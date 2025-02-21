New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 21, 2025

Happy Friday! Welcome to another rundown of what’s new on Netflix over the past seven days. It’s been a relatively quiet week for new arrivals, but there were definitely a few hidden gems. Plus, Netflix cleared the Original deck for its highly anticipated Robert De Niro limited series, Zero Day. Here’s a look back at everything new and what’s been trending in the Netflix Top 10 this past week.

We should also discuss a couple of re-additions and very quick removals on Netflix this week. Interestingly, Trump: An American Dream was abruptly removed from the service yesterday globally, and after only a day, it’s back, albeit without Netflix Original branding. I have no idea what happened here. It wasn’t scheduled to be removed and from first glance, nothing has changed with it – bizarre. Also, One Piece fans can rest easy; the two specials that departed this week are already back. We’re referring to One Piece: Episode of Alabasta and One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura.

We don’t yet have the complete list of what’s coming in March 2025, but we did just update our preview with everything we do know, and we’d guess we’ve got about 80% of what’s coming up, if not more.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Zero Day (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan

Netflix has put a lot of oomph into the marketing for Zero Day. It’s an ambitious new series headlined by Robert de Niro, who, quite unbelievably, has never starred in a TV series until now. He plays a former President who’s been drafted to assist during a crisis in the United States with an ongoing cyber attack.

Given the caliber of the cast, reviews weren’t quite up to par with my expectations, with neither critics nor audiences particularly taking to the new thriller. Most of the complaints are around its empty messages and trivial and predictable script which aren’t necessarily saved by the excellent cast. We’d recommend giving it at least 15 minutes to see if it’s for your or not.

To Catch a Killer (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Damián Szifron

Writer: Damián Szifron, Jonathan Wakeham

Runtime: 119 min / 1h 59m

Having first streamed on Hulu, the crime thriller movie headlined by Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn which first aired on Sky in the UK has now hit Netflix in the United States. Set on New Year’s Eve, a marksman opens fire, killing nearly thirty people. Assigned to the case is FBI Agent Landmark, who takes a chance on Eleanor, a highly intelligent but troubled police officer.

While the movie doesn’t do anything particularly new, it is executed well and serves as an excellent weekend watch. Shailene Woodley thrives in this role, and I wish we got to see her do more.

Pantheon (Season 2)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama

Cast: Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart

Last month, we were thrilled to report that Netflix had landed the rights to season 2 of Pantheon. While ordinarily, licensing shows isn’t that big of a deal, it was for Pantheond. That’s because the second season, which was created alongside the first in an initial upfront order, never actually aired on AMC, with the network opting to ditch it. Therefore, this marks the first time (legally, anyway) that you’ve been able to watch the epic conclusion anywhere.

In case you missed it, Pantheon is a critically acclaimed adult animated sci-fi series that comes with an excellent voice cast and more importantly, an absolutely killer plot. The official synopsis reads, “A pair of troubled teenagers discover their personal connections to Uploaded Intelligence, a new technology that comes with a high human cost.”

The series is almost certainly never coming back for any additional episodes but it does end well enough that we’d consider it to be a satisfying conclusion.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

12 New Movies Added This Week

Daaku Maharaaj (2025) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Don’t Let Go (2019) – R – English

– R – English Gold (2016) – R – English

– R – English Heart of Champions (2021) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Operation Finale (2018) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Peter Rabbit (2018) – PG – English

– PG – English Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Ted 2 (2015) – R – English

– R – English The Sum of All Fears (2002) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English To Catch a Killer (2023) – R – English

– R – English Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Uncredited: The Story of Passinho (2025) – TV-MA – Portuguese

11 New TV Series Added This Week

American Murder: Gabby Petito (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English C.I.D (Season 2025) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Charlotte (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Court of Gold (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 11) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English My Family (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Offline Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Pantheon (Season 2) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (Limited Series) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German Zero Day (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

La Dolce Villa (75 points) Trial by Fire (67 points) Aftermath (67 points) Honeymoon Crasher (37 points) Kinda Pregnant (35 points) Rambo: Last Blood (33 points) Don’t Let Go (33 points) Sing (23 points) To Catch a Killer (20 points) Uncle Drew (15 points) Rambo (11 points) Heart of Champions (10 points) Ted 2 (4 points) The Menu (3 points) Miss Congeniality (3 points) Back in Action (2 points) Minions (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Love Is Blind (63 points) Cobra Kai (59 points) Sweet Magnolias (46 points) American Murder: Gabby Petito (40 points) Surviving Black Hawk Down (40 points) The Åre Murders (35 points) Cassandra (33 points) Dog Days Out (33 points) Court of Gold (21 points) WWE Raw (17 points) Apple Cider Vinegar (13 points) The Night Agent (12 points) Resident Alien (10 points) Zero Day (9 points) The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (8 points) The Recruit (1 point)

