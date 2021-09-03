What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 3rd, 2021

Happy Friday and today, Netflix almost wiped its slate clean as it knew most of the attention would rightly be placed on the new season of Money Heist. That’s not to say there’s nothing else new to watch, though. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for September 3rd, 2021.

A bit of housekeeping before we continue.

Today is your last chance to watch The Dawn Wall (2016), Kicking and Screaming (1995) and Tobot before they depart tomorrow. Only one title is scheduled to hit Netflix over the weekend in the form of Disney Channel’s Bunk’d.

With all that said, let’s take a look at what’s new:

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for September 3rd, 2021

1 New Movies Added Today

Worth (2020) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – In the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, a lawyer faces an emotional reckoning as he attempts to put a dollar value on the lives lost. Based on real events.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Dive Club (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – On the shores of Cape Mercy, a skillful group of teen divers investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing.

Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – The filmmakers and actors behind “Money Heist” characters like Tokyo and the Professor talk about the emotional artistic process of filming the series.

Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 3rd, 2021