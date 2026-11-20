It’s a stacked week on Netflix UK with 44 new additions to the UK library. Netflix’s adaptation of The Bodyguard, aka Guarding Stars, starring Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki, has arrived, joined by the incredible Korean crime thriller The Blue Road and Steps, an alternate take on the story of Cinderella that the whole family can enjoy. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Nov 18 Guarding Stars

When action-movie heartthrob Jack (Jared Padalecki) is targeted by a stalker, no-nonsense bodyguard Hannah Brooks (Leighton Meester) is brought in to protect him. Going undercover as his girlfriend for a Christmas trip to his family’s Montana ranch seems simple enough, until close proximity turns their fake romance into the real thing.

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Nov 20 The Blue Road

Tasked with hunting down a serial killer whose gruesome crimes and cryptic messages stretch across South Korea and Japan, detectives Kim Seok (Son Suk Ku) and Inose (Nagayama Eita) team up in a high-stakes cross-border investigation.

Nov 20 Steps

When Lillith (voiced by Ali Wong), Cinderella’s well-meaning if chaotic stepsister, accidentally turns her sister Margot into a frog, she is forced into an unlikely alliance. Along with Cinderella and a grumpy troll, Lillith sets off on a madcap journey to undo the magic and save the kingdom.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

22 New Movies Added This Week

418 (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu A Cinderella Story (2004) – PG – English

– PG – English Conclave (2024) – PG – English

– PG – English Force 10 from Navarone (1978) – PG – English

– PG – English Gentle Monster (2026) Netflix Original – R – German

– R – German Guarding Stars (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English HB2ME (2026) – TV-MA – Filipino

– TV-MA – Filipino Heart Eyes (2025) – R – English

– R – English It (2017) – R – English

– R – English Jack Reacher (2012) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Mike Ward: Modest (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Oblivion (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English On Behalf of My Son (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Primetime Preacher$ (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Rumor Has It… (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English See You on Venus (2023) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Steps (2026) Netflix Original – PG – English

– PG – English The Good Liar (2019) – R – English

– R – English The Grinch (2018) – PG – English

– PG – English Tower Heist (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005) – R – English

22 New TV Series Added This Week

Alan’s Universe (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Black Butler (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Blue Road (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Countdown to Murder (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Douglas Is Cancelled (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Gordon (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Modern Farmer (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Shining Inheritance (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Spooks (Seasons 1-10) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Sword Art Online (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese The Altruists (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Chaser (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean The Devil’s Plan B (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean The Law of Beasts (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish The Listeners (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Office (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Painter of Wind (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Twenty Twelve (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Valentina and the 12 Signs (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese W1A (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Welcome to El Bulli (Season 1) – TV-MA – Catalan

– TV-MA – Catalan Win the Mall (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week

Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-11-13 to 2026-11-20)

Russell Brand: Open Secret (68 points) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (54 points) The Christmas Switch (54 points) Heartland (48 points) The Unthinkable Daughter (40 points) Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (40 points) Never Surrender (33 points) Fred Claus (24 points) In the Heart of the Sea (22 points) Guarding Stars (20 points) Allen (18 points) Sing 2 (7 points) Nativity! (5 points) A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (3 points) Interstellar (2 points) Daayra (2 points)

Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-11-13 to 2026-11-20)

Black Doves (79 points) The Body (68 points) Taken: Natalee Holloway (62 points) Us (46 points) The One About Matthew Perry (43 points) The Empress (36 points) Raw (22 points) Nobody Wants This (21 points) The Law of Beasts (16 points) WWE SmackDown (13 points) Murder in Galicia (11 points) The Gentlemen (10 points) Anaesthesia (4 points) WWE NXT (4 points) Will Trent (4 points) The Diplomat (1 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!