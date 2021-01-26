What’s Coming to Netflix UK in February 2021

Netflix UK will be getting a hefty dose of new releases throughout February 2021; here’s your first look at everything scheduled to release throughout the month.

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix UK in February 2021

Riverdale (Season 5) N – New episodes every Thursday

– New episodes every Thursday Snowpiercer (Season 2) N – New episodes every Tuesday

February 2021 Netflix TBD

Along Came Polly

American Graffiti

Detroit

Hostel

In the Line of Fire

Magic Mike

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 1st

Mean Girls (2004) – The cult comedy classic starring Lindsay Lohan.

– The cult comedy classic starring Lindsay Lohan. Miss Bala (2019) – Adaptation of the Spanish-language film starring Gina Rodriguez about a girl called Gloria involved in the world of cross-border crime.

Moms’ Night Out (2014) – Comedy from The Erwin Brothers about three women having a crazy night out.

– Comedy from The Erwin Brothers about three women having a crazy night out. Next (2007) – Action sci-fi thriller starring Nicolas Cage about a Las Vegas magician pursued by the FBI.

Parks & Recreation (7 Seasons) – The NBC comedy series about the Pawnee parks department.

– The NBC comedy series about the Pawnee parks department. Snakes on a Plane (2006) – The Samuel L. Jackson cult classic about those mother f’in snakes on the goddamn plane.

– The Samuel L. Jackson cult classic about those mother f’in snakes on the goddamn plane. The Family Fang (2015) – Comedy mystery from Jason Bateman.

– Comedy mystery from Jason Bateman. The House Arrest of Us (Season 1) – Filipino comedy series.

– Filipino comedy series. The Pact (2012) – Horror about a woman returning to her childhood home to find a presence there.

– Horror about a woman returning to her childhood home to find a presence there. Zig & Sharko (Season 3) – Animated kids adventure series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N – Kids animated superhero series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls.

– Kids animated superhero series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls. Mighty Express (Season 2) N – Return of the trains and kids heading out on more adventures.

– Return of the trains and kids heading out on more adventures. Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2) N – Second season of the sketch comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead (2021) N – Polish thriller about an NYE party that turns into a massacre.

– Polish thriller about an NYE party that turns into a massacre. Black Beach (2021) N – Spanish action thriller about an aspiring top lawyer gets dragged back into his past.

Firefly Lane (Season 1) N – The story of two friends over the course of three decades.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 4th

Swedish & Danish licensed content including: Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind Angel Änglar, finns dom? Artificial Svensson As Seen On TV Bitchkram Bitter Sweetheart Blackjack Egg Egg – A Hardboiled Story Erotikon Four More Years Lost and Found Miss Chic Money The Assault

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) N – Mandarin fantasy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 5th

Coming from Insanity (2019) – Nigerian crime drama.

– Nigerian crime drama. Hache (Season 2) N – The Spanish drama based on the true events of drug trafficking in the 1960s in Barcelona.

– The Spanish drama based on the true events of drug trafficking in the 1960s in Barcelona. Hire a Woman (2019) – Rom-com from Africa about a man who brings a fake girlfriend to a reunion to make his ex jealous.

– Rom-com from Africa about a man who brings a fake girlfriend to a reunion to make his ex jealous. Invisible City (2021) N – Brazilian drama about an environmental police officer.

– Brazilian drama about an environmental police officer. Little Big Women (2021) N – Taiwanese movie about a family dealing with the passing of their father.

– Taiwanese movie about a family dealing with the passing of their father. Malcolm & Marie (2021) N – Black and white film from Zendaya and John David Washington filmed during the pandemic.

Space Sweepers (2021) N – Korean sci-fi big-budget movie.

– Korean sci-fi big-budget movie. Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) N – Documentary on the benefits and life-changing effects of pole dancing.

– Documentary on the benefits and life-changing effects of pole dancing. The Last Paradiso (2021) N – Italian romance movie set in the 1950s.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 10th

Batch of Nordic Titles: A Serious Game Asfaltenglene Att göra en pudel Bad Faith Barbara Behind Blue Skies Bombay Dreams Cockpit Father of Four – on a Wild Holiday Father of Four: The Return of Uncle Sofus Kalde Føtter Karlas Kabale Kinamand Kurt Blir Grusom Lost and Found Oldboys Reprise Someone Like Hodder Sprængfarlig bombe Staying Alive Stockholm East Superbror The Swimsuit Issue Triple Dare Tur & retur

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Limited Series) N – Investigative docu-series looking into the high profile disappearance of Elisa Lam.

– Investigative docu-series looking into the high profile disappearance of Elisa Lam. Ghosts of Cité Soleil (2006) – Documentary on one of Haiti’s worst slums.

News of The World (2021) N – Tom Hanks reunites with Paul Greengrass in this period film about a traveller heading across the country to find a new home.

– Tom Hanks reunites with Paul Greengrass in this period film about a traveller heading across the country to find a new home. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018) – Movie spin-off about five teenage superheroes now looking to make it big in Hollywood.

– Movie spin-off about five teenage superheroes now looking to make it big in Hollywood. The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman / En Passant Pêcho (2021) N – French drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 11th

Capitani (Season 1) N – 12 episode crime mini-series from Luxembourg.

– 12 episode crime mini-series from Luxembourg. Layla Majnun (2021) N – Indonesian romantic movie about a scholar falling in love far from home.

– Indonesian romantic movie about a scholar falling in love far from home. Red Dot (2021) N – Swedish thriller from director Alan Darborg.

Squared Love (2021) N – Polish rom-com about a gossip columnist covering a subject that he eventually falls for.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 12th

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020) – Brand new animated movie from the Barbie universe where Barbie learns what it means to be herself in a Princess Switch type scenario.

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N – Reality series about a funeral home in Memphis, USA.

– Reality series about a funeral home in Memphis, USA. Hate by Dani Rovira (2021) N – Spanish stand-up special.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever (2021) N – The third entry in the To All The Boys franchise.

– The third entry in the To All The Boys franchise. Xico’s Journey (2021) N – Animated feature film about a girl, a dog and her best pal hoping to save their mountain from an evil corporation.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 14th

Namaste Wahala (2020) – Nollywood movie.

– Nollywood movie. The Big Day (Collection 1) N – Bollywood series following half a dozen different couples building up to the big wedding day.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 15th

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs (2016) – Animated special directed by Tim Maltby.

– Animated special directed by Tim Maltby. Booba (Season 4) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. The Crew (Season 1) N – Comedy sitcom series starring Kevin James set within a NASCAR racing team.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 16th

Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie (2021) N – Direct Bear Grylls in the second interactive special on Netflix.

– Direct Bear Grylls in the second interactive special on Netflix. Bird on a Wire (1990) – Mel Gibson action-comedy.

– Mel Gibson action-comedy. Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992) – Sylvester Stallone stars in this comedy about a police sergeants mothers comes to help.

– Sylvester Stallone stars in this comedy about a police sergeants mothers comes to help. The Debt (2010) – Mossad agents raid East Berlin to capture a notorious Nazi war criminal.

– Mossad agents raid East Berlin to capture a notorious Nazi war criminal. The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014) – The reboot of the 90s comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 17th

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) – Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi about a young robot boy who wishes to be real.

– Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi about a young robot boy who wishes to be real. Batch of Swedish, Romanian, Danish and Norweigen content: A Month in Thailand Aliyah Dada American, venim! Andreaskorset Baba’s Cars Beyond Blodsbånd Breaking News Crossing Dates Departe de tine Detective Downs En folkefiende Excuse Me Fluerne på væggen Homesick Key House Mirror Legaturi bolnavicioase Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things Mini and the Mozzies Miracle Miracolul din Tekir Olsenbanden Jr Går under vann Olsenbanden Jr. På Rocker’n Overcoming Parterapi People in the Sun Perfect sãnãtos Povestea unui pierde vara Pup-o, ma! Rosa Morena Rosita Sommaren med Göran Svein og rotta Sweet Little Lies in Downtown The Last Sentence The Legacy The World is Mine Titanics ti liv To Love Someone To verdener Ulvenatten United Ursul

Behi nd Her Eyes (Limited Series) N – British limited series about a single mother moves to begin an affair.

– British limited series about a single mother moves to begin an affair. The Great Communist Bank Robbery – True crime documentary.

The Meg (2018) – A CGI-shitfest starring Jason Statham battling big old sharks.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 18th

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1) N – Anime series where a popular manga creator becomes sucked into paranormal events.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 19th

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2020) – Documentary on the famous rockband.

– Documentary on the famous rockband. I Care A Lot (2020) N – Comedy thriller directed by J Blakeson about a legal guardian who is perhaps not acting in the best interest of her client.

– Comedy thriller directed by J Blakeson about a legal guardian who is perhaps not acting in the best interest of her client. Legacy of Lies (2020) – Action thriller about an ex-MI6 agent being forced back into the world of espionage.

Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N – German futuristic sci-fi series where three siblings attempt to reverse the fate of the dystopian world.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 22nd

What Men Want (2019) – Paramount Pictures comedy starring Taraji P. Henson about a woman being able to hear men’s thoughts.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 23rd

Brian Regan: On The Rocks (2021) N – Stand-up special with the American comedian.

– Stand-up special with the American comedian. Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020) – Documentary looking at the biggest art fraud in US history.

– Documentary looking at the biggest art fraud in US history. Pelé (2021) N – Documentary feature film on the legendary football player, Pelé.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 25th

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 26th

Call Me Crazy (Season 1) N – Spanish romantic movie.

