Best New Netflix Movies of 2022 (So Far)

Netflix releases a lot of movies. In fact, they often tout their “new movie every week” but as you’ve no doubt come to know and expect, not every movie can be a good movie. Below, we’ll sift through all the new movies Netflix has released exclusively (labeled as a Netflix Original) and pick out the very best based on RottenTomatoes, IMDb, and Metacritic.

For a full rundown of every new movie released exclusively by Netflix this year, head on over to our full list here.

Without further ado, here are our and your picks of the best new Netflix Original movies of 2022:

RRR

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Starring: N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt

RottenTomatoes Rating: 91%

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Acquired by Netflix internationally as an Original title following its explosive theatrical run in India, RRR has broken out of India to perform well and generate buzz around the world even finding its way into the Netflix US top 10s.

Polygon included this title in their overall best movies in 2022 and perhaps provides the perfect summary of why this movie should be in your watch list:

“RRR is the biggest, loudest, and most bombastic movie that’s likely to come out in theaters this year. The movie’s historical fantasy follows two Indian men on opposite sides of the country’s British occupation in the 1950s — or so they think. Both acting on parallel secret missions, the two men end up bonding over their bravery and strength and forming a friendship great enough to free the entire country.”

Hustle

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Starring: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangómez, Robert Duvall

RottenTomatoes Rating: 92%

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

Adam Sandler’s acting chops have been on full display in recent years with the star transitioning away from the comedies that made his career into more mature performances which now include Hustle exclusively on Netflix.

The RottenTomatoes consensus for Hustle where Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a basketball scout who is down on his luck and needs a big break, is as follows:

“Hustle doesn’t have any fancy moves, but it doesn’t need them — Adam Sandler’s everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch”

The good news it that Sandler will be returning for more Netflix projects in the future including another what we’d call “serious” performance in the form of the adaptation of Spaceman of Bohemia.

The Bombardment

Director: Ole Bornedal

Starring: Alex Høgh Andersen, Danica Curcic, Caspar Phillipson

RottenTomatoes Rating: 100%

IMDb Score: 7.3

Also known as The Shadow in My Eye or Skyggen i mit øje in Denmark where the movie originates from, this harrowing movie recounts some of the untold stories of WW2 particularly in my home country of the United Kingdom. That’s because it paints a rather grim picture of the Royal Air Force who carried a bombing raid called Operation Carthage which resulted in the destruction of a school.

Reviews for the movie are glowing particularly highlighting the excellent acting done by some of the younger cast members.

Roger Moore of Movie Nation perhaps summarizes the movie best with the one-word summary of his review, “Wrenching”.

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood

Director: Richard Linklater

Starring: Jack Black, Milo Coy, Zachary Levi, Lee Eddy

RottenTomatoes Rating: 91%

IMDb Score: 7.3

Written and directed by Richard Linklater, best known for Boyhood, Waking Life and Before Midnight, this beautifully animated movie is not only one of the best movies of 2022 but one of the best animated movies Netflix has ever released under its banner.

The movie follows two intertwined perspectives on the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 capturing both the efforts that went into making the event happen and how it impacted a young boy watching from afar.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, here’s what the consensus of the critics was:

“The sweetly nostalgic Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood finds Richard Linklater reusing visual and thematic ingredients in a deeply personal, freshly inspired way.”

Rescued by Ruby

Director: Katt Shea

Starring: Grant Gustin, Scott Wolf and Kaylah Zander

RottenTomatoes Score: 100%

IMDb Score: 7.2

Feel-good movies and shows are a surefire way to get good viewership and reviews and Rescued by Ruby is no exception. Grant Gustin swaps out his spandex superhero costume from The Flash in favor of a police uniform in this biopic.

The movie revolves around a state trooper with dreams of moving over to the K-9 department but faces an uphill battle to get there.

William Bibbiani for The Wrap said:

“Bright colors, wide angles, and plenty of Doggy Vision sequences never let us forget for one minute that theres nothing scary about this world, even though we know for a fact that there are quite a few murderers in it.”

The House

Director: Emma De Swaef, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza

Starring: Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley

RottenTomatoes: 97%

IMDb Score: 6.8

Three anthology stories play out in spectacular fashion across different periods of time in this stop-motion animated movie that will leave you with plenty of questions once the credits roll. Each of the stories are completely separate with only one thing in common, the house they reside in.

While the movie certainly slipped onto Netflix without much fanfare, critics loved it and Netflix is hoping for it to achieve a win for best TV movie at the Emmys.

Marya E. Gates of The Playlist succinctly summarized why the movie is so alluring saying the movie is “A striking showcase for the singular talents of its directors and the limitless possibilities of stop motion animation.”

Munich: The Edge of War

Director: Christian Schwochow

Starring: George MacKay, Jannis Niewohner, Jeremy Irons

RottenTomatoes Score: 86%

IMDb Score: 6.8

Closing out our list is the biopic on the events leading up to the second World War 2. The story predominantly follows two school friends who find themselves on the opposite sides of the table (one with the British and the other with the Germans) but ultimately trying to get a deal to work behind the backs of their respective leaders.

While the movie is by no means what you’d call a traditional WW2 movie, it’s got excellent performances from the entire cast and fleshes out the events, and provides additional context as to why such actions were taken (albeit controversial actions).

The Adam Project

Director: Shawn Levy

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo

RottenTomatoes Score: 68%

IMDb Score: 6.7

While not doing particularly well with critics, thanks to its star power and doing exactly what it says on the tin, The Adam Project earns its rightful spot on this list.

The sci-fi family comedy isa bout a fighter pilot from the future traveling back to enlist the help of his younger self to save the future.

What’s been your favorite Netflix Original movie release of 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.