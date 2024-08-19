Netflix News and Previews

‘Harry Hole’ Jo Nesbø’s Netflix Series: Cast Revealed & What We Know So Far

The new Norwegian series is due out on Netflix globally in 2026.

Tigran Asatryan What's on Netflix Avatar

Jo Nesbo’s Harry Hole

Pictures: Getty Images

Announced by Netflix Nordic earlier this year, Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole was announced with confirmation that Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, and Pia Tjelta are set to star. We recently learned of the full cast of Harry Hole, as the Nordic crime drama is currently in production. Here’s everything we know so far about Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole. 

The new series will be an adaptation of Norwegian writer Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole crime novel series, which started in 1997 and has 17 books as of 2023. The story centers around Harry Hole, a Norse detective who is very effective at his job yet very introverted.

The series is created by Jo Nesbø himself, and he will also serve as screenwriter. Øystein Karlsen will direct. It is produced by the production company Working Title and will be shot on location in Oslo.

What is the plot of Harry Hole?

The first season of the Netflix series will adapt the 2003 novel The Devil’s Star where Hole investigates a series of serial killings and suspects a fellow policeman of criminal activity. Here’s the official logline for the season:

Throughout the first season, Harry goes head-to-head with his long time adversary and corrupt detective Tom Waaler. Harry is a brilliant but tormented homicide detective who struggles with his demons. As the two navigate the blurred ethical lines of the criminal justice system, Harry must do all he can to catch a serial killer and bring Waaler to justice before it is too late.”

Harry Hole

Author Jo Nesbø commented in a press release:

“I’m guessing that all readers of the book series have their own vision of what Harry Hole would look like, and they should be allowed to keep that. We will create a Harry that is based not only on the books but someone based on the actor Tobias Santelmann and everyone involved in this project – both in front and behind the camera. For me, storytelling isn’t about serving people what they think they want, but what they didn’t know they wanted. We will try to create something fresh, exciting and surprising with respect to the book version of Harry.”

Tobias Santelmann shared his statement as well:

“I am incredibly grateful for the trust I have been shown in getting to play Harry Hole. I am very much aware of the huge global fan base and the millions of readers who love the character. For me, it is about creating a Harry that people can both recognize and be surprised by. I can’t wait for the shoot to start. It will be a true pleasure to work with everyone.”

Previously, Harry Hole was portrayed by Michael Fassbender in the 2017 movie The Snowman, directed by Tomas Alfredson. The movie didn’t perform very well at the box office as well as among critics with only %7 on Rotten Tomatoes, and never got a sequel.

Netflix's 'harry Hole' Press Conference In Oslo, Norway

(L to R) Øystein Karlsen, Jo Nesbø, Joel Kinnaman, Tobias Santelmann and Pia Tjelta at Netflix’s ‘Harry Hole’ Press Conference in Oslo, Norway on May 21st 2024. (Photo by Francisco Munoz for Netflix)

Netflix's 'harry Hole' Press Conference In Oslo, Norway

(L to R) Jo Nesbø, Pia Tjelta, Joel Kinnaman, Øystein Karlsen and Tobias Santelmann at Netflix’s ‘Harry Hole’ Press Conference in Oslo, Norway on May 21st 2024. (Photo by Francisco Munoz for Netflix)

Who are the cast members of Harry Hole?

Actor Tobias Santelmann (Exit, The Arctic Convoy) will play the lead character, Detective Harry Hole.  He will be joined by Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon, The Suicide Squad) as Tom Waaler and Pia Tjelta (Made in Oslo) as Rakel Fauke.

Netflix's 'harry Hole' Press Conference In Oslo, Norway

(L to R) Joel Kinnaman, Pia Tjelta and Tobias Santelmann at Netflix’s ‘Harry Hole’ Press Conference in Oslo, Norway on May 21st 2024. (Photo by Francisco Munoz for Netflix)

The rest of the cast is as follows in Alphabetical order:

  • Agnes Kittelsen (Dag)
  • Agot Sendstad (Neste sommer)
  • Anders Baasmo Christiansen (Power Play)
  • Atle Antonsen (Kjære landsmenn)
  • Eili Harboe (Succession)
  • Eirik Hallert (Headhunters)
  • Ellen Helinder (Exit)
  • Frank Kjosås (Exit)
  • Fridtjov Såheim (Troll)
  • Helge Jordal (Orion’s Belt)
  • Henriette Steenstrup (Ragnarok)
  • Henrik Mestad (Occupied)
  • Ingar Helge Gimle (Norsemen)
  • Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Westworld)
  • Jesper Christensen (Casino Royale)
  • Jonas Strand Gravli (Ragnarok)
  • Kåre Conradi (Norsemen)
  • Kelly Gale (Deep Water)
  • Kristoffer Joner (War Sailor)
  • Linn Skåber (Midsummer Night)
  • Maja Christiansen (Julestjerna)
  • Manish Sharma (Power Play)
  • Nader Khademi (Power Play)
  • Oddgeir Thune (Billionaire Island)
  • Peter Stormare (Fargo)
  • Ravdeep Singh Bajwa (A Storm for Christmas)
  • Simon Berger (Don’t Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves)
  • Sonny Lindberg (The Rain)

What is the production status of Harry Hole?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Principal photography began on May 23rd, 2024 in Oslo, Norway.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of 9 episodes.

When is Harry Hole coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the series will be coming to Netflix sometime in 2026.

Are you excited for the Harry Hole series? Let us know in the comments!

