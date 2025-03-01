New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: March 1, 2025

Welcome to a slightly belated weekly roundup of all the new titles added to Netflix in the United States as we awaited the first-of-the-month arrivals, which included 30 new additions. Below, we’ll walk you through the 42 new movies that touched down and the 18 new series that arrived over the past seven days, in addition to looking at what shows and movies picked up the most points in the US top 10s.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Runaway Jury (2003)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Gary Fleder

Cast: John Cusack, Rachel Weisz, Gene Hackman

Writer: John Grisham, Brian Koppelman, David Levien

Runtime: 127 min / 2h 7m

This week, we lost the legendary Gene Hackman, who died at the age of 95. As is the case with most celebrity deaths, many will be seeking out their best works to stream (All Your Screens did a great list for Hackman). While Netflix isn’t home to many of his best-known works, they added one of his best as we moved into the new month.

Released 22 years ago, Runaway Jury saw Hackman play the role of Rankin Fitch alongside John Cusack, Duston Hoffman, Rachel Weisz and Bruce Davidson. The courtroom thriller has Fitch representing a gun manufacturer in a case in which he uses underhanded tactics to stack the odds in his client’s favor. It’s a masterclass in acting from Hackman who dies a Hollywood legend.

Sicario (2015)

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro

Writer: Taylor Sheridan

Runtime: 121 min / 2h 1m

Looking for a gritty, R-rated action movie? Few are as intense and masterfully crafted as Sicario, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve’s latest film, Dune: Part Two, is in contention for multiple awards at this weekend’s Oscars (and yes, that film is also streaming on Netflix US!).

One of Villeneuve’s earlier films, Sicario, was also nominated for multiple Oscars and remains a standout in the crime thriller genre. Featuring an all-star cast, the film blends pulse-pounding tension with the feel of a contemporary Western—thanks to a sharp script by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Running Point (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Sport

Cast: Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks

Our final pick is Netflix’s new comedy series that looks to have gotten off to a very slow start in the Netflix top 10s since its release on Thursday. Set in the world of professional basketball, it sees someone previously overlooked for key positions trusted in the CEO seat of a major franchise facing numerous setbacks and challenges.

The series is now officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics particularly praise the welcome return of Kate Hudson. The series is brimming with charm and charisma, with a well-rounded script and deep characters. Fingers crossed the show continues to gather steam in the top 10s.

Don’t forget that tomorrow is the Oscars on ABC and Hulu, and if you want to watch through Netflix’s nominated titles, there are six to choose from. As a reminder, they are:

Anuja

Emilia Pérez

Maria

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

The Six Triple Eight

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (February 22nd to March 1st)

Note: You can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix through our hub page, which features trailers, artwork, and additional information about each title added.

42 New Movies Added This Week

50 First Dates (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English A Copenhagen Love Story (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish

– TV-MA – Danish After Earth (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Annie (1982) – PG – English

– PG – English Beginners (2010) – R – English

– R – English Black Hawk Down (2001) – R – English

– R – English Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) – R – English

– R – English Blood and Bone (2009) – R – English

– R – English Bolehkah Sekali Saja Kumenangis (2024) – TV-14 – Indonesian

– TV-14 – Indonesian Cats (2019) – PG – English

– PG – English Cell 211 (2009) – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Counterattack (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Dabangg 3 (2019) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Demon City (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Despicable Me 4 (2024) – PG – English

– PG – English Do the Right Thing (1989) – R – English

– R – English Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Friday (1995) – R – English

– R – English High-Rise (2015) – R – English

– R – English Ma (2019) – R – English

– R – English Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021) – R – English

– R – English Miss Italia Mustn’t Die (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian National Security (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Next Friday (2000) – R – English

– R – English Pride & Prejudice (2005) – PG – English

– PG – English Really Love (2020) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Runaway Jury (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989) – R – English

– R – English Sicario (2015) – R – English

– R – English Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) – PG – English

– PG – English Sosyal Climbers (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Filipino

– TV-MA – Filipino Squad 36 (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Ted (2012) – R – English

– R – English Tegkang (2024) – TV-PG – Malay

– TV-PG – Malay The Holiday (2006) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Wrong Track (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian

– TV-MA – Norwegian Vampires (1998) – R – English

– R – English Venom: The Last Dance (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Venus and Serena (2012) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Watcher (2022) – R – English

– R – English Wedding Crashers (2005) – R – English

18 New TV Series Added This Week

Aitana: Metamorphosis (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Cells at Work! CODE BLACK (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Dabba Cartel (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Dalah: Death and the Flowers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Full Swing (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Graveyard (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish Hirugao?Love Affairs in the Afternoon? (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese K-foodie meets J-foodie (Season 1) – TV-PG – Korean

– TV-PG – Korean Love Never Lies: Poland (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Puniru Is a Cute Slime (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Roosters (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch

– TV-MA – Dutch Running Point (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Potato Lab (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Toxic Town (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Try? Choo-ry! (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Tuiskoms (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Afrikaans

– TV-MA – Afrikaans Yamato nadeshiko (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

It was a very busy week in the movie top 10s, with nearly two dozen titles filtering in and out, and one of our main what-to-watch picks from last week topping the charts. We’re referring to the Shailene Woodley crime thriller To Catch a Killer, in which her character, Eleanor Falco, is reluctantly teamed with an FBI investigator to track down a mass murderer.

To Catch a Killer (68 points) Trial by Fire (51 points) Ted 2 (50 points) Venom: The Last Dance (38 points) Watcher (30 points) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (25 points) Don’t Let Go (24 points) Minions (23 points) Sing (22 points) La Dolce Villa (22 points) The Sum of All Fears (16 points) Aftermath (15 points) Heart of Champions (14 points) Despicable Me 4 (10 points) Demon City (9 points) Counterstrike (9 points) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (4 points) Honeymoon Crasher (3 points) A Copenhagen Love Story (2 points) Rambo: Last Blood (2 points) The Secret Life of Pets (1 point) Squad 36 (1 point) Peter Rabbit (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

American Murder: Gabby Petito has already broken a Netflix record in its first week in the charts, but in the US, the docu-series has captivated audiences just like the story initially did when it broke several years ago. Zero Day comes in at a close second, with the companion docu-series to Netflix’s recent scripted series Apple Cider Vinegar rounding out the top three.

American Murder: Gabby Petito (77 points) Zero Day (69 points) The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (58 points) Love Is Blind (50 points) Screen Actors Guild Awards (25 points) Court of Gold (23 points) WWE Raw (20 points) Running Point (20 points) American Murder: Laci Peterson (19 points) Full Swing (18 points) Sweet Magnolias (18 points) Toxic Town (12 points) Cassandra (11 points) Dog Days Out (8 points) Cobra Kai (6 points) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (4 points) The Night Agent (2 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments section below.