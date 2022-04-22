Dakota Johnson’s Netflix Movie ‘Persuasion’: Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Continuing its trend of adapting the works of acclaimed writers, Netflix along with MRC Film (Knives Out, The Lovebirds) is retelling Jane Austen’s last novel Persuasion. Described as a modern and witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true, the movie will star Dakota Johnson in the lead role. Persuasion will make its way to Netflix in July 2022.

Critically acclaimed theatre director Carrie Cracknell (Sea Wall/A Life) will make her movie directing debut with this project. Oscar winner for best screenplay Ron Bass (Rain Man, My Best Friend’s Wedding) and Alice Victoria Winslow (Hot Spot) have written the script while Andrew Lazar (Clouds) and Christina Weiss Lurie (Bruised) are producing. Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael constable, and David Fliegel will feature as executive producers.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s modern take on Jane Austen’s Persuasion:

When will Persuasion be released on Netflix?

Netflix has revealed that Persuasion will be available to stream globally from Friday, July 15th, 2022.

What’s the plot of Persuasion?

Netflix’s Persuasion will be based on Jane Austen’s 1817 novel of the same name, but it will be a modern retelling set in our day, according to Deadline.

Persuasion was the last of Jane Austen’s novels and was published soon after her death. It has been adapted several times on TV and stage throughout the last 60 years. The book tells the story of Anne Elliot, a woman, who breaks of her engagement with Navy Captain Wentworth on the behest of her family because of his lower status. They meet again after seven years when Anne’s family rents out their home to Wentworth’s married sister. This sets the scene for many humorous encounters and a possibility of a second chance for both Anne and Wentworth.

The official logline for Netflix’s Persuasion reads:

“Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Fredrick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”

Who is cast in Persuasion?

Dakota Johnson, who has recently starred in well-received indies like The Peanut Butter Falcon and Our Friend, and is more widely known to have been the lead of the 50 Shades of Grey film series, has been announced to play the lead as Anne Elliot. Later it was announced that Johnson would be joined by Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth) in the lead roles. Golding and Jarvis will portray Mr. Elliot and Captain Frederick Wentworth respectively.

Other cast members for Persuasion include Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Loki), Suki Waterhouse (The Bad Batch), Mia McKenna-Bruce (The Witcher), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5) and more.

Here is the first look at the three leading cast in their respective roles as released by Netflix in June 2021:

Let these exquisite photos of Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding tide you over until PERSUASION, a most excitable new film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel from director Carrie Cracknell, arrives on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/GSwzx8C2Y9 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 14, 2021

What’s the production status of Persuasion?

Current production status: Post-Production (Last updated: 21/04/2022)

Netflix’s Persuasion entered production in May 2021 and there have been plenty of set pictures since. Take a look at Dakota Johnson and her castmates from behind-the-scenes photos:

https://twitter.com/Damie_14Times/status/1409056158053285890

Filming officially came to end by July 14th, 2021.

Filming officially came to end by July 14th, 2021.