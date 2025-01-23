The 97th Oscar Nominations are here. Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott have just confirmed all the 2025 nominations, but how many did Netflix nab? Here’s the full breakdown!
What were Netflix’s Oscar hopefuls for 2025? You can find our full recap in the link provided but most consensus is that Emilia Perez is Netflix’s best shot at scooping up the most amount of nods and wins. We’ll see how it plays out.
Want to take a look back at Netflix’s past successes and tribulations at the Oscars? You can find our complete guide, but as a quick reminder, here are Netflix’s nominations and wins stretching back to 2014:
- 2025: 18 nominations
- 2024: 19 nominations – 1 win
- 2023: 16 Nominations – 6 wins
- 2022: 27 Nominations – 1 win
- 2021: 36 Nominations – 7 wins
- 2020: 24 Nominations – 2 wins
- 2019: 15 Nominations – 4 wins
- 2018: 8 Nominations – 1 win
- 2017: 3 Nominations – 1 win
- 2016: 2 Nominations
- 2015: 1 Nomination
- 2014: 1 Nomination
Netflix has had a strong year for awards season elsewhere this year. For the Emmys, it received 107 nominations across 35 titles, winning 24 awards. At the Golden Globes, it received 36 nominations and won 7 awards. Most recently, Netflix earned 15 BAFTA film nominations, with winners yet to be announced.
Full List of Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2025
Note: The full list of nominees can be found here.
Anuja
- Live Action Short Film – Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai
Emilia Pérez
Note: Netflix only distributes in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
Emilia Pérez scores the accolade of being the most nominated non-English language film ever, with 13 nominations
- Best Picture
- Actress in a Leading Role – Karla Sofía Gascón
- Actress in a Supporting Role – Zoe Saldana
- Directing – Jacques Aurdiard
- Adapted Screenplay – Screenplay by Jacques Audiard. In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi
- Cinematography – Paul Guilhaume
- Makeup and Hairstyling – Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadacini
- Original Score – Clément Ducol and Camille
- Music (Original Song) – El Mal – Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- Music (Original Song) – Mi Camino – Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
- International Feature Film – France
- Film Editing – Juliette Welfling
- Sound – Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
Maria
Note: Netflix only distributes in the United States
- Cinematography – Ed Lachman
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Documentary Short Film – Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
The Six Triple Eight
- Music (Original Song) – The Journey – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Animated Feature Film
The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 2nd, 2025, at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. Conan O’Brien will host. The ceremony will air on ABC and Hulu at 7 pm ET.