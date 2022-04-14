Emmys 2022: Netflix FYC Nomination Hopefuls

With The Oscars now having concluded, all eyes are on the next major award show that Netflix will be hoping to once again do well at. Netflix has recently updated its FYC website with the shows it thinks deserve the nominations and wins. Here’s a rundown of what Netflix thinks its 2022 Emmy hopefuls are.

Netflix puts a lot of effort into its awards campaigns to get its movies and shows nominated and winning. According to BusinessInsider the streaming service currently has a team of 40 full-time strategists and 15 consultants working on the likes of The Oscars and The Emmys.

To be eligible for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, programs have to have aired between June 1st, 2021, and May 31st, 2022.

The list comes courtesy of Netflix’s internal site NetflixAwards.com which is currently promoting FYSEE ’22 that’s set to begin on May 15th.

We’ll be covering the headline categories below but don’t forget Netflix will also be pitching for best actors, actresses, supporting cast as well as dozens of other categories.

Netflix Drama Series Emmy 2022 Hopefuls

Squid Game is reportedly Netflix’s best chance at nabbing the drama series nomination according to experts. The series was a huge hit for Netflix and would be a monumental achievement should it pull it off.

Last year, Netflix won this category with The Crown with Bridgerton also being nominated.

Succession season 3 is reportedly the expert’s favorite for best drama series with Better Call Saul, Yellowstone, Euphoria, and Yellowjackets all tipped to get a look in.

Full list of drama Netflix Emmy 2022 hopefuls:

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Ozark (Season 4)

Squid Game (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1)

Lost in Space (Season 3)

Pieces of Her (Season 1)

The Witcher (Season 2)

You (Season 3)

Netflix Comedy Series Emmy 2022 Hopefuls

Ted Lasso scooped comedy the comedy series awards last year and is eyed once again.

In 2021, Netflix was nominated in this category with three titles including Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai, and The Kominsky Method.

According to the experts, this category could be one of Netflix’s weakest. Previous winner Ted Lasso from Apple TV+ seems to be the favorite with HBO’s Barry, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building all hotly tipped. Not one of the GoldDerby experts includes a Netflix Original series in their comedy picks. Ouch.

The Pentaverate (Season 1)

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Atypical (Season 4)

The Chair (Season 1)

Cobra Kai (Season 4)

Emily in Paris (Season 2)

Grace and Frankie (Season 7)

Never Have I Ever (Season 2)

Netflix Limited Series / Television Movie Emmy 2022 Hopefuls

Netflix scooped the prize for Limited Series in 2021 with The Queen’s Gambit taking home the top prize but can it do so again this year? It’s hoping so but the category is even more competitive this year round.

Experts are all over the place when it comes to this category. Shows like Hulu’s Dopesick and The Dropout are mentioned numerous times while HBO’s The White Lotus is another favorite. Four of the GoldDerby experts did pick Maid out of all the hopefuls listed below.

The House (Television Movie)

Inventing Anna

Maid

Anatomy of a Scandal

Colin in Black and White

Midnight Mass

True Story

The Woman in the House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window

Netflix Variety Specials Emmy 2022 Hopefuls

Netflix has a slew of hopefuls in the variety department this year. Last year, the category was won by unsurprisingly won by Hamilton despite Netflix’s two strong contenders in the form of Dave Chappelle: 8:46 and Bo Burnham: Inside.

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Ali Wong: Don Wong

Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian

Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo

Netflix Variety Sketch Series Emmy 2022 Hopefuls

Only two shows were even nominated in this category last year with regular winner SNL taking the grand prize. Netflix is hoping its two hopefuls can breakthrough.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2)

Murderville (Season 1)

Netflix Animated Series Emmy 2022 Hopefuls

Last year, AdultSwim’s Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal took home the top prize for outstanding animated program with Netflix’s sole nomination being for Big Mouth.

Arcane seems like Netflix’s biggest chance at taking home this prize given the reception it received after launching.

Arcane (Season 1)

Big Mouth

Human Resources (Season 1)

Inside Job (Season 1)

Netflix Reality Series Emmy 2022 Hopefuls

Queer Eye has been Netflix’s darling in this category with it now having won 9 Primetime Emmys.

Cheer (structured program)

Nailed It (unstructured program)

Queer Eye (structured program)

Love Is Blind (unstructured program)

Selling Sunset (unstructured program)

Documentary / Docuseries Netflix Emmy 2022 Hopefuls

Gunning for the two documentary awards Netflix has a particularly strong slate this year.

Last year, Netflix got a nomination in the Documentary Or Nonfiction Series category with Pretend It’s A City and in the Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special category, The Social Dilemma was nominated.

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Our Great National Parks

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Untold

Voir

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents Betrayal & Greed

Return to Space

The Tinder Swindler

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

What do you think Netflix’s best chances are for the 2022 Emmys? Let us know in the comments.