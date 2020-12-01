What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: December 1st, 2020

December is finally here and with it a whole new heap of additions to the UK library. Along with all of the latest movies and TV series added, there’s also a large selection of titles we’ll be saying goodbye to today. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and what’s most popular on Netflix UK for December 1st, 2020.

First of all, here are the top highlights on Netflix UK Today:

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 2

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Thanks to the popularity of other docuseries such as The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us, this time the docuseries is receiving the Christmas treatment. Available now are the first two episodes of The Holiday Movies That Made Us, as they go in-depth into the creation and legacy of Christmas movies Elf, and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, Bob Balaban

In the wake of his incredible success with Jaws, Steven Spielberg went on to produce one of the most iconic Sci-Fi movies of all time, Close Encounters of the Third Kind. The iconic feature is a must-watch for any sci-fi fan, and for any new watchers prepare to be amazed by its incredible cinematography and score.

As aliens begin to make their presence known on Earth, the US government continues to deny their existance. But when electrical lineman Roy has a close encounter with a UFO, and his life is turned upside down, he finds himself drawn to the Wyoming Wildnerness.

The Prestige (2006)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson

Director, Christopher Nolan has been responsible for some truly incredible films in the 21st Century. With such movies as the Batman trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk in his filmography, sometimes it’s easy to forget that he was also responsible for the mind-tingling movie The Prestige.

Master magicians Robert Angier and Alfred Borden engage in a battle against each other to create the ultimate illusion. With their pride on the line, they are prepared to sacrifice everything to outwit each other.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: December 1st, 2020

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N

Barnyard (2006)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Dance with Me (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Falling Down (1993)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Guest (Season 1)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1) N

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Legend of Secret Pass (2010)

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019)

Open Season 3 (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

Red 2 (2013)

Ricky Zoom (Season 1)

Sinister (2012)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Super Wings (Season 3)

The Sweeney (2012)

Taking Lives (2004)

Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: All Track’s Lead to Rome (2019)

Thomas & Friends: Digs and Discoveries: Mines of Mystery (2019)

Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue (2019)

Thomas and Friends (2 Seasons)

U-Turn (2020)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: December 1st, 2020

10,000 B.C. (2008)

A Royal Affair (2012)

A.D. Kingdom and Empire (Season 1)

Backraft (1991)

Barney’s Great Adventure: The Movie (1998)

Bedeviled (2016)

Beethoven (1992)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Bhouri (2017)

Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager (2018)

Changeling (2008)

Cheapest Weddings (1 Season)

Chinese Zodiac (2012)

Clean Break (1 Season)

Code Name: Geronimo (2012)

Cry-Baby (1990)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Dead Silence (2007)

Departures (2019)

Dragon (2011)

Dream Boat (2017)

Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe (2015)

Eurotrip (2004)

Far and Away (1992)

Fastest (2011)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fierce Creatures (1997)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story (2017)

Ghost (1990)

Going the Distance (2010)

Good Burger (1997)

Guest House Paradiso (1999)

The Guilty (2018)

Hisss (2010)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Jago: A Life Underwater (2015)

Julie & Julia (2009)

The Legend of 420 (2017)

Life in the Doghouse (2018)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

Little Singham aur Kaal ka Mahajaal (2018)

Lord of War (2005)

Mallrats (1995)

The Man with the Iron Fists (2012)

Mickybo And Me (2004)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Natural Selection (2015)

Ned Kelly (2003)

Oddbods [Episodes Removed]

Oldboy (2013)

Playing for Time (1980)

The Poetist (1 Season)

Prague (2013)

Primal Fear (1996)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Reality Bites (1994)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

The Rise (2012)

Rumpelstiltskin (1987)

Sanctum (2011)

Sardaar ji (2015)

Snow White (1987)

The Stepfather (2009)

Tad: The Lost Explorer (2012)

Tellur Aliens (2016)

Tezz (2012)

Thunderbirds (2004)

Training Day (2001)

Waist Deep (2006)

War Games (2011)

Wild at Heart (1990)

Wimbledon (2004)

Winter People (1989)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: December 1st, 2020

Unsurprisingly, The Crown and The Christmas Chronicles Part Two retain the top spots on Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: December 1st, 2020 1️⃣The Crown

2️⃣Virgin River

3️⃣The Queen's Gambit

4️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

5️⃣The Boss Baby: Back in Business

6️⃣Sugar Rush Christmas

7️⃣The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

8️⃣Cocomelon

9️⃣Paw Patrol

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: December 1st, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!