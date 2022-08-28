Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: August 28th, 2022

Whalberg and Hart star in our highlighted movie of the week Me Time, and if that doesn’t pique your interest there’s a high-octane heist adventure, a forbidden romance, or a biopic on one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs of all time.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Me Time (2022) N

Director: John Hamburg

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jimmy O. Yang,

To date, Me Time is the third Netflix Original project for comedian Kevin Hart and the second Netflix appearance for Mark Wahlberg. By the end of next week, we expect Me Time to be the current most watched movie on the platform.

After years without having any free time to himself, suddenly, stay-at-home dad Sonny has a free weekend when his wife and kids are away. Deciding to hit up his old best friend Huck, together the pair are in for a wild weekend that threatens to upend Sonny’s life.

Seoul Vibe (2022) N

Director: Moon Hyun-sung

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 140 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu

With each passing week content from South Korea is becoming more and more popular, acquiring new fans in the hundreds and thousands. Seoul Vibe is the perfect opportunity for any curious subscriber who wants to check out something fresh, new, and exciting. Baby Driver meets The Italian job in this fun comedy-filled heist adventure set against the backdrop of 80s Seoul.

Worldwide excitement is escalating in Seoul in the days leading up to the opening of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The fashion is old school, the music is sentimental and the racing is the best in the world. The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team receive an offer they can’t refuse and become mired in a VIP slush fund investigation.

Disobediance (2017)

Director: Sebastian Lelio

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola, Allan Corduner, Anton Lesser

Perhaps one of the most underrated movies of 2017, Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams are definitely a pairing many would like to see on screen together more often.

A woman returns to her Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her for her attraction to a female childhood friend. Once back, their passions reignite as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality.

Jobs (2013)

Director: Joshua Michael Stern

Genre: Biopic, Drama | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: ohn Getz, Ahna O’Reilly, Ron Eldard, Lukas Haas, Ashton Kutcher

In the years building up to a Steve Jobs biopic, Ashton Kutcher was always cast as the fan favorite to portray the entrepreneur, which in part is thanks to the striking resemblance a young Jobs and Kutcher share.

Silicon Valley genius Steve Jobs changes the world but alienates the people around him as he rises from college dropout to the head of Apple.

What new movies have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comment below?