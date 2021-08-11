List of Upcoming Netflix Animated Kids Shows

Netflix has invested enormously in its kid’s output and in particular its animated slate of upcoming shows employing some of the industry’s brightest and best talent. Below, we’ll take a look at Netflix’s upcoming slate of animated TV shows.

Editor’s Note: this list was compiled by independent media consultant Emily Horgan who has contributed numerous times for What’s on Netflix. You can read more on why Netflix’s investment in kids content and why it’s so important via her series “Netflix and the Battle for Kids” part 1 & part 2

Full List of Upcoming Netflix Original Animated Shows

Note: titles are listed in alphabetical order. We’ll keep this updated over time so keep it bookmarked.

A Tale of Dark & Grimm

Format/Timing: Fall 2021

Who’s Involved: Boat Rocker Studios, based on best selling book series by Adam Gidwitz

A Tale Dark & Grimm follows Hansel and Gretel as they run away from home to find better parents…or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads! As Hansel and Gretel leave their own story and venture through 8 other classic Grimm fairy tales, unexpected narrators guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons, and even the devil himself.

Ada Twist, Scientist

Format/Timing: 40 x 12’ CG animated series coming 28th September 2021

Who’s Involved: Chris Nee (Doc Mc Stuffins/Vampirina/Ridley Jones), Higher Ground Productions (production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama), Brown Bag Films, based on the books by Andrea Beaty. The series will include real scientists.

A series following the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what… it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Format/Timing: 40 x 11’ coming in 2021

Who’s Involved: Rovio, CAKE Entertainment. Following two big-budget animated movies, this is the first foray into a long-form series for the Angry Birds franchise.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness sees much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible!

Anti Racist Baby

Format/Timing: Shorts, timing TBC

Who’s Involved: Based on the book from acclaimed author and antiracist scholar Dr. Ibram X. Kendi. Chris Nee (Doc Mc Stuffins/Vampirina/Ridley Jones) is executive producing.

Songs from our childhood leave an indelible mark on our memory. Antiracist Babywill leverage the power of “earwormy” songs to empower kids and their caregivers with simple tools to uproot racism in ourselves and society. This series of animated short music videos is based on the 9 ‘steps’ to being antiracist laid out in Dr. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby,” a bestselling new board book also featured in Netflix’s live-action series Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.

Astérix

Format/Timing: 3D Limited animated series coming in 2023

Who’s Involved: Alain Chabat, who wrote and directed the 2002 live-action Asterix sequel starring Gerard Depardieu, will direct

The series will be adapted from one of the classic volumes, Asterix and the Big Fight, where the Romans, after being constantly embarrassed by Asterix and his village cohorts, organize a brawl between rival Gaulish chiefs and try to fix the result by kidnapping a druid along with his much-needed magic potion – it doesn’t go as planned.

Battle Kitty

Format/Timing: Animated interactive series, timing TBC

Who’s Involved: Created by Matt Layzell, named as one of Variety’s “Animators to Watch”. He has worked on numerous shows across Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon. Battle Kitty originated as The Adventures of Kitty & Orc on Layzell’s Instagram.

Kitty is inviting kids everywhere to join the epic quest to defeat all the monsters on Battle Island and be crowned Champion.

Bee and Puppycat: Lazy in Space

Format/Timing: TBC x 30’ episodes. Spring 2022 launch

Who’s Involved: The IP was created by Natasha Allegri (Adventure Time) as a series of shorts on YouTube, funded by a Kickstarter campaign. It was then onboarded by Frederator Studios (producers of Adventure Time) who are co-producing the longform series.

The stylistic and surreal series is seeking to be a “long-living brandin the teen girl category”. The original shorts follow Bee, a kind and reluctant hero, and her perpetually grumpy animal companion.

Boons and Curses

Format/Timing: 2D comedy-action series, targeted ages 6 – 11, expected 2023

Who’s Involved: Created by Jaydeep Hasrajani, part of a drive from Netflix to put Asian American protagonists front and center for kids worldwide.

In the magical land of Maya, a cosmic war is on the horizon. The Raj and his monstrous army threaten to destroy any who stand against them! The universe itself hangs in the balance and our only hope is… 3 feet tall and made of butter.

Claiming to be a cursed warrior from another time, Baan may have been transformed into solid ghee but he won’t let that stop him! Teaming up with Rani, a young thief with delusions of grandeur, Baan must use every arrow in his quiver if he wants to defeat the Raj. Heavily inspired by ancient South Asia, Boons and Curses is an adventure-comedy highlighting the myths and legends that have enraptured generations.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Format/Timing: Animated series

Who’s Involved: One of 2 animated series based on Roald Dahl IP where Netflix is partnering with Oscar-Winning creator Taika Waititi

The beloved, original novel follows Charlie Bucket as he is invited to tour the world-famous Willy Wonka chocolate factory.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Spin-Off Oompa Loompa series

Format/Timing: Animated series

Who’s Involved: The second of 2 animated series based on Roald Dahl IP where Netflix is partnering with Oscar-Winning creator Taika Waititi

Iconic characters from the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel, immortalized through song in the 1971 classic film, the Oompa Loompas leads a mournful existence, preyed upon by Whangdoodles, Hornswogglers, Snozzwangers, before they reached the employ of Willy Wonka.

CoComelon Lane

Format/Timing: 24 x 7’ preschool series, coming in 2022

Who’s Involved: One of two spinoff series for hugely popular YouTube franchises owned by Moonbug Entertainment. Compilations of the YouTube episodes have been on Netflix since 2020 and have been prolific in Top 10s globally.

The series promises to deliver brand-new adventures from JJ and his best friends as they experience life’s big moments as little kids.

Daniel Spellbound

Format/Timing: 20 x 22’ episodes, action-adventure fantasy series, coming in 2022

Who’s Involved: Boat Rocker Media and Industrial Brothers

In modern-day New York City, magic is real… it’s just hidden from the public by sleight of hand and misdirection. But Daniel Spellbound knows where to find it – as a tracker of magical ingredients, he makes his living selling rare goods to sorcerers and wizards for their spells.

But when he discovers a strange ingredient, Daniel catches the attention of dangerous alchemists and he suddenly must test his skills on an adventure around the globe, while the magical world hangs in the balance!

DeadEndia

Format/Timing: 2D animated series, was set to launch in 2021

Who’s Involved: Based on the horror-comedy graphic novel by Hamish Steele. Set to star Zach Barack, Kody Kavitha, Emily Osment, Alex Brightman, Miss Coco Peru, Kenny Tran, and Kathreen Khavari.

The series follows the adventures of a truly diverse group of characters. Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it.

Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they’ll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes!

Dino Daycare

Format/Timing: Preschool animated series

Who’s Involved: Another series from the overall Chris Nee deal, created by Jeff King

In a world where the dinosaurs never went extinct – and now live alongside humans – we follow a six-year-old human boy named Cole as he helps out at Dino Daycare, a nursery for baby Dinos of all shapes and sizes.

Though Cole might not be as big and strong as his dad, Teddy, or his T-Rex “aunt” Dinah who runs the daycare, he shows us that he’s got what it takes to care for Earth’s mightiest creatures. Proving that kindness and caring are powerful forms of strength and that the toughest muscle in our body… is our heart.

Dogs in Space

Format/Timing: 20 x 18’ episodes, 2D Animated adventure comedy series targeting kids 6 – 12, due Fall 2021

Who’s Involved: Created by Jeremiah Cortez, starring Haley Joel Osment

In the not-so-distant future, genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race. It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and – more importantly – let them return to their beloved owners.

TBC Elf on the Shelf Projects

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: TBC

In 2020 Netflix signed a 7 figure deal to develop original TV and film content for Elf on the Shelf for preschoolers and families. There haven’t been any other details forthcoming at this stage.

Ghee Happy

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: Pixar alum Sanjay Patel

A playful reimagining of the Hindu deities as little kids discovering their powers in a deity daycare called … Ghee Happy!

I Heart Arlo

Format/Timing: 20 x 11’ animation series that will hit on Aug 27th. It’s a spinoff of the 2D movie musical Arlo the Alligator Boy that was released in April

Who’s Involved: American Idol contestant Michael J. Woodard, Grammy-nominated musician Mary Lambert (Singer/songwriter, “Same Love”), Michael “Flea” Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Annie Potts (Toy Story), Tony Hale (Veep), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye), Haley Tju (Trinkets), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls) and Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

It’s a whole new world for Arlo and his one-of-a-kind pals when they set out to restore a run-down New York City neighborhood — and make it their own.

Karma’s World

Format/Timing: 40 x 11’ CG series targeting kids 6 – 9

Who’s Involved: Rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is the creator of this show and will supervise the soundtrack

The series follows 10-year-old, Karma Grant, “an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart”. Karma is learning the emotional power that words and music can have. It promises to push the boat out with stories that have never been seen for this age group. Karma is aspirational and powerful but also real, with flaws and issues to overcome.

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

Format/Timing: 48 x 7’ preschool series based on the popular franchise set to premiere in 2023

Who’s Involved: The second of two spinoff series for hugely popular YouTube franchises owned by Moonbug Entertainment

The series invites preschoolers at home into their first exploration of rhythms, sounds, instruments, and other music fundamentals.

Magic the Gathering

Format/Timing: Anime series

Who’s Involved: Collaboration with Netflix, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. The Russo Brothers will be executive producers

An all-new storyline has been promised, expanding on the franchise’s famed Planeswalkers, unique magic-wielding heroes and villains, as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.

Mama K’s Team 4

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: Netflix’s first original African animated series, produced by Cape Town-based, Oscar-nominated Triggerfish Animation Studios and kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE. It was created by Malenga Mulendema, who was one of eight winners in a pan-African talent search by Triggerfish in 2015. It will feature a mix of South African and British voice actors.

The series tells the story of four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka, Zambia who are recruited by a retired secret agent still committed to saving the world.

Maya and the Three

Format/Timing: Limited animated series set to launch later in 2021

Who’s Involved: Hotly anticipated series from Emmy-winning “El Tigre” and “The Book of Life” director Jorge Gutiérrez, with whom Netflix has an overall deal. Jeff Ranjo (“Moana”) is the head of story.

In a fantastical world filled with magic, a Mesoamerican-inspired warrior princess embarks on an epic quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the vengeful gods of the underworld.

Mech Cadets

Format/Timing: CG series, Targets 6 – 11, expected 2023

Who’s Involved: Based on the Boom! Studios comic series Mech Cadet Yu by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa. Part of a drive from Netflix to put Asian American protagonists front and center for kids worldwide

Fifty years in the future, after a terrifying alien species attacked our planet, teenager Stanford Yu works as a janitor at the Sky Corps Military Academy. But he’s only dreamed of one thing his entire life — to pilot a Robo Mech, giant robots from outer-space who came to our aid. When he finally gets his shot, Stanford and his classmates must put aside all personal differences and work together as a team in order to defend humanity against a new invasion of aliens.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Format/Timing: CG animation, 10 x 22’

Who’s Involved: Created by Academy Award-winning director Everett Downing (Hair Love) and Patrick Harpin (Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation). Starring Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Priah Ferguson(Stranger Things), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), JeCobi Swain (Troop Zero), Leslie Uggams(Deadpool), Rob Riggle (The Hangover) and Jim Rash (Community)

The action-comedy series follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor sharp skills but also a secret – his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living. So when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride into outer space and crash his latest mission, they discover that their average Dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens and laser fights galore, this family bonding time goes to the extreme. Wait until mom finds out…

Oggy Oggy

Format/Timing: 156 x 7’ Preschool CG animated series set to launch Aug 24th

Who’s Involved: Netflix’s first French animated series, produced by Xilam, based on their longstanding franchise Oggy and the Cockroaches

In the new series, Oggy is freed from the ceaseless tyranny of the cockroaches and lives in a fantasy world inhabited by a vibrant community of cats. Oggy Oggy is a very special little cat, full of curiosity and enthusiasm, who likes to engage with his neighbours and set off on fun adventures.

Pearl (working title)

Format/Timing: Animated series for families

Who’s Involved: The first animated series from Archewell Productions, founded by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Created by Meghan Markle.

The series centers on the heroic adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.

Redwall Martin the Warrior series

Format/Timing: Event series, accompanying a Redwall film which is also being produced by Netflix

Who’s Involved: Adapted from Brian Jacques’ 22-strong Redwall book series

The fantasy novels tell stories of heroes and villains played out by talking, anthropomorphic woodland animals who live at Redwall Abbey. The series will follow a young mouse, Martin the Warrior, who features in several of the novels.

TBC Roald Dahl Projects

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: Roald Dahl Overall Deal

The catalog of Roald Dahl titles acquired for adaptation is broad and deep. There have been rumors of animated projects based on books including Dirty Beasts, Esio Trot, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Matilda, and The B.F.G.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Format/Timing: CGI adventure series for kids 6 – 11

Who’s Involved: Based on the Usagi Yojimbo comic book brand. Co-produced with Gaumont Animation. Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo’s creator, writer, and illustrator is executive producing. Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever) is set to star

Usagi is a young rabbit who doesn’t want much from life – just to be history’s greatest Samurai. When he comes to the futuristic city of Neo Edo to seek his destiny, he accidentally unleashes dozens of the bizarre, ancient monsters known as Yokai. Now, along with his new friends Chizu, Gen and Kitsune, he must clean up the mess he’s made. But the situation is far stranger than they could have imagined.

Sharkdog

Format/Timing: 20 x 7’ CG series due on Sep 3rd

Who’s Involved: Netflix picked up Sharkdog from Viacom CBS International Studios

Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.

Sonic Prime

Format/Timing: 24 x 22’ 3-D animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans set to premiere in 2022

Who’s Involved: Netflix, Sega and WildBrain

The series draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Format/Timing: CG/motion capture-animated series coming in 2022

Who’s Involved: The creators are Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres (Love, Death, and Robots, Trollhunters). Pixar vet Mark Andrews (Brave) will direct

It follows two giant robots who discover they are brothers, as they help defend Earth from the forces of intergalactic evil.

Spirit Rangers

Format/Timing: Preschool animation

Who’s Involved: Another from the overall Chris Nee output deal, with protogée, Chumash tribal member, Karissa Valencia

Spirit Rangers is a fantasy-adventure preschool series following Native American sibling trio Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, who have a shared secret—they’re “Spirit Rangers!” Spirit Rangers can transform into their own animal spirit to help protect the National Park they call home. With the blessing of the Chumash and Cowlitz tribes, we’ll join the Skycedar kids on their magical adventures with spirits inspired by indigenous stories.

The Cuphead Show!

Format/Timing: 11 x 10’ series that retains a classic cartoon style

Who’s Involved: Based on the award winning 2017 Cuphead game

The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs. The new series will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s.

The Twits

Format/Timing: Limited animated series

Who’s Involved: Based on the novel by Roald Dahl. Phil Johnston (Zootopia/Wreck It Ralph) has been brought on board as writer.

The original book focuses on a nasty, irredeemable couple who play “tricks” on each other.



The New Adventures of Oggy

Format/Timing: 78 x 7’ offering a “fresh design and thematic focus” of the original show”

Who’s Involved: Another reboot of Xilam Animation’s series Oggy And The Cockroaches, also known as Oggy – Next Gen

Oggy is welcoming a guest for vacation: Piya, a 7-year-old elephant, the daughter of his Indian friends. Tender-hearted, happy-go-lucky, and full of energy, the elephant will completely derail Oggy’s daily grind, and the blue cat will learn how to be a surrogate parent. It’s a dream come true for the roaches, who see Piya as a new way to make Oggy’s life miserable.

Transformers: BotBots

Format/Timing: 20 episodes, timing TBC

Who’s Involved: Partnering with eOne/Hasbro

BotBots are Transformers robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves but at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?

Trico

Format/Timing: 78 x 7’ CG-animated, non-verbal comedy, aimed at kids 6 – 9, due in early 2022

Who’s Involved: Created by Hugo Gittard, a key creative in many of Xilam’s non-verbal shows including Oggy and the Cockroaches

The series is about a retired globetrotting sheep who disrupts a peaceful mountain pasture and has to work with a friend to defend the other sheep from a sneaky wolf.

Tomb Raider series

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: Co-production between Netflix and Legendary TV

Lara Croft, one of the video game world’s most iconic adventurers, makes her anime debut in an all-new series. Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video-game reboot trilogy, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine’s latest, greatest adventure. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory.

Wings of Fire

Format/Timing: 10 x 40’

Who’s Involved: Adaptation of the 15-strong book series from Tui T. Sutherland. Partnering with Ava DuVernay and Warner Bros. Animation

A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny — Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight and Sunny — embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.