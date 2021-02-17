What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: February 17th, 2021

Happy Wednesday and Netflix have just dropped another 7 new titles today including some absolute bangers. These additions all apply to the United States (more region roundups coming on Friday) and we’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the top 10s too.

There’s still a lot to look forward to towards the end of the week including two great movies in the form of I Care A Lot and Operation Finale both scheduled over the next few days.

Brave Miss World was the only removal from Netflix US today. Today is also your last chance to watch Gantz:O, an anime film that’s actually worth the hour and 35-minute run-time.

Today is your last chance to watch the anime movie Gantz:O on Netflix. "Teams of recently deceased people who've been revived and given high-tech weapons must cooperate to defeat an army of monsters in Tokyo and Osaka." pic.twitter.com/cMS2hMCNLA — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 17, 2021

Now let’s get into some highlights for today:

Behind Her Eyes (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman, Robert Aramayo, Tyler Howitt, Georgie Glen

Writer: Steve Lightfoot

We’ve previously called Behind Her Eyes your next thriller obsession and early reviews suggest that it’s going to fit that description aptly.

The new limited series follows a single mother who has to endure mental torture after beginning an affair with her boss.

Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Will Smith, Mahershala Ali, Laverne Cox, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Bambadjan Bamba, Sterling K. Brown

Runtime: 56 mins

Will Smith headlines this new docu-series that looks into the founding of America and how the past is still shaping the present and the future.

Early reviews have been very poor but it that could be more to do about its subject matter than anything. It currently holds a 3.7/10 on IMDb.

6 episodes Amend: The Fight for America are now available on Netflix globally.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 17th

2 New Movies Added Today

Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019)

The Most Unknown (2018)

5 New TV Series Added Today

Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Behind Her Eyes (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Hello, Me! (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

MeatEater (Season 4) Netflix Original

Sisyphus: The Myth (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for February 17th

# Movies TV Series 1 To All the Boys: Always and Forever Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel 2 Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Interactive Movie iCarly 3 War Dogs Good Girls 4 Red Dot Firefly Lane 5 We Can Be Heroes The Crew 6 The Secret Life of Pets 2 The Sinner 7 Finding ‘Ohana Cocomelon 8 Squared Love Bridgerton 9 The Croods Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 10 Are We There Yet? Henry Danger

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.