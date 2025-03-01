New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: March 1, 2025

Welcome to a slightly belated weekly roundup of all the new titles added to Netflix in the United States as we awaited the first-of-the-month arrivals, which included 30 new additions. Below, we’ll walk you through the 42 new movies that touched down and the 18 new series that arrived over the past seven days, in addition to looking at what shows and movies picked up the most points in the US top 10s.
While this list covers the first-of-the-month arrivals, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with all the other March additions here.
What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
Runaway Jury (2003)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
Director: Gary Fleder
Cast: John Cusack, Rachel Weisz, Gene Hackman
Writer: John Grisham, Brian Koppelman, David Levien
Runtime: 127 min / 2h 7m
This week, we lost the legendary Gene Hackman, who died at the age of 95. As is the case with most celebrity deaths, many will be seeking out their best works to stream (All Your Screens did a great list for Hackman). While Netflix isn’t home to many of his best-known works, they added one of his best as we moved into the new month.
Released 22 years ago, Runaway Jury saw Hackman play the role of Rankin Fitch alongside John Cusack, Duston Hoffman, Rachel Weisz and Bruce Davidson. The courtroom thriller has Fitch representing a gun manufacturer in a case in which he uses underhanded tactics to stack the odds in his client’s favor. It’s a masterclass in acting from Hackman who dies a Hollywood legend.
Sicario (2015)
Language: English
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro
Writer: Taylor Sheridan
Runtime: 121 min / 2h 1m
Looking for a gritty, R-rated action movie? Few are as intense and masterfully crafted as Sicario, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve’s latest film, Dune: Part Two, is in contention for multiple awards at this weekend’s Oscars (and yes, that film is also streaming on Netflix US!).
One of Villeneuve’s earlier films, Sicario, was also nominated for multiple Oscars and remains a standout in the crime thriller genre. Featuring an all-star cast, the film blends pulse-pounding tension with the feel of a contemporary Western—thanks to a sharp script by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.
Running Point (Season 1)
Number of episodes: 10
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Sport
Cast: Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks
Our final pick is Netflix’s new comedy series that looks to have gotten off to a very slow start in the Netflix top 10s since its release on Thursday. Set in the world of professional basketball, it sees someone previously overlooked for key positions trusted in the CEO seat of a major franchise facing numerous setbacks and challenges.
The series is now officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics particularly praise the welcome return of Kate Hudson. The series is brimming with charm and charisma, with a well-rounded script and deep characters. Fingers crossed the show continues to gather steam in the top 10s.
Don’t forget that tomorrow is the Oscars on ABC and Hulu, and if you want to watch through Netflix’s nominated titles, there are six to choose from. As a reminder, they are:
- Anuja
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- The Six Triple Eight
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
You can find all our recommend picks for the past week through our What to Watch category page. This week, we also tackled our favorite mind-bending series and movies.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (February 22nd to March 1st)
Note: You can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix through our hub page, which features trailers, artwork, and additional information about each title added.
42 New Movies Added This Week
- 50 First Dates (2004) – PG-13 – English
- A Copenhagen Love Story (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish
- After Earth (2013) – PG-13 – English
- Annie (1982) – PG – English
- Beginners (2010) – R – English
- Black Hawk Down (2001) – R – English
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) – R – English
- Blood and Bone (2009) – R – English
- Bolehkah Sekali Saja Kumenangis (2024) – TV-14 – Indonesian
- Cats (2019) – PG – English
- Cell 211 (2009) – TV-MA – Spanish
- Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008) – TV-MA – English
- Counterattack (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Dabangg 3 (2019) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Demon City (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Despicable Me 4 (2024) – PG – English
- Do the Right Thing (1989) – R – English
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) – PG-13 – English
- Friday (1995) – R – English
- High-Rise (2015) – R – English
- Ma (2019) – R – English
- Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021) – R – English
- Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- National Security (2003) – PG-13 – English
- Next Friday (2000) – R – English
- Pride & Prejudice (2005) – PG – English
- Really Love (2020) – TV-MA – English
- Runaway Jury (2003) – PG-13 – English
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989) – R – English
- Sicario (2015) – R – English
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) – PG – English
- Sosyal Climbers (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino
- Squad 36 (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- Ted (2012) – R – English
- Tegkang (2024) – TV-PG – Malay
- The Holiday (2006) – PG-13 – English
- The Wrong Track (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian
- Vampires (1998) – R – English
- Venom: The Last Dance (2024) – PG-13 – English
- Venus and Serena (2012) – PG-13 – English
- Watcher (2022) – R – English
- Wedding Crashers (2005) – R – English
18 New TV Series Added This Week
- Aitana: Metamorphosis (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Cells at Work! CODE BLACK (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Dabba Cartel (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
- Dalah: Death and the Flowers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Full Swing (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Graveyard (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish
- Hirugao?Love Affairs in the Afternoon? (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- K-foodie meets J-foodie (Season 1) – TV-PG – Korean
- Love Never Lies: Poland (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
- Puniru Is a Cute Slime (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Roosters (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch
- Running Point (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Potato Lab (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean
- Toxic Town (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Try? Choo-ry! (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- Tuiskoms (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Afrikaans
- Yamato nadeshiko (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
It was a very busy week in the movie top 10s, with nearly two dozen titles filtering in and out, and one of our main what-to-watch picks from last week topping the charts. We’re referring to the Shailene Woodley crime thriller To Catch a Killer, in which her character, Eleanor Falco, is reluctantly teamed with an FBI investigator to track down a mass murderer.
- To Catch a Killer (68 points)
- Trial by Fire (51 points)
- Ted 2 (50 points)
- Venom: The Last Dance (38 points)
- Watcher (30 points)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (25 points)
- Don’t Let Go (24 points)
- Minions (23 points)
- Sing (22 points)
- La Dolce Villa (22 points)
- The Sum of All Fears (16 points)
- Aftermath (15 points)
- Heart of Champions (14 points)
- Despicable Me 4 (10 points)
- Demon City (9 points)
- Counterstrike (9 points)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (4 points)
- Honeymoon Crasher (3 points)
- A Copenhagen Love Story (2 points)
- Rambo: Last Blood (2 points)
- The Secret Life of Pets (1 point)
- Squad 36 (1 point)
- Peter Rabbit (1 point)
Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week
American Murder: Gabby Petito has already broken a Netflix record in its first week in the charts, but in the US, the docu-series has captivated audiences just like the story initially did when it broke several years ago. Zero Day comes in at a close second, with the companion docu-series to Netflix’s recent scripted series Apple Cider Vinegar rounding out the top three.
- American Murder: Gabby Petito (77 points)
- Zero Day (69 points)
- The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (58 points)
- Love Is Blind (50 points)
- Screen Actors Guild Awards (25 points)
- Court of Gold (23 points)
- WWE Raw (20 points)
- Running Point (20 points)
- American Murder: Laci Peterson (19 points)
- Full Swing (18 points)
- Sweet Magnolias (18 points)
- Toxic Town (12 points)
- Cassandra (11 points)
- Dog Days Out (8 points)
- Cobra Kai (6 points)
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (4 points)
- The Night Agent (2 points)
What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments section below.