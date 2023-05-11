Storm Reid Sony Thriller ‘Missing’ Sets Netflix US Release Date

Netflix has confirmed the release date for the thriller film Missing from directors Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, with it set to hit Netflix US on May 20th, 2023.

First debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023, the movie eventually went to release shortly afterward. Now, as part of the first window deal Netflix has with Sony, it arrives on the streamer just months after its initial debut.

Released under the Screen Gems banner of Sony Pictures Releasing, here’s what you can expect from the new thriller:

“When June’s mother and her new boyfriend don’t return from a trip to Colombia, the tech-savvy teenager undertakes her own online investigation.”

The title has a few connections to other movies, including serving as an anthology sequel to 2019’s Searching and a spiritual sequel to Run (which arrived on Netflix as an Original title in international territories).

Certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with a score of 87%, the movie has scored well with critics and audiences alike and will no doubt be a top performer on Netflix.

Empire Magazine perhaps summarizes the reviews best, concluding, “A gripping, well-told, incredibly watchable thriller for a new generation of TikTok sleuths — and a compelling argument to up your average screen-time.”

What regions of Netflix will show Missing?

Only Netflix in the United States and India expects to pick up Missing on May 20th.

Regions outside the US will likely receive Missing in the years to come as Netflix and Sony have partnerships in most regions. For example, Netflix in the United Kingdom tends to get new Sony movies around 2-4 years after their theatrical release.

Other upcoming Sony movies on Netflix US include The Son (debuting the same day as Missing), 65, Big George Foreman, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix for the rest of May 2023, check out our updated preview.

Are you looking forward to checking out Missing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.