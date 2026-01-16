What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: ‘The Rip’, ‘Smallville’ & ‘Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials’

There are 39 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix UK this week! In particular, subscribers can look forward to watching Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new film The Rip, all 10 seasons of Smallville, and the charming mystery-thriller Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Jan 16 The Rip

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Rating: R

R Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 Director: Joe Carnahan

Joe Carnahan Cast: Teyana Taylor, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck

Teyana Taylor, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Language: English

English Runtime: 133 min Watch on Netflix

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up once again for what should be a certified hit on Netflix. Expect to see The Rip dominate the top 10 list over the next week.

Inside a derelict stash house, a team of cops discovers millions of dollars in cash. Their trust and loyalty are pushed to the extreme when word gets out about the huge haul, and outside forces begin to close in.

Jan 13 Smallville

Episodes: 217 | Seasons: 10

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Teen | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Tom Welling, Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum, John Glover,

Tom Welling was the perfect fit for young Clark Kent, and for many, Smallville was a staple series you watched growing up in the 2000s.

Kal El, a sole survivor of the destruction of Planet Krypton, was adopted by Martha and Jonathan Kent in the sleepy Midwest town of Smallville. As Clark begins to discover his powers and heritage, he must learn to control them and fulfill his destiny to become the world’s greatest hero.

Jan 15 Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Episodes: 3 | Seasons: 1

Genre: Mystery, Period, Thriller | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Cast: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Edward Bluemel, Martin Freeman, Helena Bonham Carter, Iain Glen

Chris Chibnall’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s beloved novel features a truly wonderful and charming ensemble cast, and is sure to entertain plenty of you period drama and mystery thriller buffs this weekend.

In 1925, in England, a house party at a lavish country home turns deadly when a practical joke goes awry, prompting a murder investigation led by sleuth Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

9 New Movies added to Netflix UK This Week

A Royal Winter (2017)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Everything’s Going to Be Great (2025)

Magik Rompak (2025)

Mardaani (2014)

Mardaani 2 (2019)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Rip (2026) N

Twins (1988)

15 New TV Shows added to Netflix UK This Week

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Season 1) N

Can This Love Be Translated (Limited Series) N

Everwood (4 Seasons)

Gimbap and Onigiri (Season 1)

Gintama (Season 1)

KenIchi: The Mightiest Disciple (Season 1)

Love Through a Prism (Season 1) N

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Season 1)

Sheriff Labrador (Season 1)

Silent Truth (Season 1)

Smallville (10 Seasons)

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web (Season 1) N

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Season 1) N

The Queen of Flow (Season 3) N

The Upshaws (Part 7) N

To Love, To Lose (Season 1) N

13 Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week

DEAW #1 Stand Up Comedy Show (1995)

DEAW #10 Stand Up Comedy Show (2013)

DEAW #11 Stand Up Comedy Show (2015)

DEAW #12 Stand Up Comedy Show (2018)

DEAW #2 Stand Up Comedy Show (1996)

DEAW #3 Stand Up Comedy Show (1997)

DEAW #4 Stand Up Comedy Show (1999)

DEAW #5 Stand Up Comedy Show (2002)

DEAW #6 Stand Up Comedy Show (2003)

DEAW #7 Stand Up Comedy Show (2008)

DEAW #8 Stand Up Comedy Show (2010)

DEAW #9 Stand Up Comedy Show (2011)

Kill Tony: Once Upon a Time in Texas (2026) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 (2026) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

The Boyfriend (Season 2) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story People We Meet on Vacation Me Before You Madagascar Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Who Killed Lin and Megan? The Chillenden Murders KPop Demon Hunters One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 The Life of Chuck Lakeview Terrace

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Run Away HIS & HERS Stranger Things 2 Broke Girls The Good Doctor Rick and Morty Unlocked: A Jail Experiment Ricky Gervais: Mortality WWE Smackdown Raw

