What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: April 26th, 2024

As we welcome a new month next week, it isn’t surprising that this week’s additions are limited to only 26 new movies and television shows. Regardless, there’s still something for everyone on Netflix UK this week.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Mystery, Teen, Thriller | Runtime: 56 Minutes

Cast: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Jenn Lyon

A spin-off from The Sandman, we expect by the end of the weekend Dead Boy Detectives will have found itself a fierce fan base of teens and young adults demanding a second season.

Two teenage ghosts, Edwin, who was sacrificed by bullies in 1916, and Charles, who died in the 80s, work alongside a clairvoyant, Crystal Palace, in the modern day to solve crimes and mysteries for their supernatural clients.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2024) N

Director: Robert Lorenz

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Liam Neeson, Kerry Condon, Ciarán Hinds, Colm Meaney, Jack Gleeson

Since reinventing himself as an action movie star, Liam Neeson has been featured extensively across the action film genre. However, his latest project with Netflix takes him back to his Irish roots.

When an IRA bomber, on the run from the police, arrives in his sleepy remote Irish village, Finbar Murphy, a former hitman, comes out of retirement.

Goodbye Earth (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 65 Minutes

Cast: Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Seong-woo, Kim Yoon-hye

Who doesn’t love a tremendous dystopian drama? We’ve waited extensively for the arrival of Goodbye Earth, and we can’t wait to see if it lives up to our expectations.

Humanity has 200 days before an asteroid on a collision course with Earth hits the Korean Peninsula. In the wake of the chaos, as the end of the world looms over their heads, a former teacher is determined to ensure the safety of her students, no matter the cost.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 26th, 2024

City Hunter (2024) N

Dange (2022)

Face to Face (2023)

Forrest Gump (1994)

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2024) N

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

Laapataa Ladies (2023)

Real Estate Sisters (2023)

Siksa Neraka (2023)

Soweto Blaze (2024)

Strained (2023)

Tillu Square (2023)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 26th, 2024

Brigands (Season 1) N

CoComelon Lane (Season 2) N

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) N

Deliver Me (Limited Series) N

Goodbye Earth (Limited Series) N

Life on Mars (2 Seasons)

Shaman King Flowers (Season 1)

The Asunta Case (Limited Series) N

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 26th, 2024

Ahead of the Curve (2020)

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (2024) N

The Doomsday Cult of Antares de la Luz (2024)

TLC Forever (2023)

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 26th, 2024

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 26th, 2024