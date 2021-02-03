February has only just arrived, but we’ve already got our first look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in March 2021.

Netflix UK Release Dates TBC

Monster (2018) N – Drama starring Jennifer Hudson.

– Drama starring Jennifer Hudson. Pinocchio (2021) N – Stop motion fantasy adventure from director Guillermo Del Toro, featuring an all-star cast.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 1st, 2021:

Banyuki (2009) – Japanese period drama.

– Japanese period drama. How to Be Really Bad (2018) – German comedy centered around the daughter of the devil who makes a deal with her father, if she can corrupt a good soul she can stay on Earth forever.

– German comedy centered around the daughter of the devil who makes a deal with her father, if she can corrupt a good soul she can stay on Earth forever. LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – Short animated adventure that pits your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man against Venom and the Green Goblin.

– Short animated adventure that pits your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man against Venom and the Green Goblin. Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011) – Sports action-drama centered around MMA fighting.

– Sports action-drama centered around MMA fighting. The Promised Neverland (Season 1) – Dark anime series about a group of gifted children who attempt to escape from their insidious home.

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese drama set in sixteenth-century Feudal Japan.

– Japanese drama set in sixteenth-century Feudal Japan. Something Borrowed (2011) – Romantic-comedy starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson.

– Romantic-comedy starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson. Sword Art Online (Season 3) – The adventures of Kirito continue as new threats arise in the Augmented Reality world.

– The adventures of Kirito continue as new threats arise in the Augmented Reality world. Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online (Season 1) – Anime spin-off

– Anime spin-off Trial By Fire (2018) – Biographical drama about the controversial trial and execution of Cameron Todd Willingham.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 2nd, 2021:

Word Party (Season 5) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 3rd, 2021:

A Month in Thailand (2012) – Romanian comedy.

– Romanian comedy. Aliyah Dada (2015) – Romanian documentary.

– Romanian documentary. America, Here We Come (2014) – Romanian comedy about six artists who take the trip of a lifetime to America.

– Romanian comedy about six artists who take the trip of a lifetime to America. The Bear (2011) -Romanian comedy.

-Romanian comedy. Breaking News (2017) – Romanian drama.

– Romanian drama. Crossing Dates (2008) – Finnish thriller.

– Finnish thriller. Dragoste 1: Câine (2018) – Romanian drama.

– Romanian drama. Far From Here (2017) – Romanian drama centered around a young couple struggling to hold onto their marriage while living in another country.

– Romanian drama centered around a young couple struggling to hold onto their marriage while living in another country. The Great Communist Bank Robbery (2004) – Documentary about the 1959 Romanian National Bank robbery.

– Documentary about the 1959 Romanian National Bank robbery. Heads and Tails (2019) – Czech drama centred around a man dying of a serious head injury.

– Czech drama centred around a man dying of a serious head injury. The Legacy (2019) – Romanian thriller.

– Romanian thriller. Love Sick (2006) – Romanian drama.

– Romanian drama. Marita (2017) – Czech drama.

– Czech drama. Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things (2017) – Romanian drama.

– Romanian drama. The Miracle of Tekir (2015) – Romanian mystery.

– Romanian mystery. Moon Hotel Kabul (2018) – Romanian drama.

– Romanian drama. Moxie (2021) N – Inspired by her mother’s rebellious youth, a teenager incites a feminist revolution at her school.

Perfect Health (2017) – Romanian Thriller.

– Romanian Thriller. Povestea unui pierde-vara (2018) – Romanian comedy centered around a professor of mathematics.

– Romanian comedy centered around a professor of mathematics. Pup-o, ma! (2018) – Polish comedy.

– Polish comedy. The Secret of Happiness (2018) – Romanian comedy.

– Romanian comedy. Summer’s Over (2016) – Romanian drama centered around two young boys who befriend each other during Summer vacation.

– Romanian drama centered around two young boys who befriend each other during Summer vacation. Sweet Little Lies Downtown (2016) – Romanian rom-com.

– Romanian rom-com. The World is Mine (2015) – Romanian drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 4th, 2021:

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Exciting new anime series based on the popular Pacific Rim films.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 12th, 2021:

Yes Day (2021) N – Family comedy starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as two parents who spend the entire day saying yes to all of their children’s requests.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 15th, 2021:

Struggle Alley (2021) N – Turkish drama set in an impoverished Istanbul neighborhood, where Mehmet, a former homeless man attempts to reunite a homeless child with his family.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on March 19th, 2021:

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – New Spanish crime-drama series from La Casa de Papel creator Álex Pina.

