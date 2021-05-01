Biggest Shows & Movies on Netflix in 2021 According To Top 10s

2021 has seen a noticeable drop in the number of new releases on Netflix around the world but despite this, they’ve released some huge new movies and shows thus far. Using the top 10 data (as provided by FlixPatrol) we can determine what’s been the most popular movies and TV series on Netflix so far in 2021.

We’re going to cover several of the top 10 lists below for multiple regions. We’ll begin with global, move over to the United States and a few other primarily English-speaking regions too.

You’ll notice Netflix Originals dominate most lists. On the global list, this is mostly because of availability (ie a licensed title could come to Netflix UK but nowhere else and therefore be unable to enter the top 10s in other regions).

Also, we should note that newer releases (Shadow and Bone being a great example) tend to do worse on these types of lists because of the

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Globally So Far in 2021

One recurring theme you’re going to see on these lists is how well kids shows and movies do on Netflix. We Can Be Heroes demonstrates this perfectly with many around the world slapping on the movie on repeat every day of the week. Disney+ demonstrates this theory too with the same titles in the top 10 every week.

Elsewhere, Deadly Illusions is the only title on the list globally that isn’t a Netflix Original. Love and Monsters has performed well on Netflix globally despite not being on Netflix US.

We Can Be Heroes Yes Day Outside the Wire Love and Monsters To All The Boys: Always and Forever I Care A Lot Thunder Force Finding ‘Ohana News of the World Deadly Illusions

Top 10 Shows on Netflix Globally So Far in 2021

Notably, there are a few titles in the global list that aren’t available in the US but are distributed in most regions outside. New Amsterdam, the NBC series was added to most regions of Netflix in January this year and has remained consistently in top 10s.

Snowpiercer is another good example of a show distributed by Netflix outside the US.

Bridgerton remains the runaway winner though and Netflix’s own released viewership number of 82 million households watching in the first month also backs this up.

Bridgerton New Amsterdam Ginny & Georgia Lupin Who Killed Sara? Behind Her Eyes Snowpiercer Firefly Lane Fate: A Winx Saga Riverdale

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US So Far in 2021

Kids movies dominate the US movie list. Last year Illuminations Minions did incredibly well on the US top charts and The Secret Life of Pets 2 continues that trend after being recently readded.

It’s worth noting that in the US, all the top 10 movies for the year so far are primarily English language films.

We Can Be Heroes The Secret Life of Pets 2 Yes Day Thunder Force Bigfoot Family I Care a Lot The Little Rascals War Dogs Finding ‘Ohana The Vanished

Top 10 Shows on Netflix US So Far in 2021

Cocomelon is truly a force of nature. After only being added to Netflix back in 2020, they’ve dominated the top 10s ever since and that’s only with 10 episodes available.

Two Nickelodeon shows have done incredibly well on the US top 10s too with Henry Danger and iCarly (both of which are incomplete on Netflix) rocking since their January and February releases.

Elsewhere, Jenni Rivera which came to Netflix with lots of episodes has done well on Netflix despite being a Spanish-language series as has Who Killed Sara? which takes the number 5 slot.

Cocomelon Ginny & Georgia Bridgerton iCarly Who Killed Sara? Firefly Lane Behind Her Eyes Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio Good Girls Henry Danger

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK So Far in 2021

We Can Be Heroes also dominated the top 10 movie list in the UK but for the sake of not having We Can Be Heroes pictures throughout the entire article, we’re notably choosing Seaspiracy.

Seaspiracy is a documentary that lit up the tabloids and dominated the news in the UK and therefore rose to the number 2 spot. Notably, elsewhere, The Dig did well in the UK which makes sense given it’s set in Suffolk.

We Can Be Heroes Seaspiracy Yes Day Love and Monsters The Dig Bigfoot Family American Assassin Thunder Force Instant Family Outside the Wire

Top 10 Shows on Netflix UK So Far in 2021

The UK top 10 list looks very similar to the global towards the top with the British limited series Behind Her Eyes doing very well. NBC licensed pickups including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore have also done well in the top 10 UK list.

Bridgerton Ginny & Georgia Behind Her Eyes Brookly Nin-Nine Superstore RuPaul’s Drag Race Firefly Lane Snowpiercer Riverdale The Irregulars

What have been your favorite new releases on Netflix so far this year? Let us know in the comments.