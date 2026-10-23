This week brings the highly anticipated return of several massive Netflix Originals, including Nobody Wants This, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Lupin. In total, Netflix UK has added 43 new movies and TV shows to the library. On the licensed front, fans can catch fresh weekly episodes of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and Extraordinary Attorney Minami. Finally, with Halloween just around the corner, Halloween and Halloween Kills have officially arrived to kick off the spooky season.
Nobody Wants This Season 3
Joanne and Noah are back and living together! Still facing numerous relationship challenges, Joanne is committed to converting to Judaism, while Noah seeks to secure his position as senior Rabbi at Temple Chai. As for Sasha and Esther, who are navigating single life, Morgan faces a brand-new career opportunity.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2
It’s been more than 4 years since Cyberpunk Edgerunners debuted on Netflix and traumatized us all. It’s time for round 2 with an incredible new cast of colorful characters as the series follows Roman, a young cinephile and resident of Night City, who befriends “D” a nomadic netrunner with a traumatic past. Roman decides to document and shadow D across Night City for a gritty documentary, but when D comes into possession of a powerful experimental AI, the powerful Corpos will stop at nothing to retrieve it.
Lupin
Omar Sy is back as Assane Diop. Though safely behind bars and supposedly retired, Assane is forced back into action when a master copycat frames him for a string of Parisian museum heists. To clear his name and reclaim his freedom, he must pull off a daring escape and use every trick in his arsenal to unmask the brilliant, dangerous impostor.
What’s New on Netflix UK This Week
21 New Movies Added This Week
- Aliens in the Attic (2009) – PG – English
- Armored (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Baar Baar Dekho (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Bottle Shock (2008) – PG-13 – English
- Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008) – PG-13 – English
- Dhoomakethu (2026) – R – Malayalam
- Dorothy (2026) – R – Tamil
- English Vinglish (2012) – TV-PG – Hindi
- Ghooskhor Pandat (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
- Gold (2018) – TV-PG – Hindi
- Greenfingers (2000) – R – English
- Gully Boy (2019) – TV-MA – Hindi
- Halloween (2018) – R – English
- Halloween Kills (2021) – R – English
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex (2026) – TV-Y7 – English
- Kubi (2023) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Salaam-e-Ishq (2007) – TV-PG – Hindi
- Surviving Hurricane Otis (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- The Paradise (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Theo Von: I’m Doing Fine (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
22 New TV Series Added This Week
- Alas Roban The Series (Season 1) – TV-14 – Indonesian
- Anjaan Saaye (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Hindi
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Did Someone Happen to Mention Me? (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese
- Dragon Ball Super: Beerus (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Eken Sirji Jungle Mein (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Eken Sirji Purulia Mein (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Eken Sirji Samundar Mein (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Extraordinary Attorney Minami (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Fading Grandeur (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Ghosts (Seasons 1-3) – TV-PG – English
- Ghosts (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English
- Judge John Deed (Seasons 1-5) – TV-14 – English
- Lajja (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Bengali
- Lupin (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- Madam Inspector (Season 1) – TV-MA – Hindi
- Mermaid Magic (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – English
- Nobody Wants This (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Sampurna (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Bengali
- The Great Pottery Throw Down (Seasons 2-5) – TV-14 – English
- The Mothers of Penguins (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
- The New Stanford Prison Experiment (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Titles on Netflix This Week
Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-16 to 2026-10-23)
- Animals (80 points)
- Within (69 points)
- Brooklyn (45 points)
- Wicked (43 points)
- The Meg (33 points)
- It Chapter Two (28 points)
- UNABOMBER (28 points)
- Kraven the Hunter (27 points)
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Attack of the T-Rex (27 points)
- Doing Life (22 points)
- The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (17 points)
- Center Stage: Turn It Up (8 points)
- Despicable Me 4 (8 points)
- White Chicks (3 points)
- Ice Age: Collision Course (2 points)
Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-16 to 2026-10-23)
- Below (79 points)
- The Diplomat (65 points)
- TYSON (63 points)
- East of Eden (49 points)
- Instadocs: AI Gone Wild (29 points)
- The Gentlemen (26 points)
- Love Is Blind (25 points)
- Spike (25 points)
- The New Stanford Prison Experiment (18 points)
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (18 points)
- Raw (14 points)
- Hollywood Arts (10 points)
- WWE SmackDown (9 points)
- Unforgettable (9 points)
- The Trap (1 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!