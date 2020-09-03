What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 3rd, 2020

There are six new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix UK today, so plenty to keep you glued to the screen until the weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for September 3rd, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Call the Midwife

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 69

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Stephen McGann

Despite the growing number of BBC series that have left Netflix UK, Call the Midwife continues its run on the streaming service with the addition of the eighth season.

Love Guaranteed (2020) N

Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Heather Graham, Damon Wayans Jr., Jed Rees, Lisa Durupt

In her first Netflix Original, Rachel Leigh Cook stars as Susan, a lawyer for a small-time law firm who takes on the largest case of her career when Nick, portrayed by Damon Wayans Jr., wants to sue a dating website which guaranteed love.

Young Wallander N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 41-52 Minutes

Cast: Adam Pålsson, Leanne Best, Richard Dillane, Ellise Chappell, Sara Seyed

Based on Henning Mankell’s best-selling Kurt Wallander novels, Young Wallander takes place in a contemporary setting in modern-day Sweden. In the exciting new Original we get to see Kurt Wallander as a fresh-faced rookie, recently graduating from the police force and assigned to his first case.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 3rd, 2020

Six new additions to the UK library today:

Afonso Padilha: Classless (2020) N

Ave Maryam (2018)

Call the Midwife (8 Seasons)

Love, Guaranteed (2020) N

The Platform (Season 1)

Young Wallander (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 3rd, 2020

Railroad Tigers (2016)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 3rd, 2020

Venom and Cobra Kai retain their spots at the top of Netflix UK’s most popular titles.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 3rd, 2020 1️⃣Cobra Kai

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Mr. Bean: The Animated Series

4️⃣Lucifer

5️⃣The Umbrella Academy

6️⃣Million Dollar Beach House

7️⃣Dirty John

8️⃣Peppa Pig

9️⃣Selling Sunset

🔟Paw Patrol — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 3, 2020

