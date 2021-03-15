What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: March 15th, 2021

Happy Monday – six new titles hit Netflix in the United States today including the return of a recent Disney classic, a documentary on a failed Netflix competitor and a few new series to enjoy. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for March 15th, 2021.

Today is your last chance to watch Disney’s Chicken Little which will soon be moving over to Disney+. John Travolta’s I Am Wrath will also be departing Netflix tomorrow.

Now let’s take a look at a few of our highlights of what’s new today:

The BFG (2016)

Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton, Jemaine Clement

Runtime: 117 min

Awards: 4 wins & 25 nominations.

Based on the classic Roald Dahl story, Disney rebooted The BFG 5 years ago and it returns to Netflix US today after hitting Netflix as part of the first window deal with Disney.

Here’s what you can expect if you missed it when it was last on Netflix:

“A little orphan meets up with a kind giant who’s supposed to eat her but instead protects her from some truly horrible giants who terrorize them both.”

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: James Oliver Wheatley, Sam Callis, Thomas Padley, Evan Milton, Samuel Collings, Miles Yekinni, Jack Waldouck

Runtime: 43 mins

Netflix seems to really enjoy this hybrid-style documentary programs where it mixes fact with heavily acted segments with the last example being Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan added last month.

This docu-series takes you to the 7 seas and sees what makes the real Pirates of the Caribbean click.

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Taylor Morden

Cast: Sandi Harding, Kevin Smith, Ione Skye, Brian Posehn

Runtime: 86 min

The much-publicized documentary The Last Blockbuster drops on Netflix US today.

The doc sets to document the last standing Blockbuster store while dissecting the rise and fall of the video rental company.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 15th

3 New Movies Added Today

C/O Kaadhal (2021)

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) Netflix Original

Zero Chill (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 15th

# Movies TV Series 1 Yes Day Ginny & Georgia 2 Parker The One 3 Bigfoot Family Last Chance U: Basketball 4 I Care a Lot Marriage or Mortgage 5 The Dark Knight Cocomelon 6 The Block Island Sound iCarly 7 Safe Haven Paradise PD 8 Training Day Behind Her Eyes 9 Moxie Good Girls 10 I Am Legend Murder Among the Mormons

What will you be watching from this list of new releases today? Let us know in the comments down below.