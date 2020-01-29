Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in April 2020

Welcome to your preview of all the Netflix Originals currently scheduled for release on Netflix around the world throughout the month of April 2020.

Many Netflix regions are set to see numerous Studio Ghibli movies in April including Pom Poko, Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea and The Wind Rises. Full details on Netflix and Studio Ghibli can be found here.

Note: this post is live and will be updated through January, February and March 2020.

Money Heist / La Casa De Papel (Part 4)

Netflix Release Date: April 3rd

The Spanish series phenomenon will be returning at the beginning of April for a much-anticipated new season especially after the explosive ending of part 3.

Among Netflix’s biggest hits, Money Heist is definitely sitting among the best. Like Elite, it has managed to transcend the language barrier and be relatable everywhere.

Once again, we’ll see the team battling for survival after the new inspector managed to outplay the professor.

You can find out more on the latest news from part 4 of Money Heist in our ongoing preview.

Sergio

Netflix Release Date: April 17th

Sergio, the upcoming Netflix Original biopic is based on the horrific Canal Hotel bombings that took the lives of multiple UN representatives, including the life of Brazilian diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello. Taking place during the chaotic aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, Sergio’s mission of peace would sadly be his most treacherous and last.

The movie features Wagner Moura who is mostly known from his stint as Pablo Escobar on Netflix’s Narcos. It also features Ana de Armas who is known for her roles in movies such as Blade Runner and more recently, Knives Out.

You can find out more about Sergio in our extensive preview here.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Ghost in the Shell is a huge anime hit. The original series aired in the 1990s and although we got a live-action movie starring Scarlett Johansson the series has generally remained untouched.

The first teaser for the series released back in late October 2019 and it’s fair to say the reaction wasn’t too great. Netflix has received a fair bit of flack over the past few years for its live-action anime remakes but in this instance, it’s because Netflix is turning a big anime into a CGI series.

If this isn’t up your street, Netflix does still have plenty of anime on the horizon.

In the year 2045, the world has entered a “Sustainable War" and the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are suddenly confronted with a being who possesses tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities. “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” premieres April 2020 pic.twitter.com/y8yn4Oo26p — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 27, 2020

Titles Rumored to Release on Netflix in April 2020

BNA (Brand New Animal) is expected to hit Netflix in April but we haven’t heard anything official just yet.

"BNA" (Brand New Animal) – New PV!!

The anime is slated to premiere April 2020 on Netflix.pic.twitter.com/DlFtJO07Lw — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) January 22, 2020

What are you looking forward to in April 2020? Let us know in the comments down below.