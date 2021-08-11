Netflix K-Drama Thriller ‘Squid Game’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in September 2021

2021 has already been a very strong year for K-Dramas on Netflix, and it’s only going to get better with the soon-to-be arrival of Squid Game. After months of waiting, it’s finally been announced that the first season of Squid Game is coming to Netflix in September 2021. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Squid Game, including the plot, cast, trailer updates, and the Netflix release date.

Squid Game is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama thriller series written and directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk. It’s been four years since Hwang Dong Hyuk’s last project, The Fortress, for which he won numerous prestigious awards at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, including the award for Best Screenplay.

Netflix has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on content from South Korea, with the majority of money spent on Originals arriving in 2021.

When is Squid Game season 1 coming to Netflix?

With the release of the date announcement trailer, we can now confirm that the first season of Squid Game will arrive on Netflix on Friday, September 17th, 2021.

What is the plot of Squid Game?

A group of contestants is invited to take part in a survival game, with the grand prize of $10 Million. Taking place at an undisclosed location, none of the contestants are allowed to leave until there is a final winner. For each contestant, this is a chance of a lifetime to rebuild their lives after failing at it themselves previously.

Who is in the cast of Squid Game?

The following are the confirmed main and supporting cast members of Squid Game:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ki Hun Lee Jung Jae Chief of Staff | Triple | Air City Sang Woo Park Hae Soo Prison Playbook | The Legend of the Blue Sea | Six Flying Dragons Duk Su Heo Sung Tae Different Dreams | Your Honor | Cross Joon Ho Wi Ha Joon 18 Again | Romance is a Bonus Book | With Coffee TBA Jung Ho Yeon *Debuting in Squid Game* TBA Im Ki Hong Record of Youth | Lawless Lawyer | We Are Brothers TBA Kim Joo Ryung When My Love Blooms | A-Teen 2 | The Ghost Detective

A small list of guest actors have also been confirmed to feature in Squid Game:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Gong Yoo Train to Busan | Goblin | Coffee Prince TBA Jung Woo Hyuk Everybody Say Kungdari | Clean Up | The Cane TBA Won Chun Gyu Chief of Staff | Hot Stove League | Hyena

Gong Yoo will also be starring in the Netflix Original series The Silent Sea, which is also set for a 2021 release.

When did the production of Squid Game take place?

It’s unclear when the production of Squid Game began, but we do know production was halted in August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of eight episodes of Squid Game. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 50 minutes.

Are you excited to watch Squid Game on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!