This week brings the highly anticipated return of several massive Netflix Originals, including Nobody Wants This, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Lupin. In total, Netflix UK has added 43 new movies and TV shows to the library. On the licensed front, fans can catch fresh weekly episodes of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and Extraordinary Attorney Minami. Finally, with Halloween just around the corner, Halloween and Halloween Kills have officially arrived to kick off the spooky season.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Oct 22 Nobody Wants This Season 3

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Joanne and Noah are back and living together! Still facing numerous relationship challenges, Joanne is committed to converting to Judaism, while Noah seeks to secure his position as senior Rabbi at Temple Chai. As for Sasha and Esther, who are navigating single life, Morgan faces a brand-new career opportunity.

Oct 20 Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2

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It’s been more than 4 years since Cyberpunk Edgerunners debuted on Netflix and traumatized us all. It’s time for round 2 with an incredible new cast of colorful characters as the series follows Roman, a young cinephile and resident of Night City, who befriends “D” a nomadic netrunner with a traumatic past. Roman decides to document and shadow D across Night City for a gritty documentary, but when D comes into possession of a powerful experimental AI, the powerful Corpos will stop at nothing to retrieve it.

Oct 23 Lupin

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Omar Sy is back as Assane Diop. Though safely behind bars and supposedly retired, Assane is forced back into action when a master copycat frames him for a string of Parisian museum heists. To clear his name and reclaim his freedom, he must pull off a daring escape and use every trick in his arsenal to unmask the brilliant, dangerous impostor.