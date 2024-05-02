Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in August 2024

It’s time for another look ahead at what’s on the Netflix roster, and below, we’ll be taking you through all the currently announced Netflix Originals coming up in August 2024, headlined by a Spongebob Squarepants spin-off movie and the final season of The Umbrella Academy.

Before we dig in, August is the rumored date for the upcoming director’s extended cut of Rebel Moon. Since we don’t have definitive dates yet, we’re just adding it as a footnote for now.

Eventually, this post will morph into the list of everything coming up on Netflix in August 2024, which will also include all the licensed titles on the way.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2024

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Coming to Netflix: August 2nd

After a long wait (and an unfortunate leak), we’re finally getting the next major Nickelodeon movie exclusively on Netflix in the form of one of the rumored couple of Spongebob Squarepants spin-offs.

In this animated feature film, we see Sandy and Spongebob heading off to Texas to help save the residents of Bikini Bottom.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: August 8th

It’s the end of the road for The Umbrella Academy, which first burst onto our screens back in early 2019 and will be concluding five years later.

After a relatively subdued season 3 (thanks to the pandemic), we’re hoping that the show will be going out with a bang come August 8th with the entire cast of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min all set to return.

Daughters

Coming to Netflix: August 14th

Several of Netflix’s recent Sundance pickups are set to debut on Netflix over the summer, and one of the most anticipated from our list is Daughters, a documentary from Natalie Rae and Angela Patton.

The premise of the doc follows four young girls preparing for a special Daddy-Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers as part of a unique fatherhood program in a Washington, D.C., jail.

The doc received strong reviews earlier this year, including a glowing review from Tomris Laffly, who wrote, “It’s hard to imagine a sharper critique of our dehumanizing prison system than this bighearted, deeply empathetic tearjerker by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae.”

The Union

Coming to Netflix: August 16th

One of the big blockbusters Netflix has lined up for the summer includes The Union (previously known as The Man From Jersey), which Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry headline.

Wahlberg plays a construction worker who finds himself lost in the world of superspies when his high school girlfriend recruits him into an intelligence mission.

Rounding out the cast for the action comedy are Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Coming to Netflix: August 22nd

As we first reported back in late March, Huw Cordey, best known for working on Netflix’s Our Planet series, would be directing a new spin-off to the third episode of that first season following a group of orangutans in the jungles of Sumatra. David Attenborough narrates.

Incoming

Coming to Netflix: August 23rd

It was in late November 2023 when Netflix announced that it had picked up the comedy movie starring Bobby Cannavale and Kaitlin Olson, and now we’ve got a release date.

Here’s what you can expect: “Four freshmen are eager to make a splash at their first-ever high school party. But you know what they say about best laid plans…shi*t happens.”

Love is Blind: UK

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Love is Blind has been doing a world tour since the US version debuted, with Japan and Sweden among the regions getting spin-offs. Emma and Matt Willis are set to host the UK spin-off coming up in August.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2024

Mon Laferte, te amo

Coming to Netflix: August 1st, 2024

Language: Spanish

Coming from Chile is a new music documentary about the Chilean-Mexican musician and singer Mon Laferte, who has risen to stardom in the last decade and is known for songs like Tu Falta de Querer and Mi beun amor.

Rising Impact (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: August 6th

Language: Japanese

Kengan Ashura

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Language: Japanese

What new Netflix Original are you looking forward to checking out in August? Let us know in the comments.