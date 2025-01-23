Netflix News What To Watch on Netflix

Full List of Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2025

Netflix secured 18 nominations across 6 titles in 2025.

Maria, Emilia Perez and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The 97th Oscar Nominations are here. Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott have just confirmed all the 2025 nominations, but how many did Netflix nab? Here’s the full breakdown!

What were Netflix’s Oscar hopefuls for 2025? You can find our full recap in the link provided but most consensus is that Emilia Perez is Netflix’s best shot at scooping up the most amount of nods and wins. We’ll see how it plays out.

Want to take a look back at Netflix’s past successes and tribulations at the Oscars? You can find our complete guide, but as a quick reminder, here are Netflix’s nominations and wins stretching back to 2014:

  • 2025: 18 nominations 
  • 2024: 19 nominations – 1 win
  • 2023: 16 Nominations – 6 wins
  • 2022: 27 Nominations – 1 win
  • 2021: 36 Nominations – 7 wins
  • 2020: 24 Nominations – 2 wins
  • 2019: 15 Nominations – 4 wins
  • 2018: 8 Nominations – 1 win
  • 2017: 3 Nominations – 1 win
  • 2016: 2 Nominations
  • 2015: 1 Nomination
  • 2014: 1 Nomination

Netflix has had a strong year for awards season elsewhere this year. For the Emmys, it received 107 nominations across 35 titles, winning 24 awards. At the Golden Globes, it received 36 nominations and won 7 awards. Most recently, Netflix earned 15 BAFTA film nominations, with winners yet to be announced.

Note: The full list of nominees can be found here.

Anuja

Anuja

Picture: Netflix

  • Live Action Short Film – Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

Emilia Pérez

Emilia Perez

Picture: Netflix

Note: Netflix only distributes in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Emilia Pérez scores the accolade of being the most nominated non-English language film ever, with 13 nominations

  • Best Picture 
  • Actress in a Leading Role – Karla Sofía Gascón
  • Actress in a Supporting Role – Zoe Saldana
  • Directing – Jacques Aurdiard
  • Adapted Screenplay – Screenplay by Jacques Audiard. In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi
  • Cinematography – Paul Guilhaume
  • Makeup and Hairstyling – Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadacini
  • Original Score – Clément Ducol and Camille
  • Music (Original Song) – El Mal – Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
  • Music (Original Song) – Mi Camino – Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
  • International Feature Film – France
  • Film Editing – Juliette Welfling
  • Sound – Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Maria

Maria

MARIA. Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Maria. Cr. Pablo Larraín/Netflix © 2024.

Note: Netflix only distributes in the United States

  • Cinematography – Ed Lachman

The Only Girl in the Orchestra 

The Only Girl in the Orchestra 

Picture: Netflix

  • Documentary Short Film – Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

The Six Triple Eight

The Six Triple Eight Netflix Movie

Picture: Netflix

  • Music (Original Song) – The Journey – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wallace And Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl

Picture: Netflix

  • Animated Feature Film 

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 2nd, 2025, at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. Conan O’Brien will host. The ceremony will air on ABC and Hulu at 7 pm ET. 

