‘We Have a Ghost’ Soundtrack: Every Song in the Netflix Movie

From Alice Cooper to Chicago, Netflix's We Have a Ghost has a stacked soundtrack.

Isabella Russo as Joy, Jahi Winston as Kevin, David Harbour as Ernest in We Have A Ghost – Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

David Harbour’s new Netflix movie has just dropped globally, and with it comes a great soundtrack and original score. Here’s the rundown of all the music you’ll hear in Netflix’s new We Have a Ghost.

From Legendary Entertainment, the new Christopher Landon-directed family movie features many familiar faces, including David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Anthony Mackie (Black Mirror). 

The movie tells the story of a ghost named Ernest who is discovered to be haunting a home but becomes an internet sensation after being recorded.

Original Score for Netflix’s We Have a Ghost

The composer for We Have a Ghost is industry veteran Bear McCreary who has involvement in some of the biggest TV series and movies of the past two decades.

Most recently, he composed the score for Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Powers. Other well-known projects include Battlestar Galactica and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

For Netflix, McCreary has worked on The Witcher: Blood Origin, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and Black Mirror. He’ll also be the composer on Netflix’s upcoming Masters of the Universe live-action movie.

The score was recorded at Rottenbiller Studio in Budapest, Hungary.

The original score consists of 14 songs:

  • We Have a Ghost
  • Looking for Ernest
  • Ghost on Your Side
  • The Joy of Hacking
  • Three Million Views
  • The World is a Scary Place
  • The Other Ernest
  • Junebug
  • Express Lane
  • Lifting The Key
  • Light Him Up
  • Rideshare Experience
  • I Missed This House
  • Skipping Stones

Full Track Listing for Netflix’s We Have a Ghost

Let’s now take you through the full list of 15 licensed tracks featured throughout We Have a Ghost’s duration.

Spotify Playlist for Netflix’s We Have a Ghost

Netflix has yet to upload an official playlist on Spotify for We Have a Ghost so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile the full list of songs featured throughout We Have a Ghost:

Did you like the soundtrack for We Have a Ghost? Let us know in the comments down below.

Covering Netflix since 2013, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for close to a decade. Resides in the United Kingdom.

