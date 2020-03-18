First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2020

Welcome to your very first early look at what’s scheduled for Netflix in the US throughout the month of April 2020. This will be our big ongoing article where we cover everything that’s scheduled to arrive on Netflix in April.

April 2020 is going to be a strange month and one we suspect Netflix may make a few more releases available given the current global situation surrounding coronavirus. Beyond that, we’ve got some huge titles return including the much anticipated fourth part of Money Heist.

You can find an expanded list of the Netflix Originals coming in April 2020 here and sadly, those in the US won’t be getting the final batch of Studio Ghibli titles on April 1st.

Please note: Firstly, this isn’t the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April, just an early advanced look. We’re expecting a full list in the next week or two. Secondly, all release dates are subject to change.

Weekly Episodes Coming in April 2020

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6) N – New episodes Sunday (assuming live tapings are still proceeding given the coronavirus)

April Dates TBD

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the classic anime franchise.

Coming to Netflix on April 1st

Community (6 Seasons) – All six seasons of the NBC/Sony sitcom arrive on Netflix on April 1st.

– All six seasons of the NBC/Sony sitcom arrive on Netflix on April 1st. How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Limited Series) N – Docuseries looking at a drug scandal that gripped the US.

– Docuseries looking at a drug scandal that gripped the US. Man Like Mobeen (Season 3) – British comedy series.

– British comedy series. Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (Season 3) – More adventures with Ash and Pikachu in the Pokemon’s Sun & Moon series.

– More adventures with Ash and Pikachu in the Pokemon’s Sun & Moon series. Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2) N – Docuseries covering a new season at the British soccer team.

– Docuseries covering a new season at the British soccer team. Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas – Animated kids movie about an aspiring explorer striving to rescue the love of his life and unravel the golden secrets behind the Midas Papyrus.

– Animated kids movie about an aspiring explorer striving to rescue the love of his life and unravel the golden secrets behind the Midas Papyrus. The Little Vampire (2017) – Animated kids adventure about a young vampire trying to stay alive with a vampire hunter in town.

The Players Club (1998) – Ice Cube writes and directs this late 90s classic featuring Jamie Foxx.

– Ice Cube writes and directs this late 90s classic featuring Jamie Foxx. The Roommate (2011) – Thriller where a freshman at college becomes the victim of a girl that is obsessed with her.

– Thriller where a freshman at college becomes the victim of a girl that is obsessed with her. The Social Network (2010) – Multi-Oscar winning movie from David Fincher documenting Mark Zuckerberg’s rise to power.

Coming to Netflix on April 3rd

Coffee & Kareem (2020) N – Ed Helms, Betty Gilpin, King Bach, and David Alan Grier star in this comedy about a Detroit cop who teams up with his girlfriend’s young son to tackle a conspiracy together.

– Ed Helms, Betty Gilpin, King Bach, and David Alan Grier star in this comedy about a Detroit cop who teams up with his girlfriend’s young son to tackle a conspiracy together. Money Heist (Part 4) N – The Spanish phenomenon returns for its fourth part.

Untitled Money Heist Documentary N – Looking at the impact of the hit show across the world.

Coming to Netflix on April 9th

The Circle France (Season 1) N – First regional variant of The Circle.

Coming to Netflix on April 10th

Brews Brothers (Season 1) N – New comedy series starring Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle and Carmen Flood about two brothers brewing beer together.

– New comedy series starring Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle and Carmen Flood about two brothers brewing beer together. The Main Event (2020) N – First WWE movie about an aspiring young wrestler looking to become the next big superstar.

– First WWE movie about an aspiring young wrestler looking to become the next big superstar. Tigertail (2020) N – Alan Yang writes and directs this insightful drama that tells a multi-generational tale of a family from the 1950s to the present day.

Coming to Netflix on April 15th

The Innocence Files (Limited Series) N – True crime docu-series.

Coming to Netflix on April 17th

Rising High (2020) N – German satire movie

– German satire movie Of Earth and Blood / La Terre Et Le Sang (2020) N – French crime drama

– French crime drama Sergio (2020) N – Wagner Moura stars in this biopic of the United Nations biopic of Sérgio Vieira de Mello.

Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis (Season 1) N – New cooking series that includes weed as the ingredient. Not to be confused with the now-defunct Cooking on High that arrived in 2018.

– New cooking series that includes weed as the ingredient. Not to be confused with the now-defunct Cooking on High that arrived in 2018. The Midnight Gospel (Season 1) N – New animated (and trippy) series from the creator of Adventure Time for adults.

So many worlds to see, people to meet and money to make. The Midnight Gospel is coming to @netflix April 20. pic.twitter.com/1Uk5FbeqzG — The Midnight Gospel (@MidnightGospel) March 16, 2020

Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Circus of Books (2020) N – Documentary on a gay porn store that’s been produced by Ryan Murphy.

– Documentary on a gay porn store that’s been produced by Ryan Murphy. The Willoughbys (2020) N – Netflix’s first big animated picture of the year featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Will Forte and Martin Short.

Coming to Netflix on April 23rd

The House of Flowers (Season 4) N – The final season of the Spanish series.

Coming to Netflix on April 24th

After Life (Season 2) N – Ricky Gervais’s comedy returns for another down-to-earth season where he’s promised the dog won’t die.

– Ricky Gervais’s comedy returns for another down-to-earth season where he’s promised the dog won’t die. Extraction (2020) N – New action movie featuring Chris Hemsworth.

Coming to Netflix on April 29th

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020) N – True-crime documentary

– True-crime documentary Summertime (Season 1) N – Italian coming-of-age teen drama series

Coming to Netflix on April 30th