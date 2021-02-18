‘B: The Beginning Succesion’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in March 2021

It’s been over two and a half years, but the wait for the second season for B: The Beginning is almost over. Fans don’t have to wait much longer as the series will make its return to Netflix in March 2021! We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the upcoming season of B: The Beginning Succession, including, what to expect, the cast, and its Netflix release date.

B: The Beginning Succession is the upcoming sequel season to the popular Original anime series B: The Beginning. The series is written by Katsuya Ishida and directed by Kazuto Nakazawa and Itsuro Kawasaki.

The first season was an instant hit on Netflix, and it only took Netflix a few short months to announce its renewal.

When is the Netflix release date for B: The Beginning Succession?

It’s taken an incredibly significant amount of time for the announcement, but we can now confirm that B: The Beginning: Succession is coming to Netflix on Thursday, March 18th, 2021!

They might have solved their last case, but Keith and Koku aren’t finished yet. Here’s your first glimpse at B: The Beginning Succession’s story of detectives and killers in a high-tech world, arriving next year. @ProductionIGinc pic.twitter.com/spcWDOFUh7 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

How many episodes will B: The Beginning Succession release?

According to the information listed on B: The Beginning Succession myanimelist page, the series will have a total of 12 episodes.

Who are the cast members returning in B: The Beginning Succession?

So far, only four cast members have definitely been confirmed to be returning:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Keith Kazama Flick Hiroaki Hirata One Piece | Tiger & Bunny | Sword Art Online Kokuu Yuki Kaji Attack on Titan | Gantz: O | Accel World Yuna Satomi Satou K-On! | Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry | Dragon Ball Z Kai Lily Hoshina Asami Seto Lagrange: The Flower of Rin-ne | The Rising of the Shield Hero | Food Wars

We can also expect some recurring characters to return in B: The Beginning Succession:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kaela Yoshinaga Ami Koshimizu Code Geass | Sailor Moon Crystal Kirisame Takuma Terashima Sentai Rangers | Resonance of Fate | Ultraman Taiga Brian Brandon Toshiyuki Toyonaga A Silent Voice | Gamers! | Battle Royale II Mario Luis Zurita Shintaro Tanaka Cardfight | Triage: X | Death March

What to expect from B: The Beginning Succession?

A synopsis for the second season has been provided by Netflix:

After Keith and Koku solved the incidents successfully , the world has regained its composure. In the months since then, Keith returns to the RIS to conduct his own investigation, and Koku is living a peaceful life with Yuna. They are visited by Kirisame, who was once supposed to have broken up with Kurou in death at the Faura Blanca Institute…

Why has it taken Production I.G so long to produce B: The Beginning Succession?

Any and all anime series take a significant amount of time to produce, even for studios like Production I.G.

Since the release of B: The Beginning, Production I.G has worked on a further nine anime series, including the ongoing immensely popular volleyball series Haikyuu!!. With much of the studio’s manpower directed towards other projects, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the second season has taken so long to produce.

