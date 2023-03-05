Netflix Added 84 New Movies & Series This Week

It’s time to look back at the week that was and run through all of the 80+ new movies and series that touched down on Netflix in the United States over the past week and look at what’s been topping the charts in the US this week.

The reason why we got such a big haul of titles this week was thanks to two things. Firstly, March 1st delivered a healthy dose of new licensed content, as is common with the first of the month, but Netflix also got a bunch of Hindi movies relicensed to the service throughout the week.

Want to see what Netflix has in store for you next? Check out what’s coming for the rest of March 2023 here.

Three Titles You May Have Missed This Week

Mononoke (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 12

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Japanese

Genre: Animation, Fantasy, Horror

Director: Kenji Nakamura

Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Michael C. Pizzuto, Kate Hawkins

Runtime: 25 min

Love classic anime, then check out the 2007 series that dropped quietly onto Netflix on March 1st in over two dozen Netflix regions.

Here’s what you can expect from the series if you’ve never checked it out before:

“A mysterious man known only as the medicine seller wanders Edo Japan, seeking to exorcise evil spirits by understanding their Form, Truth and Reason.”

Secret Window (2004)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: David Koepp

Cast: Johnny Depp, Maria Bello, John Turturro

Writer: Stephen King, David Koepp

Runtime: 96 min / 1h 36m

Johnny Depp fans were treated to not one but two movies from his back catalog on March 1st, with Secret Window being the biggest of the two releases (the other is Rango).

Here’s what you can expect from the movie that will be turning 20 years old next year:

“A successful writer in the midst of a painful divorce is stalked at his remote lake house by a would-be scribe who accuses him of plagiarism.”

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Chris Rock

Runtime: 69 mins / 1h 9m

Dominating the headlines all day today is the new Chris Rock special which was Netflix’s first-ever live stream within the Netflix app.

The stand-up, pre-show, and post-show all streamed last night on Netflix, but you can now catch up with the main performance (although not on all devices still, sadly).

The show featured plenty of controversial moments as Rock walked you through the controversial slap and takes aim at Meghan Markle.

Check out our top 5 movie picks for the week for even more recommendations.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Please note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. We’ve covered the weekly roundups for Netflix UK and Netflix Canada seperately.

You can find an expanded version of this list and more daily recaps via our new on Netflix hub.

65 New Movies Added This Week

10 Days of a Good Man (2023) Netflix Original

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023) Netflix Original

Agneepath (1990)

Big Daddy (1999)

Biking Borders (2021)

Biko (2022)

Brothers (2015)

Burlesque (2010)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023) Netflix Original

Dostana (2008)

Dostana (1980)

Duniya (1984)

Duplicate (1998)

Easy A (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Gumrah (1993)

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Here Love Lies (2023)

Heroes (1977)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Iratta (2023)

Kaal (2005)

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Legal Eagles (1986)

Level 16 (2018)

Love at First Kiss (2023) Netflix Original

Love Destiny The Movie (2022)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Neon Lights (2022)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Out of Africa (1985)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Rango (2011)

Secret Window (2004)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Shaandaar (2015)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Split at the Root (2022)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Thalaikoothal (2023)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Game Changers (2018)

The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover: Part II (2011)

The Hangover: Part III (2013)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

Tom Papa Live in New York City (2011)

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me (2023) Netflix Original

Turbo (2013)

Ungli (2014)

19 New TV Series Added This Week

19-2 (Seasons 1-3)

American Pickers (Season 15)

Bakugan Legends (Season 1)

Cheat (Season 1) Netflix Original

Diary of a Prosecutor (Season 1)

Divorce Attorney Shin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2)

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) Netflix Original

Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Volume 2)

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Karate Sheep (Season 1) Netflix Original

Little Angel (Volume 2)

Masameer County (Season 2) Netflix Original

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Mononoke (Season 1)

Next in Fashion (Season 2) Netflix Original

Sex/Life (Season 2) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Thanks to an extensive collection of new movies dropping on Netflix this week, 20 got featured in the top 10s in total, but We Have a Ghost managed to stay at the top of the charts all week.

We Have a Ghost (62 points) R.I.P.D. (37 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (35 points) The Strays (33 points) The Hangover Part III (28 points) Magic Mike XXL (25 points) The Woman King (24 points) The Hunger Games (22 points) This Is Where I Leave You (16 points) Your Place or Mine (16 points) 2 Guns (16 points) The Hangover Part II (15 points) Sing 2 (13 points) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (11 points) You People (7 points) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (6 points) Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (6 points) Trolls (5 points) Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (4 points) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (4 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Outer Banks put in a huge first weekend in terms of its hours viewed and this week it looks to have picked up near maximum points in the top 10s again.

Outer Banks (70 points) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (60 points) Perfect Match (57 points) Triada (34 points) Married at First Sight (32 points) Sex/Life (23 points) Formula 1: Drive to Survive (23 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (21 points) New Amsterdam (18 points) Pasión de gavilanes (15 points) You (13 points) Next in Fashion (12 points) Full Swing (5 points) Physical: 100 (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.