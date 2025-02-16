The 10 Best Romance Movies on Netflix in 2025

Although Valentine’s Day might be over, there’s never a bad time to dive into one of Netflix’s myriad of romance movies (whether it’s a good rom-com or a teary drama) so we’re here to look back at Netflix’s history in the romance space and pick out our 10 favorite romantic movies you can stream right now.

Whether they’re a guilty pleasure or you’re a romance movie aficionado, it’s always fun to dive into the cheesy, often witty, and soppy world of romantic movies. Over the years, Netflix has created a number of popular genre films, and romance has always been a top performer on the site. In this list, we dive into 10 of the best romance movies on the streamer today, from teen rom-coms like The Kissing Booth to more adult-focused entries, we have you covered.

And the good news? All of these movies are Netflix Originals, meaning you can stream them right now, wherever you are. Let’s dig in.

10 The Perfect Date

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Date: April 12, 2019

April 12, 2019 Director: Chris Nelson

Chris Nelson Cast: Laura Marano, Camila Mendes, Noah Centineo, Matt Walsh

Laura Marano, Camila Mendes, Noah Centineo, Matt Walsh Language: English

English Runtime: 90 mins Watch on Netflix

In The Perfect Date, a high school student, Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo), invents an app that offers his services as a fake date to earn money for his dream college, Yale. Anyone can pay him to play the most upstanding temporary boyfriend. His plan works out pretty well… until he develops feelings for someone.

The movie is a pretty easy-going juvenile comedy. It doesn’t offer anything too unique; we’ve all seen variations of this story. Regardless, it’s a fun movie to watch, especially as it’s part of the Cintineo-Netflixverse, which now includes XO, Kitty, To All The Boys, and, of course, The Recruit.

9 Love, Guaranteed

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Release Date: September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020 Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Mark Steven Johnson Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr., Heather Graham, Caitlin Howden, Brendan Taylor, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez

Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr., Heather Graham, Caitlin Howden, Brendan Taylor, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez Language: English Watch on Netflix

Love, Guaranteed is a slightly more unique spin on the romance genre. The story follows small firm lawyer Susan as she takes up a big case: to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case grows bigger and garners national attention, Susan starts to fall in love with herself.

The 2020 movie received middling reviews upon release. It currently stands at a 5.6/10 on IMDb, which is slightly harsh. It’s pretty forgettable, sure, but it’s an easy, enjoyable watch nonetheless.

8 All the Bright Places

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: February 28, 2020

February 28, 2020 Director: Brett Haley

Brett Haley Cast: Elle Fanning, Keegan-Michael Key, Alexandra Shipp, Virginia Gardner

Elle Fanning, Keegan-Michael Key, Alexandra Shipp, Virginia Gardner Language: English

English Runtime: 107 min Watch on Netflix

All the Bright Places circles back to soppy teen romance — but not in a bad way! In fact, the film achieves its goal in offering up plenty of drama, all wrapped up in an emotional rollercoaster of a story. The story, adapted from Jennifer Niven’s 2015 novel, follows teens Theodore Finch and Violet Markey, who find true love while struggling with the emotional weight of their pasts.

7 Love Hard

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021 Director: Hernan Jimenez

Hernan Jimenez Cast: Nina Dobrev, Lochlyn Munro, Darren Barnet

Nina Dobrev, Lochlyn Munro, Darren Barnet Language: English

English Runtime: 104 min Watch on Netflix

Love Hard is a rom-com set around Christmas time. The movie follows writer Natalie Bauer, who finds the person who appears to be her perfect match on an L.A. dating app. However, after traveling across the country to meet her online love and surprise him for the holidays, she ultimately learns that she’s fallen victim to the ultimate catfish.

The 2021 movie scored modest reviews upon release, but we can unanimously agree that it’s plenty entertaining.

6 Our Souls at Night

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: September 29, 2017

September 29, 2017 Director: Ritesh Batra

Ritesh Batra Cast: Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Matthias Schoenaerts

Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Matthias Schoenaerts Awards: 2 nominations

2 nominations Language: English

English Runtime: 103 min Watch on Netflix

Despite being over a decade since it was released, Our Souls a Night remains among Netflix’s best romance films. Based on the bestselling novel by Kent Haruf, the film is an atmospheric, romantic drama about two lonely neighbors, Addie and Louis, who strike up a deep connection, sleeping together platonically. The film is a beautiful deep dive into emotional states, grief, loss, and true love.

5 The Kissing Booth

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: August 11, 2021

August 11, 2021 Director: Vince Marcello

Vince Marcello Cast: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi

Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi Language: English

English Runtime: 112 min Watch on Netflix

Based on Beth Reekles’ Wattpad phenomenon novel, The Kissing Booth was adapted for the big screen in 2018. The movie is a very stereotypical teen romance comedy, following Elle Evans (Joey King) when she crosses paths with her long-term crush, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), while running a kissing booth in LA.

The Kissing Booth has also turned into a movie series, with the franchise spawning two sequels. These are by no means fantastic films, but their popularity speaks for itself. Sometimes the plot doesn’t have to be spectacular.

4 Set It Up

Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Release Date: June 16, 2018

June 16, 2018 Director: Claire Scanlon

Claire Scanlon Cast: Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, Meredith Hagner, Pete Davidson, Tituss Burgess

Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, Meredith Hagner, Pete Davidson, Tituss Burgess Language: English

English Runtime: 105 minutes Watch on Netflix

Netflix’s 2018 romantic comedy Set It Up still stands at a hugely impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes– and for good reason. The movie offers up plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. It’s a whole lot of fun. The plot follows assistants Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), who both work together in the same building. While their jobs may be relatively dull, they find joy in setting up their respective bosses with each other.

3 Someone Great

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Rating: R

R Release Date: April 19, 2019

April 19, 2019 Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Cast: Rosario Dawson, Brittany Snow, Gina Rodriguez, LaKeith Stanfield

Rosario Dawson, Brittany Snow, Gina Rodriguez, LaKeith Stanfield Language: English

English Runtime: 92 min Watch on Netflix

Someone Great is such a fun romantic comedy. The movie follows aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), who lands the ultimate gig at a top tier magazine… but her new job means she must relocate to LA. She decides to follow her dreams, but that means breaking up with her long-term boyfriend Nate (Lakeith Stanfield), who doesn’t want to continue their relationship long-distance. In a bid to push the past behind her, Jenny gathers her friends for the ultimate New York City sendoff. Prepare for many hilarious, outrageous moments!

2 Persuasion

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Rating: PG

PG Release Date: July 15, 2022

July 15, 2022 Director: Carrie Cracknell

Carrie Cracknell Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding

Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding Language: English

English Runtime: 107 min Watch on Netflix

Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s seminal novel Persuasion has almost been completely forgotten about since it released in 2022. Perhaps I’m not looking in the right places, but it seems like nobody talks about it and everyone moved on pretty quickly. Anyway, the movie (while it has its issues) is pretty good.

The story follows Frederick Wentworth, the one who got away, who comes back into the life of Anne Elliot. But is she willing to put the past behind her? Is a second chance possible? As an adaptation of the beloved work, Persuasion leaves a little to be desired. Although if you’re looking for a fix of romantic, historical drama on Netflix (and you’ve already binged all of Bridgerton), Persuasion should definitely be on your list!

1 Always Be My Maybe

Genre: Romance

Romance Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: September 1, 2020

September 1, 2020 Director: Dan Villegas

Dan Villegas Cast: Gerald Anderson, Arci Muñoz, Tirso Cruz III, TJ Trinidad

Gerald Anderson, Arci Muñoz, Tirso Cruz III, TJ Trinidad Language: Filipino

Filipino Runtime: 112 min Watch on Netflix

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, Always Be My Maybe is one of Netflix’s finest romance films. And funnily enough, it doesn’t get talked about as much as it should. The 2019 movie stands at a towering 89% on Rotten Tomatoes– its critical response to the movie was mostly positive.

The movie follows Sasha, a celebrity chef, who returns home after 15 years. She reunites with old friend Marcus, a struggling musician. While the sparks of their original relationship remain, they live in two very different worlds. Always Be My Maybe perfectly balances romance with comedic beats. It’s well worth checking out this Valentine’s season!