‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’ Volume 6 Coming to Netflix in May 2020 Weekly

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will be soon returning to Netflix after its initial postponement due to COVID-19. Weekly episodes will be dropping on Sundays from May 17th, 2020.

As you may know, Patriot Act was originally slated to stream in March 2020 with its regular live-studio audience involved. However, as with many Netflix Original productions, production was delayed and therefore the show was one of the first Netflix titles to slip its release date.

Now, almost two months later, we know that the show is return from May 17th, 2020.

Hasan took to Twitter (retweeted shortly after by Netflix’s See What’s Next account) to promote the upcoming sixth volume saying: “It’s going to be a little bit different” before getting cut off by the visual team who often play pranks with him in the normal format.

WE'RE BACK! See you Sunday for new episodes of @PatriotAct. We’ll have the green screen figured out by then. pic.twitter.com/Hk3x2Y74ju — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) May 14, 2020

If the show runs for another six weeks here’s the current schedule for volume 6 of Patriot Act:

Episode 1 – May 17th

Episode 2 – May 24th

Episode 3 – May 31st

Episode 4 – June 7th

Episode 5 – June 14th

Episode 6 – June 21st

Of course, the big change going into volume 6 will be the fact that Hasan will be presenting in front of a green-screen.

This will be a huge difference between his usual set up when the show is taped in front of a live audience in New York.

Unlike most late-night shows, Hasan relies heavily on a multi-camera set up to make the show more engaging and have shots with him directly talking to audience members. That combined with the fact he’s in front of huge screens with infographics.

As for what topics will be covered in volume 6 we’re still not sure. However, if we were betting, we’d almost certainly bet that the current pandemic may come up once or twice.

Thanks to THR, we know that the new episodes will be led by new showrunner Prashanth Venkataramanujam, a co-creator of the series and a frequent collaborator of Minhaj’s.

Since all the chaos regarding COVID-19 Patriot Act has also been the recipient of an award from the Television Academy for inspiring social change.