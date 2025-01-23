The 97th Oscar Nominations are here. Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott have just confirmed all the 2025 nominations, but how many did Netflix nab? Here’s the full breakdown!

What were Netflix’s Oscar hopefuls for 2025? You can find our full recap in the link provided but most consensus is that Emilia Perez is Netflix’s best shot at scooping up the most amount of nods and wins. We’ll see how it plays out.

Want to take a look back at Netflix’s past successes and tribulations at the Oscars? You can find our complete guide, but as a quick reminder, here are Netflix’s nominations and wins stretching back to 2014:

: 18 nominations 2024 : 19 nominations – 1 win

16 Nominations – 6 wins 2022: 27 Nominations – 1 win

36 Nominations – 7 wins 2020: 24 Nominations – 2 wins

15 Nominations – 4 wins 2018: 8 Nominations – 1 win

3 Nominations – 1 win 2016: 2 Nominations

1 Nomination 2014: 1 Nomination

Netflix has had a strong year for awards season elsewhere this year. For the Emmys, it received 107 nominations across 35 titles, winning 24 awards. At the Golden Globes, it received 36 nominations and won 7 awards. Most recently, Netflix earned 15 BAFTA film nominations, with winners yet to be announced.

Full List of Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2025

Note: The full list of nominees can be found here.

Anuja

Live Action Short Film – Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai



Emilia Pérez

Note: Netflix only distributes in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Emilia Pérez scores the accolade of being the most nominated non-English language film ever, with 13 nominations

Best Picture

Actress in a Leading Role – Karla Sofía Gascón

– Karla Sofía Gascón Actress in a Supporting Role – Zoe Saldana

– Zoe Saldana Directing – Jacques Aurdiard

– Jacques Aurdiard Adapted Screenplay – Screenplay by Jacques Audiard. In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi

– Screenplay by Jacques Audiard. In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi Cinematography – Paul Guilhaume

– Paul Guilhaume Makeup and Hairstyling – Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadacini

– Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadacini Original Score – Clément Ducol and Camille

– Clément Ducol and Camille Music (Original Song) – El Mal – Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

– El Mal – Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard Music (Original Song) – Mi Camino – Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

– Mi Camino – Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol International Feature Film – France

– France Film Editing – Juliette Welfling

– Juliette Welfling Sound – Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Maria

Note: Netflix only distributes in the United States

Cinematography – Ed Lachman

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Documentary Short Film – Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

The Six Triple Eight

Music (Original Song) – The Journey – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Animated Feature Film

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 2nd, 2025, at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. Conan O’Brien will host. The ceremony will air on ABC and Hulu at 7 pm ET.