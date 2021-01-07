Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Welcome to an extremely early look at the Netflix Originals that will be making their way onto Netflix globally (unless stated otherwise) throughout March 2021. This post will be updated over time so keep it bookmarked.

English Netflix Originals Coming in March 2021

Moxie

Coming to Netflix: March 3rd

Amy Poehler had her directorial debut with Netflix two years ago and will be returning for her second feature film in March 2021 with the release of the adaptation of Moxie which was written by Jennifer Mathieu.

The movie will follow a teen who organizes a feminist revolution at her high school and among the stars is Josephine Langford and Josie Totah.

Yes Day

Coming to Netflix: March 12th

If you’ve ever seen Jim Carrey’s Yes Man, you’ll be familiar with the premise for this new comedy. Two parents go out of their way to grant every wish from their kids by saying yes.

Among the cast for the movie is Jennifer Garner who will play Allison Torres and Edgar Ramírez as Carlos. Other well-known cast members include June Diane Raphael and Jenna Ortega.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in March 2021

Struggle Alley

Coming to Netflix: March 15th

Language: Turkish

This Turkish drama comes from OGM Pictures and is set in an impoverished part of Istanbul and one mans attempts to help out where he can by providing care for homeless children and one child, in particular, sends him down an unexpected path in search of his parents.

The movie is directed by Can Ulkay and stars Çagatay Ulusoy, Emir Ali Dogrul and Selen Öztürk.

