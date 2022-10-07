New Movies on Netflix: Every Netflix Original Released in 2022

Looking for all the new movies on Netflix released exclusively this year? Here’s your breakdown of every new Netflix Original movie released in 2022.

Netflix Original movies have swelled on Netflix over the past few years, with well over 1,000 original movies in the US alone.

Below, we’ll break down all the new Netflix Original movies released in 2022 by month and then break down into global Netflix Originals and exclusively distributed titles. These are movie that are labeled in some Netflix regions but not others.

New Netflix Movies Released in January 2022

12 global Netflix Original movies were released in January, and there were 4 internationally distributed titles

The lowest-rated movie of January 2022 is Brazen starring Alyssa Milano.

The highest-rated movie of January 2022 was the stop-motion animated movie The House.

Global Netflix Original Movies

Four to Dinner – January 5th – Romantic Comedy – Italian – 6.3 IMDb

– January 5th – Romantic Comedy – Italian – 6.3 IMDb The Wasteland – January 6th – Horror – Spanish – 4.6 IMDb

– January 6th – Horror – Spanish – 4.6 IMDb How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – January 12th – Crime drama – Polish – 6.1 IMDb

– January 12th – Crime drama – Polish – 6.1 IMDb Brazen – January 13th – Romantic thriller – 4.0 IMDb

– January 13th – Romantic thriller – 4.0 IMDb Photocopier – January 13th – Teen drama – Indonesian – 6.8 IMDb

– January 13th – Teen drama – Indonesian – 6.8 IMDb The House – January 14th – Stop motion animation – 6.9 IMDb

– January 14th – Stop motion animation – 6.9 IMDb This Is Not a Comedy – January 14th – Comedy-drama – Spanish – 4.9 IMDb

– January 14th – Comedy-drama – Spanish – 4.9 IMDb The Royal Treatment – January 20th – Romance – 5.2 IMDb

– January 20th – Romance – 5.2 IMDb Amandla – January 21st – Crime drama – 5.5 IMDb

– January 21st – Crime drama – 5.5 IMDb Munich – The Edge of War – January 21st – Historical drama – 6.9 IMDb

– January 21st – Historical drama – 6.9 IMDb My Father’s Violin – January 21st – Drama – Turkish – 6.5 IMDb

– January 21st – Drama – Turkish – 6.5 IMDb Home Team – January 28th – Comedy – 6.0 IMDb

Exclusive Distribution Movies

Mother/Android – January 8th – Sci-fi thriller – 4.8 IMDb – Available in all regions outside the United States

– January 8th – Sci-fi thriller – 4.8 IMDb – Available in all regions outside the United States Copshop – January 14th – Crime thriller – 6.2 IMDb – Available in Asia, Germany and Australia

– January 14th – Crime thriller – 6.2 IMDb – Available in Asia, Germany and Australia Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – January 14th – Animation – 5.5 IMDb – Worldwide excluding the UK

– January 14th – Animation – 5.5 IMDb – Worldwide excluding the UK Dear Mother – January 28th – Comedy – French – 5.8 IMDb – Worldwide excluding France

New Netflix Movies Released in February 2022

The highest-rated movie on IMDb for February 2022 is Parallel Mothers with 7.1 but was only added to select regions. Cat Burglar was the best-rated global release with 7.0 on IMDb.

The worst-rated Netflix Original movie for February was the short Erax with a 4.0.

Global Netflix Original Movies

Looop Lapeta – February 4th – Romantic Thriller – Hindi – 5.1 IMDb

– February 4th – Romantic Thriller – Hindi – 5.1 IMDb Through My Window – February 4th – Drama – Spanish – 5.5 IMDb

– February 4th – Drama – Spanish – 5.5 IMDb The Privilege – February 9th – Horror – German – 4.6 IMDb

– February 9th – Horror – German – 4.6 IMDb Into the Wind – February 10th – Romantic Drama – Polish – 5.2 IMDb

– February 10th – Romantic Drama – Polish – 5.2 IMDb Bigbug – February 11th – Sci-fi Comedy – French – 5.4 IMDb

– February 11th – Sci-fi Comedy – French – 5.4 IMDb Love and Leashes – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Korean – 6.4 IMDb

– February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Korean – 6.4 IMDb Love Tactics – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Turkish – 5.2 IMDb

– February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Turkish – 5.2 IMDb Tall Girl 2 – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – 4.7 IMDb

– February 11th – Romantic Comedy – 4.7 IMDb Fistful of Vengeance – February 17th – Action – 4.6 IMDb

– February 17th – Action – 4.6 IMDb Erax – February 17th – Short – 4.0 IMDb

– February 17th – Short – 4.0 IMDb Forgive Us Our Trespasses – February 17th – Short – 6.5 IMDb

– February 17th – Short – 6.5 IMDb Heart Shot – February 17th – Short – 4.6 IMDb

– February 17th – Short – 4.6 IMDb Texas Chainsaw Massacre – February 18th – Horror – 4.9 IMDb

– February 18th – Horror – 4.9 IMDb Don’t Kill Me – February 21st – Romantic Horror – Italian – 4.2 IMDb

– February 21st – Romantic Horror – Italian – 4.2 IMDb Cat Burglar – February 22nd – Interactive Special – 7.0 IMDb

– February 22nd – Interactive Special – 7.0 IMDb UFO – February 23rd – Drama – Turkish – 4.7 IMDb

– February 23rd – Drama – Turkish – 4.7 IMDb A Madea Homecoming – February 25th – Comedy – 5.9 IMDb

– February 25th – Comedy – 5.9 IMDb Restless – February 25th – Action – French – 5.7 IMDb

– February 25th – Action – French – 5.7 IMDb My Wonderful Life – February 28th – Romantic comedy – Polish – 6.0 IMDb

Total number of global movies added in February: 19 (8 English – 11 Non-English)

Exclusive Distribution Movies

My Best Friend Anne Frank – February 1st – Biopic – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb

– February 1st – Biopic – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb Child of Kamiari Month / Kamiarizuki no kodomo – February 8th – Anime – Japanese Worldwide excluding Japanese – 5.9 IMDb

– February 8th – Anime – Japanese Worldwide excluding Japanese – 5.9 IMDb Anne+ The Film – February 11th – Drama – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb

– February 11th – Drama – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb AI Love You – February 15th – Sci-fi Romance – Thai – Global release but only Netflix Original in select Asian regions

– February 15th – Sci-fi Romance – Thai – Global release but only Netflix Original in select Asian regions Parallel Mothers – February 18th – Drama – Spanish – Only available in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain – 7.1 IMDb

– February 18th – Drama – Spanish – Only available in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain – 7.1 IMDb Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – February 18th – Animation – French – Worldwide excluding France – 5.6 IMDb

– February 18th – Animation – French – Worldwide excluding France – 5.6 IMDb Off Track – February 26th – Sports Drama – Swedish – Only in Iceland and Sweden.

New Netflix Movies Released in March 2022

Netflix released 17 new movies globally in March 2022, and a further 3 that were only released in select regions.

The average IMDb score for full Netflix Original movies released in March 2022 was 6.1 out of 10.

Global Netflix Original Movies

Against the Ice – March 2nd – 6.5 IMDb

– March 2nd – 6.5 IMDb The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – March 2nd – Korean – 6.0 IMDb

– March 2nd – Korean – 6.0 IMDb The Weekend Away – March 3rd – 5.6 IMDb

– March 3rd – 5.6 IMDb The Invisible Thread – March 4th – Italian – 6.6 IMDb

– March 4th – Italian – 6.6 IMDb Autumn Girl – March 8th – Polish – 5.4 IMDb

– March 8th – Polish – 5.4 IMDb The Bombardment / The Shadow in My Eye

– March 9th – Danish – 7.3 IMDb

– March 9th – Danish – 7.3 IMDb The Adam Project – March 11th – 6.7 IMDb

– March 11th – 6.7 IMDb Marilyn’s Eyes – March 15th – Italian – 6.6 IMDb

– March 15th – Italian – 6.6 IMDb Rescued by Ruby – March 17th – 7.2 IMDb

– March 17th – 7.2 IMDb Black Crab – March 18th – Swedish – 5.6 IMDb

– March 18th – Swedish – 5.6 IMDb Windfall – March 18th – 5.7 IMDb

– March 18th – 5.7 IMDb Without Saying Goodbye / Backpackers – March 18th – Spanish – 5.7 IMDb

– March 18th – Spanish – 5.7 IMDb In Good Hands – March 21st – Turkish – 5.6 IMDb

– March 21st – Turkish – 5.6 IMDb Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation – March 15th – Japanese – 6.3 IMDb

– March 15th – Japanese – 6.3 IMDb Love Like the Falling Petals – March 24th – Japanese – 6.2 IMDb

– March 24th – Japanese – 6.2 IMDb All Hail – March 30th – Spanish – 5.6/10

Exclusive Distribution Movies

Nightride – March 4th – Only on Netflix in the UK & Ireland – 5.7 IMDb

– March 4th – Only on Netflix in the UK & Ireland – 5.7 IMDb Today We Fix the World – March 17th – Only on Netflix in Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico – 6.2 IMDb

– March 17th – Only on Netflix in Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico – 6.2 IMDb Crush (also known as Shattered) – March 30th – Only on Netflix in the Netherlands and Belgium – 5.0 IMDb

New Netflix Movies Released in April 2022

Netflix released 15 new movies globally in April 2022, and a further 4 that were only released in select regions.

Global Netflix Original Movies Released in April 2022

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood – April 1st – 7.3 IMDb

– April 1st – 7.3 IMDb Battle: Freestyle – April 1st – Norwegian – 4.3 IMDb

– April 1st – Norwegian – 4.3 IMDb Forever Out of My League – April 1st – Italian – 5.3/10

– April 1st – Italian – 5.3/10 The Bubble – April 1st – 4.7 IMDb

– April 1st – 4.7 IMDb Cobalt Blue – April 2nd – Hindi – 6.7 IMDb

– April 2nd – Hindi – 6.7 IMDb Dancing on Glass – April 8th – Spanish – 5.4 IMDb

– April 8th – Spanish – 5.4 IMDb Metal Lords – April 8th – 6.8 IMDb

– April 8th – 6.8 IMDb Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – April 8th – Korean – 6.2 IMDb

– April 8th – Korean – 6.2 IMDb Choose or Die – April 15th – 4.8 IMDb

– April 15th – 4.8 IMDb The Taming of the Shrewd – April 16th – Polish – 4.6 IMDb

– April 16th – Polish – 4.6 IMDb Man of God – April 16th – 4.2 IMDb

– April 16th – 4.2 IMDb The Turning Point – Italian – April 20th – 6.0 IMDb

– Italian – April 20th – 6.0 IMDb Silverton Siege – April 27th

– April 27th Bubble – April 28th – Japanese

– April 28th – Japanese Honeymoon with My Mother – April 29th – Spanish

Exclusive International Distribution

Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible – April 2nd – Netflix Belgium – 5.8 IMDb

– April 2nd – Netflix Belgium – 5.8 IMDb Captain Nova – April 2nd – Netflix in select regions such as Australia, Canada, US, UK and others – 5.5 IMDb

– April 2nd – Netflix in select regions such as Australia, Canada, US, UK and others – 5.5 IMDb The In Between – April 8th – Global excluding the US – 5.8 IMDb

– April 8th – Global excluding the US – 5.8 IMDb See for Me – April 16th – Netflix Belgium and the Netherlands – 5.9 IMDb

New Netflix Movies Released in May 2022

Netflix released 11 new movies globally in April 2022; a further 3 were only released in select regions.

Global Netflix Original Movies Releasing in May 2022

40 Years Young – May 4th – 4.3 IMDb

– May 4th – 4.3 IMDb Along for the Ride – May 6th – 6.0 IMDb

– May 6th – 6.0 IMDb The Takedown – May 6th – French – 5.7 IMDb

– May 6th – French – 5.7 IMDb Thar – May 6th – Hindi – 6.1 IMDb

– May 6th – Hindi – 6.1 IMDb Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War – May 9th – Japanese – 5.9 IMDb

– May 9th – Japanese – 5.9 IMDb Senior Year – May 13th – 5.5 IMDb

– May 13th – 5.5 IMDb Toscana – May 18th – Danish – 5.7 IMDb

– May 18th – Danish – 5.7 IMDb A Perfect Pairing – May 19th – 6.1 IMDb

– May 19th – 6.1 IMDb The Perfect Family – May 11th – Spanish – 5.3 IMDb

– May 11th – Spanish – 5.3 IMDb F*ck Love Too – May 20th – Dutch – 3.8 IMDb

– May 20th – Dutch – 3.8 IMDb Godspeed – May 24th – Turkish – 6.7 IMDb

Exclusive International Distribution

The Survivor – May 5th – Select regions

– May 5th – Select regions Marmaduke – May 6th – Select regions, including the US, UK, and others – 3.1 IMDb

– May 6th – Select regions, including the US, UK, and others – 3.1 IMDb Operation Mincemeat – May 12th – Only available in North and Latin American regions – 6.6 IMDb

New Netflix Movies Released in June 2022

13 global Netflix Original movies and 2 exclusively distributed movies released in Jun 2022. The highest-rated title for the month was Hustle at 7.3

Global Netflix Original Movie Releases

Interceptor – June 3rd – 4.6 IMDb

– June 3rd – 4.6 IMDb Hustle – June 8th – 7.3 IMDb

– June 8th – 7.3 IMDb Trees of Peace – June 10th – 6.4 IMDb

– June 10th – 6.4 IMDb Centauro – June 15th – Spanish – 5.3 IMDb

– June 15th – Spanish – 5.3 IMDb Heart Parade – June 15th – Polish – 5.0 IMDb

– June 15th – Polish – 5.0 IMDb The Wrath of God – June 15th – Spanish – 5.7 IMDb

– June 15th – Spanish – 5.7 IMDb Spiderhead – June 17th – 5.4 IMDb

– June 17th – 5.4 IMDb Doom of Love – June 20th – Turkish – 4.9 IMDb

– June 20th – Turkish – 4.9 IMDb Love & Gelato – June 22nd – 5.1 IMDb

– June 22nd – 5.1 IMDb Glamour Girls – June 24th – 3.7 IMDb

– June 24th – 3.7 IMDb The Man From Toronto – June 24th – 5.8 IMDb

– June 24th – 5.8 IMDb Blasted – June 28th – Norwegian – 4.8 IMDb

– June 28th – Norwegian – 4.8 IMDb Beauty – June 29th – 4.0 IMDb

Exclusive International Distribution

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – June 10th – 9 Netflix regions including the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Latin America – 6.3 IMDb

– June 10th – 9 Netflix regions including the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Latin America – 6.3 IMDb Collision – June 16th – Select regions – 4.1 IMDb

New Netflix Movies Released in July 2022

13 global Netflix Original movies and 5 exclusively distributed movies were released in July 2022. The highest-rated title for July was The Sea Beast at 7.1.

Global Netflix Original Movie Releases

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between – July 6th – 5.0 IMDb

– July 6th – 5.0 IMDb Dangerous Liaisons – July 8th – French – 4.0 IMDb

– July 8th – French – 4.0 IMDb Jewel – July 8th – 3.6 IMDb

– July 8th – 3.6 IMDb The Sea Beast – July 8th – 7.1 IMDb

– July 8th – 7.1 IMDb For Jojo – July 11th – German – 3.9 IMDb

– July 11th – German – 3.9 IMDb Under the Amalfi Sun – July 13th – Italian – 5.3 IMDb

– July 13th – Italian – 5.3 IMDb Love Goals – July 15th – Hindi – 6.9 IMDb

– July 15th – Hindi – 6.9 IMDb Persuasion – July 15th – 5.7 IMDb

– July 15th – 5.7 IMDb The Gray Man – July 22nd – 6.5 IMDb

– July 22nd – 6.5 IMDb Recurrence – July 27th – Spanish – 4.4 IMDb

– July 27th – Spanish – 4.4 IMDb A Cut Above – July 28th – Portuguese – 4.8 IMDb

– July 28th – Portuguese – 4.8 IMDb The Entitled – July 29th – Filipino – 4.7 IMDb

– July 29th – Filipino – 4.7 IMDb Purple Hearts – July 29th – 6.7 IMDb

Exclusive International Distribution

Incantation – Taiwanese – July 8th – Worldwide except for Taiwan – 6.2 IMDb

– Taiwanese – July 8th – Worldwide except for Taiwan – 6.2 IMDb Valley of the Dead – Spanish – July 11th – Worldwide except for Spain – 5.8 IMDb

– Spanish – July 11th – Worldwide except for Spain – 5.8 IMDb Too Old for Fairy Tales – Polish – July 18th – Worldwide excluding Poland – 6.2 IMDb

– Polish – July 18th – Worldwide excluding Poland – 6.2 IMDb Live is Life – Spanish – July 18th – Worldwide excluding Spain – 6.3 IMDb

– Spanish – July 18th – Worldwide excluding Spain – 6.3 IMDb Rogue Agent – July 27th – Only in the United Kingdom – 6.3 IMDb

New Netflix Movies Released in August 2022

19 global Netflix Originals and 3 exclusive distribution movies were released in August 2022. The highest-rated title was Darlings at 6.6 out of 10.

Global Netflix Original Movie Releases

Buba – August 3th – German – 5.8 IMDb

– August 3th – German – 5.8 IMDb Don’t Blame Karma! – August 3th – Spanish – 4.7 IMDb

– August 3th – Spanish – 4.7 IMDb Wedding Season – August 4th – 6.3 IMDb

– August 4th – 6.3 IMDb Carter – August 5th – Korean – 5.1 IMDb

– August 5th – Korean – 5.1 IMDb Darlings – August 5th – Hindi – 6.6 IMDb

– August 5th – Hindi – 6.6 IMDb Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – August 5th – 5.9 IMDb

– August 5th – 5.9 IMDb Heartsong – August 10th – Turkish – 5.8 IMDb

– August 10th – Turkish – 5.8 IMDb 13: The Musical – August 12th – 5.2 IMDb

– August 12th – 5.2 IMDb Day Shift – August 12th – 6.1 IMDb

– August 12th – 6.1 IMDb Look Both Ways – August 17th – 6.3 IMDb

– August 17th – 6.3 IMDb Royalteen – August 17th – Norwegian – 5.2 IMDb

– August 17th – Norwegian – 5.2 IMDb The Next 365 Days – August 19th – 2.7 IMDb

– August 19th – 2.7 IMDb Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar – August 21st – Japanese – 5.3 IMDb

– August 21st – Japanese – 5.3 IMDb That’s Amor – August 25th – 5.2 IMDb

– August 25th – 5.2 IMDb Loving Adults – August 26th – Danish – 6.5 IMDb

– August 26th – Danish – 6.5 IMDb Me Time – August 26th – 5.0 IMDb

– August 26th – 5.0 IMDb Seoul Vibe – August 26th – Korean – 5.5 IMDb

– August 26th – Korean – 5.5 IMDb I Came By – August 31st – 6.1 IMDb

– August 31st – 6.1 IMDb Under Her Control – August 31st – Spanish – 4.7 IMDb

Exclusive International Distribution

Reclaim – August 7th – Taiwanese – Avaible worldwide but not as a Netflix Original in Taiwan – 5.9 IMDb

– August 7th – Taiwanese – Avaible worldwide but not as a Netflix Original in Taiwan – 5.9 IMDb Code Name: Emperor – August 15th – Spanish – Worldwide excluding select European territories – 5.8 IMDb

– August 15th – Spanish – Worldwide excluding select European territories – 5.8 IMDb Watch Out, We’re Mad – August 24th – Italian – Worldwide excluding Western Europe such as Belgium and France – 3.0 IMDb

New Netflix Movies Released in September 2022

23 global Netflix Original movies released in September with a further 4 internationally distributed titles. The highest-rated title was Entergalactic, with a 7.5.

Global Netflix Original Movie Releases

Ivy + Bean (+ Doomed to Dance & The Ghost That Had to Go) – September 2nd – 6.1 IMDb

– September 2nd – 6.1 IMDb Fenced in – September 1st – Portuguese – 4.3 IMDb

– September 1st – Portuguese – 4.3 IMDb Love in the Villa – September 1st – 5.3 IMDb

– September 1st – 5.3 IMDb The Festival of Troubadours – September 2nd – Turkish – 5.8 IMDb

– September 2nd – Turkish – 5.8 IMDb End of the Road – September 9th – 4.7 IMDb

– September 9th – 4.7 IMDb No Limit – September 9th – French – 5.8 IMDb

– September 9th – French – 5.8 IMDb Broad Peak – September 14th – Polish – 5.9 IMDb

– September 14th – Polish – 5.9 IMDb Do Revenge – September 16th – 6.4 IMDb

– September 16th – 6.4 IMDb Drifting Home – September 16th – Japanese – 6.2 IMDb

– September 16th – Japanese – 6.2 IMDb I Used to Be Famous – September 16th – 6.6 IMDb

– September 16th – 6.6 IMDb Jogi – September 16th – Hindi – 7.3 IMDb

– September 16th – Hindi – 7.3 IMDb The Perfumier – September 21st – German – 3.6 IMDb

– September 21st – German – 3.6 IMDb A Jazzman’s Blues – September 23rd – 6.7 IMDb

– September 23rd – 6.7 IMDb Lou – September 23rd – 6.1 IMDb

– September 23rd – 6.1 IMDb Athena – September 23rd – French – 6.8 IMDb

– September 23rd – French – 6.8 IMDb Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – September 24th – Japanese – 5.3 IMDb

– September 24th – Japanese – 5.3 IMDb Blonde – September 28th – 5.6 IMDb

– September 28th – 5.6 IMDb Aníkúlápó – September 30th – Yoruba – 5.1 IMDb

– September 30th – Yoruba – 5.1 IMDb Entergalactic – September 30th – 7.5 IMDb

– September 30th – 7.5 IMDb Plan A Plan B – September 30th – Hindi – 4.7 IMDb

– September 30th – Hindi – 4.7 IMDb Rainbow – September 30th – Spanish – 4.2 IMDb

Exclusive International Distribution

Diorama – September 7th – Swedish – Select Regions – 5.3 IMDb

– September 7th – Swedish – Select Regions – 5.3 IMDb HollyBlood – September 9th – Spanish – Select regions – 4.3 IMDb

– September 9th – Spanish – Select regions – 4.3 IMDb The Catholic School – September 15th – Worldwide outside of Italy – 5.7 IMDb

– September 15th – Worldwide outside of Italy – 5.7 IMDb After Ever Happy – September 30th – Select Asian regions– 4.4 IMDb

New Netflix Movies Released in October 2022

Jumping from High Places – October 5th – Italian

– October 5th – Italian Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – October 5th

– October 5th Togo – October 5th – Spanish

– October 5th – Spanish Doll House – October 7th – Filipino

– October 7th – Filipino Luckiest Girl Alive – October 7th

– October 7th Old People – October 7th – German

– October 7th – German Someone Borrowed – October 13th – Portuguese

– October 13th – Portuguese The Curse of Bridge Hollow – October 14th

– October 14th The School for Good and Evil – October 19th

– October 19th The Stranger – October 19th

– October 19th 20th Century Girl – October 21st – Korean

– October 21st – Korean Hellhole – October 26th – Polish

– October 26th – Polish Robbing Mussolini – October 26th – Italian

– October 26th – Italian The Good Nurse – October 26th

– October 26th Beyond the Universe – October 27th – Portuguese

– October 27th – Portuguese All Quiet on the Western Front – October 28th – German

– October 28th – German Cici – October 28th – Turkish

– October 28th – Turkish Wendell & Wild – October 28th

– October 28th Wild is the Wind – October 28th

New Netflix Movies Releasing in November 2022

Noise – November 9th – Spanish

– November 9th – Spanish Falling for Christmas – November 10th

– November 10th Lost Bullet 2: Back For More – November 10th – French

– November 10th – French My Father’s Dragon – November 11th

– November 11th The Wonder – November 16th

– November 16th ¡Que viva México! – November 16th – Spanish

– November 16th – Spanish Christmas With You – November 17th

– November 17th Slumberland – November 18th

– November 18th The Swimmers – November 23rd

– November 23rd The Noel Diary – November 24th

– November 24th My Name is Vendetta – November 30th – Italian

New Netflix Movies Releasing in December 2022

Troll – December 1st – Norwegian

– December 1st – Norwegian Lady Chatterley’s Lover – December 2nd

– December 2nd Scrooge: A Christmas Carol – December 2nd

– December 2nd Burning Patience – December 7th – Spanish

– December 7th – Spanish Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – December 9th

– December 9th Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – December 16th – Spanish

– December 16th – Spanish The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – December 20th – Japanese

– December 20th – Japanese Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – December 23rd

– December 23rd They Cloned Tyrone – December 30th

– December 30th White Noise – December 30th

For more on what’s to come to Netflix, keep an eye on our coming soon hub for roundups publishing every day or two. We’ve got a preview for all the upcoming movies coming to Netflix in 2023.