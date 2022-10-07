New Movies on Netflix: Every Netflix Original Released in 2022

Looking for all the new movies on Netflix released exclusively this year? Here’s your breakdown of every new Netflix Original movie released in 2022.
Netflix Original movies have swelled on Netflix over the past few years, with well over 1,000 original movies in the US alone.
Below, we’ll break down all the new Netflix Original movies released in 2022 by month and then break down into global Netflix Originals and exclusively distributed titles. These are movie that are labeled in some Netflix regions but not others.
New Netflix Movies Released in January 2022
12 global Netflix Original movies were released in January, and there were 4 internationally distributed titles
The lowest-rated movie of January 2022 is Brazen starring Alyssa Milano.
The highest-rated movie of January 2022 was the stop-motion animated movie The House.
Global Netflix Original Movies
- Four to Dinner – January 5th – Romantic Comedy – Italian – 6.3 IMDb
- The Wasteland – January 6th – Horror – Spanish – 4.6 IMDb
- How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – January 12th – Crime drama – Polish – 6.1 IMDb
- Brazen – January 13th – Romantic thriller – 4.0 IMDb
- Photocopier – January 13th – Teen drama – Indonesian – 6.8 IMDb
- The House – January 14th – Stop motion animation – 6.9 IMDb
- This Is Not a Comedy – January 14th – Comedy-drama – Spanish – 4.9 IMDb
- The Royal Treatment – January 20th – Romance – 5.2 IMDb
- Amandla – January 21st – Crime drama – 5.5 IMDb
- Munich – The Edge of War – January 21st – Historical drama – 6.9 IMDb
- My Father’s Violin – January 21st – Drama – Turkish – 6.5 IMDb
- Home Team – January 28th – Comedy – 6.0 IMDb
Exclusive Distribution Movies
- Mother/Android – January 8th – Sci-fi thriller – 4.8 IMDb – Available in all regions outside the United States
- Copshop – January 14th – Crime thriller – 6.2 IMDb – Available in Asia, Germany and Australia
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – January 14th – Animation – 5.5 IMDb – Worldwide excluding the UK
- Dear Mother – January 28th – Comedy – French – 5.8 IMDb – Worldwide excluding France
New Netflix Movies Released in February 2022
The highest-rated movie on IMDb for February 2022 is Parallel Mothers with 7.1 but was only added to select regions. Cat Burglar was the best-rated global release with 7.0 on IMDb.
The worst-rated Netflix Original movie for February was the short Erax with a 4.0.
Global Netflix Original Movies
- Looop Lapeta – February 4th – Romantic Thriller – Hindi – 5.1 IMDb
- Through My Window – February 4th – Drama – Spanish – 5.5 IMDb
- The Privilege – February 9th – Horror – German – 4.6 IMDb
- Into the Wind – February 10th – Romantic Drama – Polish – 5.2 IMDb
- Bigbug – February 11th – Sci-fi Comedy – French – 5.4 IMDb
- Love and Leashes – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Korean – 6.4 IMDb
- Love Tactics – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Turkish – 5.2 IMDb
- Tall Girl 2 – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – 4.7 IMDb
- Fistful of Vengeance – February 17th – Action – 4.6 IMDb
- Erax – February 17th – Short – 4.0 IMDb
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses – February 17th – Short – 6.5 IMDb
- Heart Shot – February 17th – Short – 4.6 IMDb
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre – February 18th – Horror – 4.9 IMDb
- Don’t Kill Me – February 21st – Romantic Horror – Italian – 4.2 IMDb
- Cat Burglar – February 22nd – Interactive Special – 7.0 IMDb
- UFO – February 23rd – Drama – Turkish – 4.7 IMDb
- A Madea Homecoming – February 25th – Comedy – 5.9 IMDb
- Restless – February 25th – Action – French – 5.7 IMDb
- My Wonderful Life – February 28th – Romantic comedy – Polish – 6.0 IMDb
Total number of global movies added in February: 19 (8 English – 11 Non-English)
Exclusive Distribution Movies
- My Best Friend Anne Frank – February 1st – Biopic – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb
- Child of Kamiari Month / Kamiarizuki no kodomo – February 8th – Anime – Japanese Worldwide excluding Japanese – 5.9 IMDb
- Anne+ The Film – February 11th – Drama – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands – 6.2 IMDb
- AI Love You – February 15th – Sci-fi Romance – Thai – Global release but only Netflix Original in select Asian regions
- Parallel Mothers – February 18th – Drama – Spanish – Only available in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain – 7.1 IMDb
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars – February 18th – Animation – French – Worldwide excluding France – 5.6 IMDb
- Off Track – February 26th – Sports Drama – Swedish – Only in Iceland and Sweden.
New Netflix Movies Released in March 2022
Netflix released 17 new movies globally in March 2022, and a further 3 that were only released in select regions.
The average IMDb score for full Netflix Original movies released in March 2022 was 6.1 out of 10.
Global Netflix Original Movies
- Against the Ice – March 2nd – 6.5 IMDb
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – March 2nd – Korean – 6.0 IMDb
- The Weekend Away – March 3rd – 5.6 IMDb
- The Invisible Thread – March 4th – Italian – 6.6 IMDb
- Autumn Girl – March 8th – Polish – 5.4 IMDb
- The Bombardment / The Shadow in My Eye
– March 9th – Danish – 7.3 IMDb
- The Adam Project – March 11th – 6.7 IMDb
- Marilyn’s Eyes – March 15th – Italian – 6.6 IMDb
- Rescued by Ruby – March 17th – 7.2 IMDb
- Black Crab – March 18th – Swedish – 5.6 IMDb
- Windfall – March 18th – 5.7 IMDb
- Without Saying Goodbye / Backpackers – March 18th – Spanish – 5.7 IMDb
- In Good Hands – March 21st – Turkish – 5.6 IMDb
- Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation – March 15th – Japanese – 6.3 IMDb
- Love Like the Falling Petals – March 24th – Japanese – 6.2 IMDb
- All Hail – March 30th – Spanish – 5.6/10
Exclusive Distribution Movies
- Nightride – March 4th – Only on Netflix in the UK & Ireland – 5.7 IMDb
- Today We Fix the World – March 17th – Only on Netflix in Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico – 6.2 IMDb
- Crush (also known as Shattered) – March 30th – Only on Netflix in the Netherlands and Belgium – 5.0 IMDb
New Netflix Movies Released in April 2022
Netflix released 15 new movies globally in April 2022, and a further 4 that were only released in select regions.
Global Netflix Original Movies Released in April 2022
- Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood – April 1st – 7.3 IMDb
- Battle: Freestyle – April 1st – Norwegian – 4.3 IMDb
- Forever Out of My League – April 1st – Italian – 5.3/10
- The Bubble – April 1st – 4.7 IMDb
- Cobalt Blue – April 2nd – Hindi – 6.7 IMDb
- Dancing on Glass – April 8th – Spanish – 5.4 IMDb
- Metal Lords – April 8th – 6.8 IMDb
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – April 8th – Korean – 6.2 IMDb
- Choose or Die – April 15th – 4.8 IMDb
- The Taming of the Shrewd – April 16th – Polish – 4.6 IMDb
- Man of God – April 16th – 4.2 IMDb
- The Turning Point – Italian – April 20th – 6.0 IMDb
- Silverton Siege – April 27th
- Bubble – April 28th – Japanese
- Honeymoon with My Mother – April 29th – Spanish
Exclusive International Distribution
- Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible – April 2nd – Netflix Belgium – 5.8 IMDb
- Captain Nova – April 2nd – Netflix in select regions such as Australia, Canada, US, UK and others – 5.5 IMDb
- The In Between – April 8th – Global excluding the US – 5.8 IMDb
- See for Me – April 16th – Netflix Belgium and the Netherlands – 5.9 IMDb
New Netflix Movies Released in May 2022
Netflix released 11 new movies globally in April 2022; a further 3 were only released in select regions.
Global Netflix Original Movies Releasing in May 2022
- 40 Years Young – May 4th – 4.3 IMDb
- Along for the Ride – May 6th – 6.0 IMDb
- The Takedown – May 6th – French – 5.7 IMDb
- Thar – May 6th – Hindi – 6.1 IMDb
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War – May 9th – Japanese – 5.9 IMDb
- Senior Year – May 13th – 5.5 IMDb
- Toscana – May 18th – Danish – 5.7 IMDb
- A Perfect Pairing – May 19th – 6.1 IMDb
- The Perfect Family – May 11th – Spanish – 5.3 IMDb
- F*ck Love Too – May 20th – Dutch – 3.8 IMDb
- Godspeed – May 24th – Turkish – 6.7 IMDb
Exclusive International Distribution
- The Survivor – May 5th – Select regions
- Marmaduke – May 6th – Select regions, including the US, UK, and others – 3.1 IMDb
- Operation Mincemeat – May 12th – Only available in North and Latin American regions – 6.6 IMDb
New Netflix Movies Released in June 2022
13 global Netflix Original movies and 2 exclusively distributed movies released in Jun 2022. The highest-rated title for the month was Hustle at 7.3
Global Netflix Original Movie Releases
- Interceptor – June 3rd – 4.6 IMDb
- Hustle – June 8th – 7.3 IMDb
- Trees of Peace – June 10th – 6.4 IMDb
- Centauro – June 15th – Spanish – 5.3 IMDb
- Heart Parade – June 15th – Polish – 5.0 IMDb
- The Wrath of God – June 15th – Spanish – 5.7 IMDb
- Spiderhead – June 17th – 5.4 IMDb
- Doom of Love – June 20th – Turkish – 4.9 IMDb
- Love & Gelato – June 22nd – 5.1 IMDb
- Glamour Girls – June 24th – 3.7 IMDb
- The Man From Toronto – June 24th – 5.8 IMDb
- Blasted – June 28th – Norwegian – 4.8 IMDb
- Beauty – June 29th – 4.0 IMDb
Exclusive International Distribution
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – June 10th – 9 Netflix regions including the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Latin America – 6.3 IMDb
- Collision – June 16th – Select regions – 4.1 IMDb
New Netflix Movies Released in July 2022
13 global Netflix Original movies and 5 exclusively distributed movies were released in July 2022. The highest-rated title for July was The Sea Beast at 7.1.
Global Netflix Original Movie Releases
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between – July 6th – 5.0 IMDb
- Dangerous Liaisons – July 8th – French – 4.0 IMDb
- Jewel – July 8th – 3.6 IMDb
- The Sea Beast – July 8th – 7.1 IMDb
- For Jojo – July 11th – German – 3.9 IMDb
- Under the Amalfi Sun – July 13th – Italian – 5.3 IMDb
- Love Goals – July 15th – Hindi – 6.9 IMDb
- Persuasion – July 15th – 5.7 IMDb
- The Gray Man – July 22nd – 6.5 IMDb
- Recurrence – July 27th – Spanish – 4.4 IMDb
- A Cut Above – July 28th – Portuguese – 4.8 IMDb
- The Entitled – July 29th – Filipino – 4.7 IMDb
- Purple Hearts – July 29th – 6.7 IMDb
Exclusive International Distribution
- Incantation – Taiwanese – July 8th – Worldwide except for Taiwan – 6.2 IMDb
- Valley of the Dead – Spanish – July 11th – Worldwide except for Spain – 5.8 IMDb
- Too Old for Fairy Tales – Polish – July 18th – Worldwide excluding Poland – 6.2 IMDb
- Live is Life – Spanish – July 18th – Worldwide excluding Spain – 6.3 IMDb
- Rogue Agent – July 27th – Only in the United Kingdom – 6.3 IMDb
New Netflix Movies Released in August 2022
19 global Netflix Originals and 3 exclusive distribution movies were released in August 2022. The highest-rated title was Darlings at 6.6 out of 10.
Global Netflix Original Movie Releases
- Buba – August 3th – German – 5.8 IMDb
- Don’t Blame Karma! – August 3th – Spanish – 4.7 IMDb
- Wedding Season – August 4th – 6.3 IMDb
- Carter – August 5th – Korean – 5.1 IMDb
- Darlings – August 5th – Hindi – 6.6 IMDb
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – August 5th – 5.9 IMDb
- Heartsong – August 10th – Turkish – 5.8 IMDb
- 13: The Musical – August 12th – 5.2 IMDb
- Day Shift – August 12th – 6.1 IMDb
- Look Both Ways – August 17th – 6.3 IMDb
- Royalteen – August 17th – Norwegian – 5.2 IMDb
- The Next 365 Days – August 19th – 2.7 IMDb
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar – August 21st – Japanese – 5.3 IMDb
- That’s Amor – August 25th – 5.2 IMDb
- Loving Adults – August 26th – Danish – 6.5 IMDb
- Me Time – August 26th – 5.0 IMDb
- Seoul Vibe – August 26th – Korean – 5.5 IMDb
- I Came By – August 31st – 6.1 IMDb
- Under Her Control – August 31st – Spanish – 4.7 IMDb
Exclusive International Distribution
- Reclaim – August 7th – Taiwanese – Avaible worldwide but not as a Netflix Original in Taiwan – 5.9 IMDb
- Code Name: Emperor – August 15th – Spanish – Worldwide excluding select European territories – 5.8 IMDb
- Watch Out, We’re Mad – August 24th – Italian – Worldwide excluding Western Europe such as Belgium and France – 3.0 IMDb
New Netflix Movies Released in September 2022
23 global Netflix Original movies released in September with a further 4 internationally distributed titles. The highest-rated title was Entergalactic, with a 7.5.
Global Netflix Original Movie Releases
- Ivy + Bean (+ Doomed to Dance & The Ghost That Had to Go) – September 2nd – 6.1 IMDb
- Fenced in – September 1st – Portuguese – 4.3 IMDb
- Love in the Villa – September 1st – 5.3 IMDb
- The Festival of Troubadours – September 2nd – Turkish – 5.8 IMDb
- End of the Road – September 9th – 4.7 IMDb
- No Limit – September 9th – French – 5.8 IMDb
- Broad Peak – September 14th – Polish – 5.9 IMDb
- Do Revenge – September 16th – 6.4 IMDb
- Drifting Home – September 16th – Japanese – 6.2 IMDb
- I Used to Be Famous – September 16th – 6.6 IMDb
- Jogi – September 16th – Hindi – 7.3 IMDb
- The Perfumier – September 21st – German – 3.6 IMDb
- A Jazzman’s Blues – September 23rd – 6.7 IMDb
- Lou – September 23rd – 6.1 IMDb
- Athena – September 23rd – French – 6.8 IMDb
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy – September 24th – Japanese – 5.3 IMDb
- Blonde – September 28th – 5.6 IMDb
- Aníkúlápó – September 30th – Yoruba – 5.1 IMDb
- Entergalactic – September 30th – 7.5 IMDb
- Plan A Plan B – September 30th – Hindi – 4.7 IMDb
- Rainbow – September 30th – Spanish – 4.2 IMDb
Exclusive International Distribution
- Diorama – September 7th – Swedish – Select Regions – 5.3 IMDb
- HollyBlood – September 9th – Spanish – Select regions – 4.3 IMDb
- The Catholic School – September 15th – Worldwide outside of Italy – 5.7 IMDb
- After Ever Happy – September 30th – Select Asian regions– 4.4 IMDb
New Netflix Movies Released in October 2022
- Jumping from High Places – October 5th – Italian
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – October 5th
- Togo – October 5th – Spanish
- Doll House – October 7th – Filipino
- Luckiest Girl Alive – October 7th
- Old People – October 7th – German
- Someone Borrowed – October 13th – Portuguese
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow – October 14th
- The School for Good and Evil – October 19th
- The Stranger – October 19th
- 20th Century Girl – October 21st – Korean
- Hellhole – October 26th – Polish
- Robbing Mussolini – October 26th – Italian
- The Good Nurse – October 26th
- Beyond the Universe – October 27th – Portuguese
- All Quiet on the Western Front – October 28th – German
- Cici – October 28th – Turkish
- Wendell & Wild – October 28th
- Wild is the Wind – October 28th
New Netflix Movies Releasing in November 2022
- Noise – November 9th – Spanish
- Falling for Christmas – November 10th
- Lost Bullet 2: Back For More – November 10th – French
- My Father’s Dragon – November 11th
- The Wonder – November 16th
- ¡Que viva México! – November 16th – Spanish
- Christmas With You – November 17th
- Slumberland – November 18th
- The Swimmers – November 23rd
- The Noel Diary – November 24th
- My Name is Vendetta – November 30th – Italian
New Netflix Movies Releasing in December 2022
- Troll – December 1st – Norwegian
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover – December 2nd
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol – December 2nd
- Burning Patience – December 7th – Spanish
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – December 9th
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – December 16th – Spanish
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – December 20th – Japanese
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – December 23rd
- They Cloned Tyrone – December 30th
- White Noise – December 30th
For more on what’s to come to Netflix, keep an eye on our coming soon hub for roundups publishing every day or two. We’ve got a preview for all the upcoming movies coming to Netflix in 2023.