What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

21 New Movies Added This Week

  • Aliens in the Attic (2009) – PG – English
  • Armored (2009) – PG-13 – English
  • Baar Baar Dekho (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi
  • Bottle Shock (2008) – PG-13 – English
  • Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008) – PG-13 – English
  • Dhoomakethu (2026) – R – Malayalam
  • Dorothy (2026) – R – Tamil
  • English Vinglish (2012) – TV-PG – Hindi
  • Ghooskhor Pandat (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
  • Gold (2018) – TV-PG – Hindi
  • Greenfingers (2000) – R – English
  • Gully Boy (2019) – TV-MA – Hindi
  • Halloween (2018) – R – English
  • Halloween Kills (2021) – R – English
  • Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex (2026) – TV-Y7 – English
  • Kubi (2023) – TV-MA – Japanese
  • Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Salaam-e-Ishq (2007) – TV-PG – Hindi
  • Surviving Hurricane Otis (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
  • The Paradise (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • Theo Von: I’m Doing Fine (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

22 New TV Series Added This Week

  • Alas Roban The Series (Season 1) – TV-14 – Indonesian
  • Anjaan Saaye (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Hindi
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
  • Did Someone Happen to Mention Me? (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese
  • Dragon Ball Super: Beerus (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese
  • Eken Sirji Jungle Mein (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi
  • Eken Sirji Purulia Mein (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi
  • Eken Sirji Samundar Mein (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi
  • Extraordinary Attorney Minami (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese
  • Fading Grandeur (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
  • Ghosts (Seasons 1-3) – TV-PG – English
  • Ghosts (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English
  • Judge John Deed (Seasons 1-5) – TV-14 – English
  • Lajja (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Bengali
  • Lupin (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
  • Madam Inspector (Season 1) – TV-MA – Hindi
  • Mermaid Magic (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – English
  • Nobody Wants This (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Sampurna (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Bengali
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down (Seasons 2-5) – TV-14 – English
  • The Mothers of Penguins (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
  • The New Stanford Prison Experiment (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-16 to 2026-10-23)

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Picture: Animals (2026) is the most-watched movie on Netflix UK this week

  1. Animals (80 points)
  2. Within (69 points)
  3. Brooklyn (45 points)
  4. Wicked (43 points)
  5. The Meg (33 points)
  6. It Chapter Two (28 points)
  7. UNABOMBER (28 points)
  8. Kraven the Hunter (27 points)
  9. Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex (27 points)
  10. Doing Life (22 points)
  11. The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (17 points)
  12. Center Stage: Turn It Up (8 points)
  13. Despicable Me 4 (8 points)
  14. White Chicks (3 points)
  15. Ice Age: Collision Course (2 points)

Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-16 to 2026-10-23)

How Below Created Its Monster

Picture: Below (Limited Series) is the most-watched TV series on Netflix UK this week

  1. Below (79 points)
  2. The Diplomat (65 points)
  3. TYSON (63 points)
  4. East of Eden (49 points)
  5. Instadocs: AI Gone Wild (29 points)
  6. The Gentlemen (26 points)
  7. Love Is Blind (25 points)
  8. Spike (25 points)
  9. The New Stanford Prison Experiment (18 points)
  10. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (18 points)
  11. Raw (14 points)
  12. Hollywood Arts (10 points)
  13. WWE SmackDown (9 points)
  14. Unforgettable (9 points)
  15. The Trap (1 points) 

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!