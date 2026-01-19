How to Watch the James Bond Movies in Order on Netflix

Netflix has picked up the complete James Bond collection. All 25 movies in the legendary British spy-action franchise are in the streamer’s library from January 21, 2026 (pushed back a little from January 16). Where should you start? And how long have you got to watch them? Here’s our guide!

While Amazon MGM Studios owns the rights to the legendary James Bond franchise, the movies themselves have been sporadically available on Prime Video and MGM+. However, starting on January 21st, all 25 movies in the franchise are coming to Netflix, starting with Sean Connery’s debut in Dr. No (1962), right through to Daniel Craig’s requisite No Time To Die (2021). There are 26 movies in total streaming on Netflix — and yes, that includes Never Say Never Again (2983), which isn’t considered an official EON Bond film.

For the majority of these movies, it’s their first time streaming on Netflix. Before the 2026 deal, no James Bond movies were ever consistently streaming on Netflix, although some movies appeared in the library sporadically, mainly in temporary licensing windows.

“When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world. Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy,” said Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution, Amazon MGM Studios. “James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history, and alongside other beloved titles in our library like Hunters, among other series, this agreement reflects the continued global appetite for premium storytelling and the strong working relationship we’ve built with Netflix.”

The duration of the latest licensing deals remains unclear. We expect the collection to stream for 3 months, but it may be longer.

How to Watch the James Bond Movies in Order Based on Release

The best way to watch the James Bond movies on Netflix in order is by release date, with movies dating back to the early 1960s. The movies are by no means chronological, but you do get a good sense of time from these releases as you cross each era based on who is playing Bond. Of course, the earlier movies don’t stand up against modern movies (whether it’s the dated visual effects or coarse language used by Bond – products of their time!) but you can easily pick a place to begin from this list based on release.

Dr. No (1962) — Sean Connery’s debut From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) — George Lazenby’s debut Diamonds Are Forever (1971) — Sean Connery returns Live and Let Die (1973) — Roger Moore’s debut The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) — Timothy Dalton’s debut Licence to Kill (1989) GoldenEye (1995) — Pierce Brosnan’s debut Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World Is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) — Daniel Craig’s debut Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time to Die (2021)

It might not be part of the official lineup, but Never Say Never Again (1983) is also included in the collection, bringing the total to 26.

Books were adapted at random, and quite a number of these movies are based on original screenplays.

While Daniel Craig bowed out of the franchise with No Time to Die, there’s a new James Bond movie in development, currently referred to as Bond 26. Nobody has been cast as the titular hero yet, but esteemed Dune and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve is officially on board to helm the next flick in the series. The next instalment in the long-running franchise is expected to debut in 2027 or 2028.

The Ian Fleming Chronology Order

Another way you may fancy watching the James Bond movies on Netflix is in the chronological order of the books. While this way won’t make much sense narratively (as movies from the 2000s weren’t exactly meant to be strung together with those from the 1960s), it’s how the books were released and adapted, given that many remix themes, plot events, and villains.

Casino Royale (2006) Live and Let Die (1973) Moonraker (1979) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) From Russia with Love (1963) Dr. No (1962) Goldfinger (1964) For Your Eyes Only (1981) / Quantum of Solace (2008) / A View to a Kill (1985) Thunderball (1965) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) You Only Live Twice (1967) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Octopussy (1983) / The Living Daylights (1987)

The only other overarching storyline can be found in the Daniel Craig movies, which is a complete story (of sorts) from beginning to end:

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2021)

Will you be catching up on James Bond when the collection reaches Netflix on January 21? Tell us in the comments down below!