Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: April 11th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list is a chore. So we’re going to list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here’s the Netflix Original series you’re most looking

To compile the list below, we used IMDb’s Movie Meter data as one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases. Every Monday, their list of the hottest titles is updated. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate top 10 for those movies here.

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.

Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of April 11th, 2023.

15. Berlin

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: TBA 2023

Moviemeter: 12518

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

14. Tomb Raider

Created By: Tasha Huo

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Hayley Atwell, Allen Maldonado, Earl Baylon

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 10288 Hayley Atwell aka Captain Carter of the MCU is taking on the iconic role of Lara Croft. The assumption is the story will be centered around the rebooted Tomb Raider.

13. The Nurse

Created By: Kasper Barfoed

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Cast: Fanny Louise Bernth, Josephine Park, Peter Zandersen, Dick Kaysø, Selma Kjær Kuscu

Netflix Release Date: April 27th, 2023

Moviemeter: 8326

The Danish nurse who was convicted of attempted manslaughter of four patients at Nykøbing Falster Hospital.

12. Untitled Scott Pilgrim anime

Created By: Bryan Lee O’Malley, Bendavid Grabinski

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Cast: Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Moviemeter: 7535

Little is known about the plot of the upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime series, however, the exciting news is all of the original cast members from the live-action adaptation will be returning to reprise their roles.

11. FUBAR Created By: Nick Santora

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Adam Pally, Fabiana Udenio, Fortune Feimster

Netflix Release Date: May 25th, 2023

Moviemeter: 7092 Inspired by films such as True Lies, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action for his very first lead role in a television series. A CIA operative on the edge of retirement discovers a family secret and is called back into the field for one last job.

10. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Tig Notaro, Monica Barbaro, Anya Chalotra, Christian Slater, Vanessa Hudgens

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 6640 Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023. Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.

9. The Gentlemen Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 5954 Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series. The series follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?

Created By: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Drama, Horror | Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 4481 While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford. A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3933

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss was left in disarray after the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking their fortunes outside of Warner, the pair are now working on the adaptation of The Three Body Problem, from popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.

Created by: Shonda Rhimes

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Cast: Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Corey Mylchreest

Netflix Release Date: May 9th, 2023

Moviemeter: 3639

Over the past couple of years, Bridgeton has grown to become one of the most popular series on Netflix. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the streaming service is expanding the franchise by exploring the back story of one of the show’s most polarising characters, Queen Charlotte.

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 2528

When you take into consideration how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation correct. Easily one of the most anticipated Netflix titles of 2023, if done correctly, Netflix will claw back some of its lost reputations from recent adaptations.

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

4. The Perfect Couple

Created By: Jenna Lamia

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Liev Schreiber

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Moviemeter: 3209

Over the past several years Nicole Kidman has been starring in some fantastic television roles, and The Perfect Stranger will be the Australian actress’s very first Netflix Original series.

When one lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin – with a body discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect.

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar

Netflix Release Date: August 2023

Moviemeter: 2817

With a 25-year publication history and over 1060 chapters of the manga, One Piece is one the longest-running and most beloved fictional franchises from Japan. This is why a live-action adaptation of the series is one of Netflix’s most ambitious yet, but if it pays off, then Netflix has a brand new series that could span well over ten years.

An alternate version of Earth, and one that is currently in the midst of the ‘Golden Age of Pirates’. Ruthless cut-throat pirates rule the seas, and only the strongest have the chance to lay claim to the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’ that was left behind by the greatest pirate of them all Gol D. Roger. Years after the death of Gold Roger, a young boy by the name of Monkey D. Luffy has dreams of raising his own crew, finding One Piece, and declaring himself as Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit that grants Luffy the power to make his body like rubber, it gives him enormous strength and agility. When Luffy finally comes of age, he sets sail from Foosha Village in East Blue and sets upon his grand adventure to become the next Pirate King.

Created By: Debora Cahn

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Cast: Keri Russell, David Gyasi, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh

Netflix Release Date: April 20th, 2023

Moviemeter: 2537

In the midst of an international crisis, Kate Wyler a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job for which she was not suited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Created By: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family | Cast: David Yost, Catherine Sutherland, Johnny Yong Bosch, Walter Jones, Richard Steven Horvitz

Netflix Release Date: April 19th, 2023

Moviemeter: 490

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers franchise, Netflix is giving us a blast from the past with some of the original members of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers returning to reprise their iconic roles.

The Rangers come face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.

