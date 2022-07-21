7 Best New Shows Coming to Netflix in August 2022

We just got the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in August 2022. As we’ve begun doing over the past few months, we’re going to be looking at the top new additions on the way and in this article, we’ll check out our top 7 picks of the new shows on the way.

As with all of our upcoming “best of” previews of what’s to come, we’ll split our preview up into the best Netflix Original shows coming soon (these will be all be global releases), and then we’ll also touch on some of the licensed shows coming too, which are specific for Netflix US but may head to other regions too.

For a full list of what’s coming up on Netflix, check out our August 2022 list here.

Best Netflix Original Series Coming in August 2022

Lost Ollie (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: August 24th

Our most anticipated title for August is undoubtedly the new four-episode miniseries called Lost Ollie from Shannon Tindle.

The series is a live-action animation hybrid, we follow a rather beaten-up teddy bear called Ollie, who has lost his owner and will stop at nothing to reunite with him.

It hits many of the same buttons a Pixar movie does (it’ll draw many comparisons to Toy Story in particular) and is comparable to the same magic we felt during The Dark Crystal series debuting on Netflix.

Locke & Key (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: August 10th

It’s always bittersweet when it comes to a series ending, especially when it’s only been a few seasons and it seems like it’s only just got started. With that said, it’s always our preference to get a good ending rather than an unfinished show. That’s exactly what we’re getting with the third and final season of Locke & Key which debuts on August 10th.

While the adaptation of the Joe Hill comics hasn’t been to everyone’s tastes, the series has developed a dedicated audience with its engaging cast members (who have already gone onto shine in other projects beyond Netflix) and interesting premise surrounding the magic keys.

We’ve followed the Locke family through thick and thin over the past three seasons but everything they’ve learned will be tested as they face of against their toughest enemy yet.

Never Have I Ever (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: August 12th

The penultimate season of the popular comedy series Never Have I Ever by creator Mindy Kaling will debut on August 12th.

We’ll see the return of all your favorites in season 3 including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, and Benjamin Norris, but we’ll also see some new faces too.

For those that have yet to check out the teen comedy, here’s what you can expect:

“An overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

The Sandman (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 5th

Over the past couple of decades there have been numerous attempts to bring the cult classic comic book franchise The Sandman to life. We’ve seen it tried to be adapted into a movie and a TV show but this is the first time we’ve actually seen the project come through the other end and it has a lot of potential.

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming fantasy series:

“A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Junior Baking Show (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: August 17th

Netflix for the past few years in the United States has exclusively carried The Great British Baking Show and this year, they’ll also be streaming the companion series, Junior Baking Show (or Junior Bake Off as it’s known in Blighty).

Hosted by comedian Harry Hill, the series has the exact same premise with the headline difference being that the show’s contestants are all kids. It’s got all the same drama as the adult version of the show and will no doubt make plenty of headlines once it arrives exclusively on Netflix US.

Best Licensed Shows Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Pawn Stars (Season 13)

Coming to Netflix: August 1st

We’ve seen Pawn Stars come and go from Netflix over the years as the streamer typically only licenses a small batch of episodes at any time rather than having the entire collection.

Season 13 of the reality series will be coming to Netflix on the first of August, which consists of 29 episodes and originally aired between 2016 and 2017.

The series is strangely addictive thanks to the excellent personalities and fascinating items that turn up.

Riverdale (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: August 7th

It’s fair to say that Riverdale gets dunked on. A lot.

Over the years, the show has rightly or wrongly developed a bit of a reputation of being daft and having overstayed its welcome. Despite this, it remains popular for a reason and the sixth season ups the ante in all of the batshit areas it’s often criticized for.

Season 6 drops on Netflix US in full following its season finale airing on The CW at the end of July 2022.

What new series are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in August 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.