Netflix has also deciphered and been told many other names attached to the show’s new season. In some cases, we have their episode titles or their character names, but for the most part, their parts are still under wraps.

Alice Brittain (Cheaters, Ted Lasso)

(Cheaters, Ted Lasso) Amber Grappy (One Day, Smothered)

(One Day, Smothered) Ami Tredrea (Strangers)

(Strangers) Amro Mahmoud (Halo, Band of Spies)

(Halo, Band of Spies) Andy Apollo (The Diplomat, A Thousand Blows)

(The Diplomat, A Thousand Blows) Andy Milligan

Asheq Akhtar (My Lady Jane, Murder in Provence)

(My Lady Jane, Murder in Provence) Ava Galindez

Bekka Bowling

Ben Ashenden (Deep Cover)

(Deep Cover) Ben Bailey Smith / Doc Brown (David Brent: Life on the Road)

(David Brent: Life on the Road) Bilal Hasna (Dead Hot, Extraordinary)

(Dead Hot, Extraordinary) Carolyn Taylor (I Have Nothing, Scaredy Cats)

(I Have Nothing, Scaredy Cats) Charlie Hiscock (Red Rose)

(Red Rose) Craig Haas (JT LeRoy)

(JT LeRoy) Danielle Vitalis (The Great Escaper)

(The Great Escaper) Darryl Foster (Killed By My Fame, The One)

(Killed By My Fame, The One) Declan Mason (Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas)

(Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas) Donald Sales (The Adam Project, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

(The Adam Project, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Ebenezer Gyau (Country Lines, Held)

(Country Lines, Held) Edward Pishiyski Chlerich as a Walton Clone

as a Walton Clone Elaine Claxton (Wire in the Blood)

(Wire in the Blood) Elena Sanz (Among Us, Bent)

(Among Us, Bent) Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Ready Player One, Dolittle)

(Ready Player One, Dolittle) Enzo Cilenti (Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell)

(Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell) Farid Larbi (Free Men, Divines)

(Free Men, Divines) Flo Lawrence (The Lords of Salem, D.isappearing Bakersfield)

(The Lords of Salem, D.isappearing Bakersfield) Gwion Glyn (Gwen)

(Gwen) Glynis Davies (The Attraction Test)

(The Attraction Test) Hannah Griffiths (Red Rose)

(Red Rose) Hazel Monaghan

Hélder Fernandes (Carthago, Top Boy)

(Carthago, Top Boy) Huxley Fisher (The Order)

(The Order) Iolanthe (Cruel Hands)

(Cruel Hands) James Nelson-Joyce (The Outlaws, The Gold) as Kano (episode directed by David Slade)

(The Outlaws, The Gold) as Kano (episode directed by David Slade) Jay Simpson (Pride & Prejudice, The Holiday)

(Pride & Prejudice, The Holiday) Jenny Lavelle

Josh Finan (Hellboy)

(Hellboy) Jennifer Khoe (Bone Cold, Overrun)

(Bone Cold, Overrun) Kavé Niku (Black Mirror)

(Black Mirror) Kieran Smith (Doctor Who)

(Doctor Who) Kwame Agyei (Limbo)

(Limbo) Lewis Gribben (T2 Trainspotting)

(T2 Trainspotting) Magnus Bruun (The Last Kingdom)

(The Last Kingdom) Michael Taibi

Michael Workéyè (This Is Going to Hurt)

(This Is Going to Hurt) Michele Austin (Boat Story)

(Boat Story) Milana Wan (Schmigadoon!)

(Schmigadoon!) Natalia Kostrzewa (Perfect Skin)

(Perfect Skin) Nevin Burkholder (Lost Ollie)

(Lost Ollie) Paul Kissaun (Kaos)

(Kaos) Peter Hall

Ravi Aujla (Kandahar)

(Kandahar) Olga Petsa (I Used to Be Funny, Mixtape)

(I Used to Be Funny, Mixtape) Reba Ayi-Sobsa

Rita Estevanovich

Sofia Hodsoni

Stanley Weber (Not Another Happy Ending, Sword of Vengeance)

(Not Another Happy Ending, Sword of Vengeance) Tessa Wong

Waleed Hammad (Industry) as Po

Who will be directing in Black Mirror Season 7?

Toby Haynes, director of Demon 79 and USS Callister, is confirmed to return to the series in season 7. We understand he’s directing two episodes of the new season, including the sequel to USS Callister. The first episode he directed was filmed between November and December 2023 in London.

Next, David Slade will return to direct in Black Mirror season 7. He’s no stranger to the Black Mirror franchise, having worked on Bandersnatch and season 4’s Metalhead. This episode was filmed in January and February 2024 in Greater London.

Haolu Wang will make her Black Mirror debut this season (as we first reported in May 2024) on episode 3. Wang rose to prominence directing the Netflix limited series Bodies, with production on her episode taking place between March 2024 and June 2024 in London.

Ally Pankiw is returning to the series, having directed the episode “Joan is Awful” for season 6 of the show. Elsewhere, Pankiw recently directed the comedy/drama movie I Used to Be Funny, which made its streaming debut in the US via Netflix. This episode was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, in September 2024. On October 9th, Pankiw concluded filming on her episode and celebrated on Instagram, writing:

“That’s a wraapppppp on Black Mirror S7- thank you to the best damn crew a tiny girl director could ask for! You’re all a dream and thank you especially to @jdmorden @bobbysteez and all of my HODs. Pankiw Motors for life”

Finally, Luke Taylor and Chris Barret (who work under the name Us) are set to direct episode 5 of season 7. The duo is known for their short film Cautionary Tales and for working on commercials.





Black Mirror Season 7 Episode Titles

This section is still a work in progress, and details may change. We’ve been piecing the information together as we learn more! This season’s codename, as we first revealed, was “HAVEN GREEN.” Season 6 was developed under the codename “RED BOOK.”

We’ve assembled this list of episode titles just by digging across the net (with some help!), and the new photos and several reports that have now dropped. Here’s our current working list of episode titles for Black Mirror season 7. There’s conflicting information about which episode number is which, so we’ll list them in our working assumption order.

No word on the length of each episode, but Brooker has said, “You can expect a mix of genres and styles. Two of them are basically feature-length.”

Eulogy – Directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor Ring of Truth – Directed by Toby Haynes Hotel Reverie – Directed by Haolu Wang Plaything – Directed by David Slade Bete Noire – Directed by Ally Pankiw Polygon – Directed by Toby Haynes

Let’s break down the first looks and, where available, any additional information we have about each episode:

Episode 1 – Eulogy

Directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor

The first episode starts with some power names: Chris O’Dowd, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Rashida Jones. The plot is still TBA.

Episode 2 – Ring of Truth

Directed by Toby Haynes

Rosy McEwen and Siena Kelly play old schoolmates in the episode expected to be titled Ring of Truth. They didn’t like each other in the past and are now working for the same company. One is becoming increasingly beloved in the new workplace called Savorita (an international snack company), and the other is seemingly going mad because of that, or so it seem.

The other synopsis we’ve seen is, “Verity (McEwen) and Maria (Kelly) work together at Savorita, an international snack company. As Verity’s popularity grows, Maria begins to unravel.”

Episode 3 – Hotel Reverie

Directed by Haolu Wang

Ahead of time, we knew that this episode was a “Love story that takes place across present-day and the 1940s,” with the story focusing on Brandon, Claire, and Kimmy. The latter is a control room operator (who we now know to be Awkifina).

Empire Online got some more first looks and some fresh information about each episode in an exclusive preview.

Per their report, this episode blends the show’s trademark dystopian edge with a nostalgic nod to classic Hollywood. Emma Corrin stars as 1940s movie icon Dorothy Chambers, while Issa Rae portrays Brandy Friday—a modern actress digitally inserted into a simulated version of a bygone era via a fictional “Redream” technology. The narrative follows a struggling film studio, Keyworth, as it turns to AI to revive its fortunes, merging retro aesthetics with contemporary challenges in the entertainment industry.

Corrin focuses on embodying the elegant rigidity of old-school film stars. Rae finds the storyline eerily reflective of modern industry woes, comparing it to earlier Black Mirror episodes like San Junipero and Striking Vipers. Although Hotel Reverie is more emotionally resonant, creator Charlie Brooker assures viewers that the signature gut-punch moments remain intact. “It wouldn’t be Black Mirror if there weren’t moments where you go, ‘Oh my fucking God! This is horrible!’” the creator told Empire.

Episode 4 – Plaything (AKA Bandersnatch Follow-Up)

Directed by David Slade

This one was certainly a surprise! While we know David Slade was returning to direct, we were not expecting a big Bandersnatch (the interactive stand-alone episode) to get a follow-up.

Netflix TUDUM lists some other details about this episode:

“Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry — who were featured as Tuckersoft employees Colin Ritman and Mohan Thakur, respectively, in the 2018 interactive film Bandersnatch — will be back. Chaudhry says he was honored to return to the Black Mirror universe. “Charlie is a twisted genius in the best possible way. It’s always fun being part of this incredible, messed-up world that he’s created!” he tells Tudum. “I’m really excited for fans to see this episode. It might be a familiar world we are revisiting, but maybe even more screwed up if that’s possible.” Poulter notes that he is “so excited” to return to the Tuckersoft offices alongside Chaudhry. “It’s always so fun,” Poulter says. “[Charlie] writes such spectacular episodes, and I was so grateful that he brought Colin back.” The actor adds that he can’t wait for fans to “meet the newest creations that are part of a secret project within Tuckersoft!”

Episode 5 – Bete Noire

Directed by Ally Pankiw

Filmed in Canada, all we know about this episode is that it’s headlined by Paul Giamatti, who looks spaced out in a crowd and when talking to others.

Episode 6 – Polygon (aka USS Callister Spinoff)

Directed by Toby Haynes

In 2021, we started getting word that a spinoff episode or series was developing for the Emmy-winning episode headlined by Jesse Plemons. In 2024, we heard that the project was moving forward to the point where it was eying a production start in Spring 2024. Initially, we heard it was due to be a movie and then a three-part limited series, although plans look like they evolved to be a stand-alone episode in season 7. The majority of the cast from the original is returning (see above), but there are a few notable omissions, including Plemons. Brooker has referred to the sequel as nearly feature-length.

What Else to Expect From Black Mirror Season 7

Teases and Quotes

From the above teaser that confirmed the majority of the cast, there are also a bunch of quotes that could indicate what to expect from season 7:

At the Game Awards in late 2024, we saw two short teasers for the upcoming season. They are essentially the same clip with hidden messages. The clip features a pixelated duck, the same one in the above video.

Charlie Brooker on what to expect from Black Mirror Season 7

At Geeked Week 2024, Charlie Brooker sat down to discuss the new season and what we can expect. He revealed a bunch about the new season (the entire segment from Geeked Week is embedded below), but here are the headlines:

This season features an international cast while staying true to its British roots: “We’ve got a lot of British stars in there as well, for people who complain that the show is sticking to its roots.”

Brooker says about the variety of the cast assembled, “We’ve got a good mix of big international names and some up-and-comers.”

Talking about the tone and themes of season 7, Brooker says, “We have evolved to a place where it’s kind of OG Black Mirror this season,” adding, “So it’s all sci-fi. It’s all techno dystopia, that kind of… Again, back to basics in a way.”

Continuing with the tone, Brooker says, “Some of them are deeply unpleasant, and some are quite funny. And some are emotional.”

No Red Mirror in Season 7?

Another avenue for exploration is Red Mirror, the label introduced in the final episode of season 5. As Brooker explained to RadioTimes, the label leans more heavily into horror than technology, calling it “different from yet adjacent to.” The writer also told the outlet that we could see more from the label in the future, although Brooker has stressed that season 7 is all sci-fi.

I’d like to give a hat tip to Andrey Kolesnikov and the Black Mirror Telegram group for finding some of the information used above.