It’s a stacked week on Netflix UK with 44 new additions to the UK library. Netflix’s adaptation of The Bodyguard, aka Guarding Stars, starring Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki, has arrived, joined by the incredible Korean crime thriller The Blue Road and Steps, an alternate take on the story of Cinderella that the whole family can enjoy. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week.
First of all, here are the week’s highlights:
Guarding Stars
When action-movie heartthrob Jack (Jared Padalecki) is targeted by a stalker, no-nonsense bodyguard Hannah Brooks (Leighton Meester) is brought in to protect him. Going undercover as his girlfriend for a Christmas trip to his family’s Montana ranch seems simple enough, until close proximity turns their fake romance into the real thing.
The Blue Road
Steps
When Lillith (voiced by Ali Wong), Cinderella’s well-meaning if chaotic stepsister, accidentally turns her sister Margot into a frog, she is forced into an unlikely alliance. Along with Cinderella and a grumpy troll, Lillith sets off on a madcap journey to undo the magic and save the kingdom.
What’s New on Netflix UK This Week
22 New Movies Added This Week
- 418 (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu
- A Cinderella Story (2004) – PG – English
- Conclave (2024) – PG – English
- Force 10 from Navarone (1978) – PG – English
- Gentle Monster (2026) Netflix Original – R – German
- Guarding Stars (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- HB2ME (2026) – TV-MA – Filipino
- Heart Eyes (2025) – R – English
- It (2017) – R – English
- Jack Reacher (2012) – PG-13 – English
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) – PG-13 – English
- Mike Ward: Modest (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Oblivion (2013) – PG-13 – English
- On Behalf of My Son (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
- Primetime Preacher$ (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Rumor Has It… (2005) – PG-13 – English
- See You on Venus (2023) – TV-PG – English
- Steps (2026) Netflix Original – PG – English
- The Good Liar (2019) – R – English
- The Grinch (2018) – PG – English
- Tower Heist (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005) – R – English
22 New TV Series Added This Week
- Alan’s Universe (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- Black Butler (Season 1) – TV-MA – English
- The Blue Road (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Countdown to Murder (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English
- Douglas Is Cancelled (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English
- Gordon (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Modern Farmer (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- Shining Inheritance (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean
- Spooks (Seasons 1-10) – TV-14 – English
- Sword Art Online (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Japanese
- The Altruists (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Chaser (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- The Devil’s Plan B (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean
- The Law of Beasts (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
- The Listeners (Season 1) – TV-MA – English
- The Office (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English
- The Painter of Wind (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- Twenty Twelve (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English
- Valentina and the 12 Signs (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
- W1A (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English
- Welcome to El Bulli (Season 1) – TV-MA – Catalan
- Win the Mall (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week
Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-11-13 to 2026-11-20)
- Russell Brand: Open Secret (68 points)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (54 points)
- The Christmas Switch (54 points)
- Heartland (48 points)
- The Unthinkable Daughter (40 points)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (40 points)
- Never Surrender (33 points)
- Fred Claus (24 points)
- In the Heart of the Sea (22 points)
- Guarding Stars (20 points)
- Allen (18 points)
- Sing 2 (7 points)
- Nativity! (5 points)
- A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (3 points)
- Interstellar (2 points)
- Daayra (2 points)
Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-11-13 to 2026-11-20)
- Black Doves (79 points)
- The Body (68 points)
- Taken: Natalee Holloway (62 points)
- Us (46 points)
- The One About Matthew Perry (43 points)
- The Empress (36 points)
- Raw (22 points)
- Nobody Wants This (21 points)
- The Law of Beasts (16 points)
- WWE SmackDown (13 points)
- Murder in Galicia (11 points)
- The Gentlemen (10 points)
- Anaesthesia (4 points)
- WWE NXT (4 points)
- Will Trent (4 points)
- The Diplomat (1 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!