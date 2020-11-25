How to Watch Every ‘The Office’ Christmas Special on Netflix

Welcome to your guide as to how to watch every Christmas episode on Netflix for the final time on Netflix. We’ll take you through every Christmas special that aired on NBC and how to find them on Netflix.

We didn’t get our first Christmas episode for The Office until Season 2, which is normal for pilot seasons. However, in Season 4, when the show had several episodes that were an hour-long format as opposed to its usual 20-minute slot, it skipped Christmas that year.

Sadly, this will be the final chance to run through the episodes on Netflix as they’ll soon be departing Netflix to reside on Peacock from January 1st, 2021.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you won’t be able to watch The Office US because it has still not returned since leaving in 2015. It has found a new streaming home on Amazon this year which is streaming all the Christmas episodes.

Season 2 – Episode 10

“Seeing the party is headed for disastrous boredom, Michael breaks corporate policy to buy alcohol for the staff.”

Season 3 – Episode 10

Season 5 – Episode 11

“Phyllis blackmails Angela into doing the work for the Christmas party, which Michael turns into an intervention after Meredith gets drunk and sets her hair on fire. Meanwhile, Dwight corners the market on a popular Christmas gift.”

Season 6 – Episode 13

“Michael gets upset when Jim promises Phyllis that she can be the office Santa, but the office Christmas party may be overshadowed by some bad news from David Wallace.”

Season 7 – Episodes 11 & 12

“Michael throws an elaborate Christmas party to celebrate Holly’s temporary return to the Scranton branch, but is disappointed when he learns that she still has a boyfriend.”

Season 8 – Episode 10

“Andy tries to make this year’s Christmas the best ever by granting each person’s holiday wishes. Meanwhile, Robert California tries to drown his sorrows at the office party.”

Season 9 – Episode 9

“Dwight puts together a Pennsylvania Dutch-themed office Christmas party, but he ends it abruptly because Jim has to leave for his other job. Meanwhile, Erin seeks comfort from a co-worker after a disappointing text from Andy.”

