Netflix Added 53 New Movies and Series for March 1st, 2023

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for March 1st, 2023

The Hunger Games Saga

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Gary Ross / Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth

Netflix managed to (not completely unexpectedly) picked up all four The Hunger Games movies from Lionsgate Films today, likely to get you prepped and excited for the upcoming prequel movie.

Following Katniss Everdeen, the movies are set in a dystopian future in a location called Panem which every year holds a fight-to-the-death competition where all districts have to compete.

As you may know, Francis Lawrence is currently attached to a project at Netflix in the form of Bioshock, so if you want a taste of what we could expect, binge all four movies now (he directed the final three titles).

Level 16 (2018)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Director: Danishka Esterhazy

Cast: Katie Douglas, Celina Martin, Sara Canning

Writer: Danishka Esterhazy, Katharine Montagu, Ken Chubb

Runtime: 102 min / 1h 42m

Awards: 3 wins

Also not announced ahead of time today is the re-addition of the hidden sci-fi gem, Level 16 from Dark Sky Films.

Two teens join forces to plot an escape at a bleak all-girls boarding school where students are trained to obey the rules or face sinister consequences.

Rated 83% on RottenTomatoes, WickedHorror concluded, “Level 16 is about atmosphere rather than all-out scares, and it’s much to the story’s credit that we remain on the hook right up until the end.”

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) Netflix Original

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Spanish

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Cast: Jose Coronado, Nona Sobo, Felipe Londoño

Writer: David Bermejo

Runtime: 120 mins / 2h 0m

The second season of the gripping Spanish drama Wrong Side of the Tracks dropped on Netflix today, and as you may have seen, the show has been renewed for an additional two seasons.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 1st, 2023

45 New Movies Added Today

Big Daddy (1999) – PG-13 – English – Sonny, who’s been slacking since law school, gets a crash course in personal responsibility when he suddenly finds himself taking care of a 5-year-old.

– PG-13 – English – Sonny, who’s been slacking since law school, gets a crash course in personal responsibility when he suddenly finds himself taking care of a 5-year-old. Brothers (2015) – TV-14 – Hindi – After a troubled past with their alcoholic father, two estranged brothers prepare to face each other again as rivals in a street fighting tournament.

– TV-14 – Hindi – After a troubled past with their alcoholic father, two estranged brothers prepare to face each other again as rivals in a street fighting tournament. Burlesque (2010) – PG-13 – English – After leaving Iowa with stars in her eyes, Ali arrives at a Los Angeles burlesque lounge with dreams of taking the stage with her soaring voice.

– PG-13 – English – After leaving Iowa with stars in her eyes, Ali arrives at a Los Angeles burlesque lounge with dreams of taking the stage with her soaring voice. Dostana (2008) – TV-14 – Hindi – To win over a landlady who only accepts women as tenants, two men pose as a couple – but the jig may be up when they both fall for their flatmate.

– TV-14 – Hindi – To win over a landlady who only accepts women as tenants, two men pose as a couple – but the jig may be up when they both fall for their flatmate. Easy A (2010) – PG-13 – English – When a lie about Olive’s reputation transforms her from anonymous to infamous at her high school, she decides to embrace a provocative new persona.

– PG-13 – English – When a lie about Olive’s reputation transforms her from anonymous to infamous at her high school, she decides to embrace a provocative new persona. Galaxy Quest (1999) – PG – English – Decades after the success of a sci-fi series, the show’s washed-up stars are recruited by actual aliens to pull off an intergalactic rescue mission.

– PG – English – Decades after the success of a sci-fi series, the show’s washed-up stars are recruited by actual aliens to pull off an intergalactic rescue mission. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013) – TV-14 – English – Sriram is concerned only with spending money, until he meets Dia, a principled activist. Now he’s determined to prove himself worthy of her affection.

– TV-14 – English – Sriram is concerned only with spending money, until he meets Dia, a principled activist. Now he’s determined to prove himself worthy of her affection. Gridiron Gang (2006) – PG-13 – English – In this moving drama, a probation officer at a detention camp for juvenile delinquents hopes to mold teenage inmates into a successful football team.

– PG-13 – English – In this moving drama, a probation officer at a detention camp for juvenile delinquents hopes to mold teenage inmates into a successful football team. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) – TV-14 – Hindi – Nikhil is tasked with keeping his fiancée’s troublemaking sister, Meeta, from ruining his wedding. But in the process, the two become inseparable.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Nikhil is tasked with keeping his fiancée’s troublemaking sister, Meeta, from ruining his wedding. But in the process, the two become inseparable. Heroes (1977) – PG – English – On a cross-country bus trip, a troubled Vietnam vet bonds with a young woman looking to find herself. Henry Winkler, Sally Field and Harrison Ford star.

– PG – English – On a cross-country bus trip, a troubled Vietnam vet bonds with a young woman looking to find herself. Henry Winkler, Sally Field and Harrison Ford star. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) – TV-14 – Hindi – A small-town girl heads to Delhi to find a designer outfit for the wedding her orthodox father has arranged for her but ends up finding love instead.

– TV-14 – Hindi – A small-town girl heads to Delhi to find a designer outfit for the wedding her orthodox father has arranged for her but ends up finding love instead. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) – TV-14 – Hindi – Unhappy in their respective marriages, an ex-footballer and a teacher find true love in each other, but guilt, jealousy and tragedy cloud their affair.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Unhappy in their respective marriages, an ex-footballer and a teacher find true love in each other, but guilt, jealousy and tragedy cloud their affair. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) – TV-14 – Urdu – Years after his father disowns his adopted brother for marrying a woman of lower social standing, a young man goes on a mission to reunite his family.

– TV-14 – Urdu – Years after his father disowns his adopted brother for marrying a woman of lower social standing, a young man goes on a mission to reunite his family. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) – TV-14 – Hindi – An uptight MBA student falls for the charismatic new neighbor who charms her troubled family – but he has a secret that forces him to push her away.

– TV-14 – Hindi – An uptight MBA student falls for the charismatic new neighbor who charms her troubled family – but he has a secret that forces him to push her away. Kapoor & Sons (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi – Returning home to visit their ill grandfather, two estranged brothers must confront their unresolved rivalry while their parents’ marriage frays.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Returning home to visit their ill grandfather, two estranged brothers must confront their unresolved rivalry while their parents’ marriage frays. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) – TV-14 – Hindi – Per her mother’s last wish, a girl sets out to reunite her father with the college best friend who loved him – only to discover the woman is engaged.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Per her mother’s last wish, a girl sets out to reunite her father with the college best friend who loved him – only to discover the woman is engaged. Legal Eagles (1986) – PG – English – Two rival attorneys wind up on the same side of a high-profile murder case involving a young woman accused of stealing art belonging to her late father.

– PG – English – Two rival attorneys wind up on the same side of a high-profile murder case involving a young woman accused of stealing art belonging to her late father. Level 16 (2018) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Love Destiny The Movie (2022) – TV-PG – Thai – Bhop dreams of a woman he loved in another life, believing he’s destined to find her again. But a mysterious time traveler obstructs his plan.

– TV-PG – Thai – Bhop dreams of a woman he loved in another life, believing he’s destined to find her again. But a mysterious time traveler obstructs his plan. Magic Mike XXL (2015) – R – English – A few years after he quit baring it all onstage, Mike reunites with his old crew as they hit the road for one last steamy dance at a stripper convention.

– R – English – A few years after he quit baring it all onstage, Mike reunites with his old crew as they hit the road for one last steamy dance at a stripper convention. National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) – R – English – The underachieving, hard-partying fraternity brothers of Delta House refuse to let threats of expulsion put a damper on their drunken debauchery.

– R – English – The underachieving, hard-partying fraternity brothers of Delta House refuse to let threats of expulsion put a damper on their drunken debauchery. Neon Lights (2022) – R – English – A distressed tech tycoon retreats to a remote estate, where he reunites with his foster family — but mysterious occurrences threaten their happy reunion.

– R – English – A distressed tech tycoon retreats to a remote estate, where he reunites with his foster family — but mysterious occurrences threaten their happy reunion. Open Season (2006) – PG – English – After saving a deer from a hunter’s clutches, a domesticated grizzly finds himself relocated to the wild — and unprepared for the real world.

– PG – English – After saving a deer from a hunter’s clutches, a domesticated grizzly finds himself relocated to the wild — and unprepared for the real world. Open Season 2 (2008) – PG – English – Elliot the buck and his forest-dwelling cohorts must rescue their dachshund pal from some spoiled pets bent on returning him to domesticity.

– PG – English – Elliot the buck and his forest-dwelling cohorts must rescue their dachshund pal from some spoiled pets bent on returning him to domesticity. Out of Africa (1985) – PG – English – A wealthy Danish woman moves to Nairobi to marry a baron but soon falls for a dashing big-game hunter who won’t be tied down.

– PG – English – A wealthy Danish woman moves to Nairobi to marry a baron but soon falls for a dashing big-game hunter who won’t be tied down. R.I.P.D. (2013) – PG-13 – English – After his murder, a policeman joins the Rest in Peace Department: a team of undead cops who help the recently deceased join the afterlife.

– PG-13 – English – After his murder, a policeman joins the Rest in Peace Department: a team of undead cops who help the recently deceased join the afterlife. Rango (2011) – PG – English – When he becomes lost in the desert, pet chameleon Rango pretends he’s a tough guy and ends up sheriff of a corrupt and violent frontier town.

– PG – English – When he becomes lost in the desert, pet chameleon Rango pretends he’s a tough guy and ends up sheriff of a corrupt and violent frontier town. Secret Window (2004) – PG-13 – English – A successful writer in the midst of a painful divorce is stalked at his remote lake house by a would-be scribe who accuses him of plagiarism.

– PG-13 – English – A successful writer in the midst of a painful divorce is stalked at his remote lake house by a would-be scribe who accuses him of plagiarism. Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – PG-13 – English – An Austrian mountain climber’s escape from a WWII POW camp brings him to Tibet, where he builds a transformative friendship with the young Dalai Lama.

– PG-13 – English – An Austrian mountain climber’s escape from a WWII POW camp brings him to Tibet, where he builds a transformative friendship with the young Dalai Lama. Shaandaar (2015) – TV-14 – Hindi – An industrialist’s daughter is forced to marry a rich heir by her greedy grandmother as her adopted sister bonds with the charismatic wedding planner.

– TV-14 – Hindi – An industrialist’s daughter is forced to marry a rich heir by her greedy grandmother as her adopted sister bonds with the charismatic wedding planner. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) – PG – English – Destiny brings together a Seattle widower and a Baltimore journalist in Nora Ephron’s classic rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

– PG – English – Destiny brings together a Seattle widower and a Baltimore journalist in Nora Ephron’s classic rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002) – G – English – This animated adventure set in the Old West tells the tale of Spirit, a mustang born in the wild who is captured by cruel cavalry officers.

– G – English – This animated adventure set in the Old West tells the tale of Spirit, a mustang born in the wild who is captured by cruel cavalry officers. Tears of the Sun (2003) – R – English – When a coup plunges Nigeria into bloodshed, a Navy SEAL must rescue a doctor working in the jungle — and all the people in her care.

– R – English – When a coup plunges Nigeria into bloodshed, a Navy SEAL must rescue a doctor working in the jungle — and all the people in her care. The Dark Knight (2008) – PG-13 – English – Batman, Lieutenant Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent go up against the Joker, a criminal mastermind in ghoulish makeup terrorizing Gotham City.

– PG-13 – English – Batman, Lieutenant Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent go up against the Joker, a criminal mastermind in ghoulish makeup terrorizing Gotham City. The Hangover (2009) – R – English – A bachelor party in Las Vegas spins out of control when the groom goes missing and his three buddies can’t remember the debauchery from the night before.

– R – English – A bachelor party in Las Vegas spins out of control when the groom goes missing and his three buddies can’t remember the debauchery from the night before. The Hangover: Part II (2011) – R – English – When the wolf pack reunites in Thailand for Stu’s wedding, they wake up one morning in a seedy hotel with no idea how they got there.

– R – English – When the wolf pack reunites in Thailand for Stu’s wedding, they wake up one morning in a seedy hotel with no idea how they got there. The Hangover: Part III (2013) – R – English – The Wolfpack returns to Las Vegas as they try to get Alan back on his meds and wind up on a wild escapade with Mr. Chow and angry mob boss Marshall.

– R – English – The Wolfpack returns to Las Vegas as they try to get Alan back on his meds and wind up on a wild escapade with Mr. Chow and angry mob boss Marshall. The Hunger Games (2012) – PG-13 – English – In a dystopian future, teens Katniss and Peeta are drafted for a televised event pitting young competitors against each other in a fight to the death.

– PG-13 – English – In a dystopian future, teens Katniss and Peeta are drafted for a televised event pitting young competitors against each other in a fight to the death. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) – PG-13 – English – After her triumph in the Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen travels through the districts on a “Victory Tour” while a rebellion gathers steam around her.

– PG-13 – English – After her triumph in the Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen travels through the districts on a “Victory Tour” while a rebellion gathers steam around her. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) – PG-13 – English – Back in District 13 after demolishing the Hunger Games, Katniss reluctantly becomes the icon of a groundswell rebellion against the Capitol.

– PG-13 – English – Back in District 13 after demolishing the Hunger Games, Katniss reluctantly becomes the icon of a groundswell rebellion against the Capitol. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) – PG-13 – English – Katniss Everdeen and her allies bring their fight to the Capitol, as they aim to liberate all of Panem by assassinating the dictator President Snow.

– PG-13 – English – Katniss Everdeen and her allies bring their fight to the Capitol, as they aim to liberate all of Panem by assassinating the dictator President Snow. The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) – PG-13 – English – Ambitious Boleyn sisters Anne and Mary compete for the heart of powerful but intemperate King Henry VIII.

– PG-13 – English – Ambitious Boleyn sisters Anne and Mary compete for the heart of powerful but intemperate King Henry VIII. Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – Stuck in a passionless marriage, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who has reentered her life.

– TV-MA – Polish – Stuck in a passionless marriage, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who has reentered her life. Turbo (2013) – PG – English – A speed-obsessed snail who dreams of being the world’s greatest race car driver gets his chance when an accident imbues him with high-octane speed.

– PG – English – A speed-obsessed snail who dreams of being the world’s greatest race car driver gets his chance when an accident imbues him with high-octane speed. Ungli (2014) – TV-14 – Hindi – An undercover cop finds himself in a strange position after infiltrating a “gang” that pulls wildly popular pranks on corrupt officials in Mumbai.

8 New TV Series Added Today

Bakugan Legends (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English – The Awesome Brawlers realize that the connection between Earth and Vestroia is on the verge of disappearing, bringing a new threat to the surface!

– TV-Y7 – English – The Awesome Brawlers realize that the connection between Earth and Vestroia is on the verge of disappearing, bringing a new threat to the surface! Cheat (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Equal parts brains and blagging, this quiz show expects and encourages contestants to cheat their way to a cash prize. The one rule? Don’t get caught!

– TV-14 – English – Equal parts brains and blagging, this quiz show expects and encourages contestants to cheat their way to a cash prize. The one rule? Don’t get caught! Diary of a Prosecutor (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – A hotshot prosecutor threatens to shake up the humdrum routines of her overworked new colleagues when she’s transferred to a provincial town.

– TV-14 – Korean – A hotshot prosecutor threatens to shake up the humdrum routines of her overworked new colleagues when she’s transferred to a provincial town. Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2) – TV-14 – English – Contestants bring their sharpest, strongest blades to hack through obstacle courses in this competition series hosted by pro wrestler Bill Goldberg.

– TV-14 – English – Contestants bring their sharpest, strongest blades to hack through obstacle courses in this competition series hosted by pro wrestler Bill Goldberg. Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Volume 2) – TV-G – English – Gecko and his goofy robotic helpers, the Mechanicals, are ready to solve every vehicle’s problems in this cheerful, preschool-friendly animated series.

– TV-G – English – Gecko and his goofy robotic helpers, the Mechanicals, are ready to solve every vehicle’s problems in this cheerful, preschool-friendly animated series. Little Angel (Volume 2) – TV-G – English – Sing along with Baby John and his family to classic nursery rhymes and catchy new songs that help preschoolers learn all about the world.

– TV-G – English – Sing along with Baby John and his family to classic nursery rhymes and catchy new songs that help preschoolers learn all about the world. Mononoke (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese – A mysterious man known only as the medicine seller wanders Edo Japan, seeking to exorcise evil spirits by understanding their Form, Truth and Reason.

– TV-MA – Japanese – A mysterious man known only as the medicine seller wanders Edo Japan, seeking to exorcise evil spirits by understanding their Form, Truth and Reason. Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.

Top 10 Movies, Series and Kids Titles on Netflix for March 1st, 2023

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Outer Banks We Have a Ghost Minions: The Rise of Gru 2 Perfect Match The Strays That Girl Lay Lay 3 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Minions: The Rise of Gru CoComelon 4 Triptych The Woman King Little Angel 5 Formula 1: Drive to Survive 2 Guns Sing 2 6 Married at First Sight Sing 2 Pokemon: Ultimate Journeys 7 New Amsterdam Your Place or Mine Trolls 8 Pasión de gavilanes Trolls My Dad The Bounty Hunter 9 You Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Oddballs 10 Full Swing You People Bebefinn

