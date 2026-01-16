Home What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK)

What's New on Netflix UK This Week: 'The Rip', 'Smallville' & 'Agatha Christie's Seven Dials'

39 new titles were added to Netflix UK this week.


The Rip is now available to stream on Netflix UK

There are 39 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix UK this week! In particular, subscribers can look forward to watching Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new film The Rip, all 10 seasons of Smallville, and the charming mystery-thriller Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Jan 16

The Rip

The Rip Poster
  • Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
  • Rating: R
  • Release Date: January 16, 2026
  • Director: Joe Carnahan
  • Cast: Teyana Taylor, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 133 min
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up once again for what should be a certified hit on Netflix. Expect to see The Rip dominate the top 10 list over the next week.

Inside a derelict stash house, a team of cops discovers millions of dollars in cash. Their trust and loyalty are pushed to the extreme when word gets out about the huge haul, and outside forces begin to close in.

Jan 13

Smallville

Episodes: 217 | Seasons: 10
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Teen | Runtime: 45 Minutes
Cast: Tom Welling, Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum, John Glover,

Tom Welling was the perfect fit for young Clark Kent, and for many, Smallville was a staple series you watched growing up in the 2000s.

Kal El, a sole survivor of the destruction of Planet Krypton, was adopted by Martha and Jonathan Kent in the sleepy Midwest town of Smallville. As Clark begins to discover his powers and heritage, he must learn to control them and fulfill his destiny to become the world’s greatest hero.

Jan 15

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Episodes: 3 | Seasons: 1
Genre: Mystery, Period, Thriller | Runtime: 54 Minutes
Cast: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Edward Bluemel, Martin Freeman, Helena Bonham Carter, Iain Glen

Chris Chibnall’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s beloved novel features a truly wonderful and charming ensemble cast, and is sure to entertain plenty of you period drama and mystery thriller buffs this weekend.

In 1925, in England, a house party at a lavish country home turns deadly when a practical joke goes awry, prompting a murder investigation led by sleuth Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

9 New Movies added to Netflix UK This Week

  • A Royal Winter (2017)
  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
  • Everything’s Going to Be Great (2025)
  • Magik Rompak (2025)
  • Mardaani (2014)
  • Mardaani 2 (2019)
  • The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
  • The Rip (2026) N
  • Twins (1988)

15 New TV Shows added to Netflix UK This Week 

  • Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Season 1) N
  • Can This Love Be Translated (Limited Series) N
  • Everwood (4 Seasons)
  • Gimbap and Onigiri (Season 1)
  • Gintama (Season 1)
  • KenIchi: The Mightiest Disciple (Season 1)
  • Love Through a Prism (Season 1) N
  • Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Season 1)
  • Sheriff Labrador (Season 1)
    Silent Truth (Season 1)
  • Smallville (10 Seasons)
  • Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Season 1) N
  • The Queen of Flow (Season 3) N
  • The Upshaws (Part 7) N
  • To Love, To Lose (Season 1) N

13 Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week

  • DEAW #1 Stand Up Comedy Show (1995)
  • DEAW #10 Stand Up Comedy Show (2013)
  • DEAW #11 Stand Up Comedy Show (2015)
  • DEAW #12 Stand Up Comedy Show (2018)
  • DEAW #2 Stand Up Comedy Show (1996)
  • DEAW #3 Stand Up Comedy Show (1997)
  • DEAW #4 Stand Up Comedy Show (1999)
  • DEAW #5 Stand Up Comedy Show (2002)
  • DEAW #6 Stand Up Comedy Show (2003)
  • DEAW #7 Stand Up Comedy Show (2008)
  • DEAW #8 Stand Up Comedy Show (2010)
  • DEAW #9 Stand Up Comedy Show (2011)
  • Kill Tony: Once Upon a Time in Texas (2026) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week

  • One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 (2026) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

  • The Boyfriend (Season 2) N
Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story is the top most watched movie on Netflix UK for another week.

  1. Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story
  2. People We Meet on Vacation
  3. Me Before You
  4. Madagascar
  5. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
  6. Who Killed Lin and Megan? The Chillenden Murders
  7. KPop Demon Hunters
  8. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5
  9. The Life of Chuck
  10. Lakeview Terrace
Run Away is the most popular TV series on Netflix UK this week

  1. Run Away
  2. HIS & HERS
  3. Stranger Things
  4. 2 Broke Girls
  5. The Good Doctor
  6. Rick and Morty
  7. Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
  8. Ricky Gervais: Mortality
  9. WWE Smackdown
  10. Raw

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!

